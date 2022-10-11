Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Has Up to 76% Off Outerwear — Here Are the 42 Best Jacket Deals

Stay warm this fall and winter and save big on lightweight puffers, cozy wool coats, and waterproof jackets from brands like Columbia, Eddie Bauer, and Orolay.

By
Anna Popp
Anna Popp
Anna Popp

Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Born and raised on the West Coast, Anna is now based in New York where she's always on the lookout for last-minute flights to new destinations. Anna speaks French and has lived in Grenoble, France and Saint-Louis, Senegal. She has been tutoring French for three years and enjoys sharing her favorite tips and products for traveling and living abroad. Anna graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Communications specializing in Journalism and earned two minors in French and Nonprofit Leadership.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Roundup of Coats/Jackets APEAS
Photo:

Amazon

With winter just around the corner, now is the best time to upgrade your outerwear before the cold weather officially arrives. As luck would have it, Amazon is hosting (for the first time ever!) a second Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale. The savings event officially starts today, October 11, lasts for just 48 hours, and ends tomorrow, October 12 at midnight PT. 

The Amazon Prime Day sale includes steep savings on tons of highly-rated travel gear including luggage and accessories, golf gear, dresses, and more. And with the approaching cold weather, we’re already seeing huge markdowns on men’s and women’s jackets and coats with savings as big as 76 percent off, which will be essential to any traveler’s winter wardrobe. 

This sleek Columbia jacket usually costs $140, but right now you can scoop it for just $69. And if you’re in search of a durable winter jacket equipped for the extreme cold, the Sun Valley Down Parka from Eddie Bauer is on sale for 40 percent off, bringing the total down to just $180. For those that aren’t quite ready to commit to a heavy-duty jacket, this Baleaf fleece vest is perfect over a long-sleeve for crisp fall days or it can be layered easily when the temperature drops even more. It’s the Amazon number one best-seller for women’s hiking and outdoor recreation vests, so shoppers stand behind this purchase. And, it’s on sale for $28, down from $46. 


If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, we’ve got you covered. The retailer offers a free 30-day membership trial so you can unlock the best prices on thousands of discounted items ahead of, during, and after the Prime Early Access Sale. All you have to do is sign up with your email to start enjoying the benefits including free shipping and returns. After the free trial, you can either cancel it or your card will be charged $15 per month to keep the membership. 

Whether you’re looking for a vest to layer this winter or a trendy wool coat to keep warm, we’ve found the best jacket deals during the two-day sale. Keep scrolling to see our top picks. 

Best Men’s and Women’s Vest Deals

Outdoor Ventures Women's Polar Fleece

Amazon

From fleece to puffer vests, there are a variety of vest styles on sale right now. For example, this Little Donkey vest is an Amazon best-seller (currently number one for men’s outerwear vests) and it’s marked down by 20 percent in honor of the Prime Early Access Sale. If the sleek style you’re likely to see on a golf course isn’t your style, it’s not a problem because the Merokeety casual sherpa fleece is more on the fashionable side, and is also discounted by 36 percent. That means you can nab this cozy vest for $32 while the sale lasts. 

Best Women’s Waterproof Jacket Deals

Little Donkey Andy Womenâs Waterproof Rain Jacket

Amazon

For any winter activities that involve the know, you’ll want a winter jacket that’s not only warm, but can withstand the elements, too. The Little Donkey Andy women’s waterproof jacket is made with a durable and waterproof DWR finish and coated membrane material making it the perfect jacket to keep you dry through all types of wintery mix storms (rain included!). Shoppers rave about its ability to “block all the wind” in addition to loving its price, which is even cheaper at $40 now. If you’re looking for something that you could feasibly wear to work, and also on the side of a mountain, check out the Eddie Bauer insulated trench coat. On sale for 45 percent off, don’t miss your chance to save over $90 off the original price. It’s made of machine-washable material and has a flattering slim, yet relaxed fit to take you from the slopes to après ski.

Best Men’s Waterproof Jackets Deals

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

Stay warm and dry this winter with these epic deals on men’s waterproof jackets. The Moerdeng ski jacket has a water repellent exterior paired with an inner fluff lining making it the perfect all-weather jacket. Did we mention it’s almost 50 percent off right now? Whether you live in a rainy climate or spend time in the snow, this jacket is ideal for a range of activities. Another waterproof jacket designed for wet weather, this Columbia rain jacket is climate pledge-friendly, has three fit options (regular, tall or big) and is on sale for $50 right now. 

Best Women’s Puffer Jacket Deals

Columbia Women's Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket

Amazon

Puffer jackets are usually filled with a lightweight down fill that will keep you warm and cozy without taking up a lot of room in your closet. The beloved Orolay jacket from Amazon, which even has a stamp of approval from Oprah, has a few bonus features this year including a windproof and fleece-lined hood, and thickened body to keep you warm — and as a bonus, it's more than 40 percent off. Whether you’re looking for a coat that will keep you toasty on the side of a mountain or through the dead of winter in Colorado, these puffer coats are all a steal right now. 

Best Men’s Puffer Jacket Deals

Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

Amazon

A puffer jacket, also known as a down jacket, is a cold-weather staple and there are so many options currently discounted. Save up to 76 percent on this water-resistant men’s puffer jacket with removable hood from Guess, bringing its price tag to just $55; just make sure you select the camouflage colorway for the largest discount. Or opt for this light-yet-still-puffy, zip-up jacket from Eddie Bauer, which comes in eight versatile shades, for 42 percent off.

Best Women’s Coat Deals 

Amazon Essentials Women's Plush Button-Front Coat

Amazon

Step out into the cold in style this fall and winter with a gorgeous wool coat on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale going on now. If you’re still looking to ease into winter, this wool jacket from Bankeng is a great basic piece. It’s normally $100, but you can scoop it for almost 50 percent off. Pick from eight different colors. While one heavy duty jacket is a necessity, don’t forget to stock up on layerable coats like a shacket or fleece-lined sherpa. They work under puffers and over vests, making them super versatile. 

Best Men’s Coats Deals 

Weatherproof Midweight Soft Shell Jackets for Men

Amazon

If you’re commuting to the office, you’ll surely want a nice winter coat to keep you warm. It’s a bonus if it looks nice, too. This quilted jacket by Cole Haan is a pick that’s currently 50 percent off, and will look great on the train, in the car, or on a post-work walk. If you prefer a more casual look that’s still sleek, this Carhartt men’s coat is made of 100 percent cotton blend, comes in three colors, and is machine washable. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon coats & jackets
Puffers, Wool Coats, and Rain Jackets Are More Than Half Off at Amazon This Weekend — Shop the 43 Best Deals
Amazon hiking camping sale
Amazon Has Rolled Out Huge Hiking and Camping Gear Discounts Ahead of the New Prime Day — 72 Can’t-miss Deals
Hiking Camping Deals Roundup Tout
These Might Be the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen on Hiking and Camping Gear at Amazon — Shop the 31 Best Deals
Roundup Early Comfy Shoe Deals
40 of Amazon’s Most Comfortable Shoes Just Got Quietly Marked Down Days Before the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Early Access Golf Deals tout
The 30 Best Golf Deals to Shop During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 57 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They’re Gone
Amazon early boots deals
50 Comfy Boot Deals We Are Already Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — Pairs Start at $30
Best Comfortable Shoes APEA
The 32 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Prime Day recirc
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Here — Shop the 62 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Before They Disappear
Roundup Early Jogger/Comfy Pants Deals
Amazon’s Top-selling Travel Pants Are Already Up to 70% Off Ahead of October Prime Day — Shop Our 22 Favorites
Best Women's Winter Coats Tout
The 10 Best Winter Jackets and Coats for Women
Roundup Early Amazon Event Tout
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Almost Here — Shop Our 30 Top Travel Deals for as Little as $11 Now
24 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Ahead of Amazonâs October Prime Day â Prices Start at Just $TK Tout
16 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Before Amazon’s October Prime Day Even Starts
Best Stylish Puffer Jackets
The 11 Best Puffer Jackets for Women in 2022
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Best Luggage Deals Tout
Amazon Slashed the Prices of Its Best-selling Luggage for the Next 48 Hours — Shop the 42 Best Deals