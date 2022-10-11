Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Has Up to 76% Off Outerwear — Here Are the 42 Best Jacket Deals

With winter just around the corner, now is the best time to upgrade your outerwear before the cold weather officially arrives. As luck would have it, Amazon is hosting (for the first time ever!) a second Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale. The savings event officially starts today, October 11, lasts for just 48 hours, and ends tomorrow, October 12 at midnight PT.

The Amazon Prime Day sale includes steep savings on tons of highly-rated travel gear including luggage and accessories, golf gear, dresses, and more. And with the approaching cold weather, we’re already seeing huge markdowns on men’s and women’s jackets and coats with savings as big as 76 percent off, which will be essential to any traveler’s winter wardrobe.

This sleek Columbia jacket usually costs $140, but right now you can scoop it for just $69. And if you’re in search of a durable winter jacket equipped for the extreme cold, the Sun Valley Down Parka from Eddie Bauer is on sale for 40 percent off, bringing the total down to just $180. For those that aren’t quite ready to commit to a heavy-duty jacket, this Baleaf fleece vest is perfect over a long-sleeve for crisp fall days or it can be layered easily when the temperature drops even more. It’s the Amazon number one best-seller for women’s hiking and outdoor recreation vests, so shoppers stand behind this purchase. And, it’s on sale for $28, down from $46.



If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, we’ve got you covered. The retailer offers a free 30-day membership trial so you can unlock the best prices on thousands of discounted items ahead of, during, and after the Prime Early Access Sale. All you have to do is sign up with your email to start enjoying the benefits including free shipping and returns. After the free trial, you can either cancel it or your card will be charged $15 per month to keep the membership.

Whether you’re looking for a vest to layer this winter or a trendy wool coat to keep warm, we’ve found the best jacket deals during the two-day sale. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Best Men’s and Women’s Vest Deals

From fleece to puffer vests, there are a variety of vest styles on sale right now. For example, this Little Donkey vest is an Amazon best-seller (currently number one for men’s outerwear vests) and it’s marked down by 20 percent in honor of the Prime Early Access Sale. If the sleek style you’re likely to see on a golf course isn’t your style, it’s not a problem because the Merokeety casual sherpa fleece is more on the fashionable side, and is also discounted by 36 percent. That means you can nab this cozy vest for $32 while the sale lasts.

Best Women’s Waterproof Jacket Deals

For any winter activities that involve the know, you’ll want a winter jacket that’s not only warm, but can withstand the elements, too. The Little Donkey Andy women’s waterproof jacket is made with a durable and waterproof DWR finish and coated membrane material making it the perfect jacket to keep you dry through all types of wintery mix storms (rain included!). Shoppers rave about its ability to “block all the wind” in addition to loving its price, which is even cheaper at $40 now. If you’re looking for something that you could feasibly wear to work, and also on the side of a mountain, check out the Eddie Bauer insulated trench coat. On sale for 45 percent off, don’t miss your chance to save over $90 off the original price. It’s made of machine-washable material and has a flattering slim, yet relaxed fit to take you from the slopes to après ski.

Best Men’s Waterproof Jackets Deals

Stay warm and dry this winter with these epic deals on men’s waterproof jackets. The Moerdeng ski jacket has a water repellent exterior paired with an inner fluff lining making it the perfect all-weather jacket. Did we mention it’s almost 50 percent off right now? Whether you live in a rainy climate or spend time in the snow, this jacket is ideal for a range of activities. Another waterproof jacket designed for wet weather, this Columbia rain jacket is climate pledge-friendly, has three fit options (regular, tall or big) and is on sale for $50 right now.

Best Women’s Puffer Jacket Deals

Puffer jackets are usually filled with a lightweight down fill that will keep you warm and cozy without taking up a lot of room in your closet. The beloved Orolay jacket from Amazon, which even has a stamp of approval from Oprah, has a few bonus features this year including a windproof and fleece-lined hood, and thickened body to keep you warm — and as a bonus, it's more than 40 percent off. Whether you’re looking for a coat that will keep you toasty on the side of a mountain or through the dead of winter in Colorado, these puffer coats are all a steal right now.

Best Men’s Puffer Jacket Deals

A puffer jacket, also known as a down jacket, is a cold-weather staple and there are so many options currently discounted. Save up to 76 percent on this water-resistant men’s puffer jacket with removable hood from Guess, bringing its price tag to just $55; just make sure you select the camouflage colorway for the largest discount. Or opt for this light-yet-still-puffy, zip-up jacket from Eddie Bauer, which comes in eight versatile shades, for 42 percent off.

Best Women’s Coat Deals

Step out into the cold in style this fall and winter with a gorgeous wool coat on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale going on now. If you’re still looking to ease into winter, this wool jacket from Bankeng is a great basic piece. It’s normally $100, but you can scoop it for almost 50 percent off. Pick from eight different colors. While one heavy duty jacket is a necessity, don’t forget to stock up on layerable coats like a shacket or fleece-lined sherpa. They work under puffers and over vests, making them super versatile.

Best Men’s Coats Deals

If you’re commuting to the office, you’ll surely want a nice winter coat to keep you warm. It’s a bonus if it looks nice, too. This quilted jacket by Cole Haan is a pick that’s currently 50 percent off, and will look great on the train, in the car, or on a post-work walk. If you prefer a more casual look that’s still sleek, this Carhartt men’s coat is made of 100 percent cotton blend, comes in three colors, and is machine washable.

