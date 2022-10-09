Puffers, Wool Coats, and Rain Jackets Are More Than Half Off at Amazon This Weekend — Shop the 43 Best Deals

There’s no denying the chill of fall has officially set in — which means winter is right around the corner. With the coldest months of the year on deck, it’s time to bring your raincoats, vests, and parkas out of hibernation. But if looking at your fall and winter wardrobe for the first time in months turns out to be an underwhelming experience (maybe a few items have holes in them, or maybe your style has simply evolved), it might be time to shop for some new gear. Lucky for you, Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.

Even better news? Amazon has already leaked thousands of deals, so you can score major discounts this weekend before the retailer's first-ever October Prime Day even begins. Winter favorites, like vests, puffer jackets, parkas, wool coats, and rain jackets from brands like Columbia, Cole Haan, and Eddie Bauer are up to 64 percent off right now. But no need to spend the rest of your day combing through Amazon — we’ve already done that and rounded up the very best deals below.

From sleek and stylish peacoats to cozy, moisture-wicking ski jackets, our list includes something for every type of traveler this season. These options are just as comfy as they are versatile, and many of them are perfect for packing on your next ski trip, northern lights trek, or journey home for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or for yourself, you won’t want to miss out on these early savings or the chance to beat the Black Friday rush, since these prices appear to rival those typically seen during the major shopping holiday.

The best part about the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is that it's not exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, the best and majority of deals will only be available to members — luckily, there’s still time to sign up for a subscription or free 30-day trial.

Best Men’s and Women's Vests

Nothing looks quite as put-together in the fall as a cozy vest layered over a long sleeve shirt. Women can make a statement with an ultra-cozy sherpa vest from Merokeety that’s just $30 right now or grab this popular Columbia vest while it's more than half off. Amazon also just discounted men’s vests, and we're loving this quilted option from Weatherproof and this windproof vest perfect for golf, hiking, or everyday wear, which are up to 35 percent off. Plus, this reliable Columbia pick is marked down to less than $40 right now, making it a total steal.

Best Women’s Waterproof Jackets

From rain to sleet to snow, blustery fall and winter weather calls for at least one waterproof jacket in your collection. Fortunately, Amazon has everything from classic rain jackets to heavy duty ski jackets on sale at the moment. Marmot’s Precip Waterproof Rain Jacket is currently 42 percent off, while Columbia’s Switchback Jacket is up to 35 percent off. You can even nab an insulated, waterproof Eddie Bauer rain trench coat for 40 percent off (that’s more than $90 in savings) and a waterproof Diamond Candy jacket for less than $50.



Best Men’s Waterproof Jackets

We can’t tell you how much we love the best-selling, two-toned Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket — and it’s 54 percent off ahead of the Early Access Sale. But if you’re looking for something a bit more heavy duty or a jacket you can wear on the ski mountain, take a look at Giisam’s Waterproof Raincoat that’s currently marked down to just $30, Pooluly’s Waterproof Ski Jacket that’s more than half off thanks to a special on-site coupon, or this option from Moerdeng for a whopping 58 percent off with the addition of a special Amazon coupon.

Best Women’s Puffer Jackets

Puffer jackets have never been more in style than they are right now, so we suggest taking advantage of Amazon’s markdowns on them. The oversized and fashionable KYL Oversized Quilted Puffer Jacket is $30 off right now, while a range of styles — from sporty to more elegant — from Columbia, Amazon Essentials, and BTFBM are all up to 36 percent off.



Best Men’s Puffer Jackets

Men in search of puffers are in luck this week, because these are some of the best early deals across Amazon. Guess’ Mid-Weight Puffer Jacket is 60 percent off right now and Weatherproof’s Packable Neck Pillow Puffer Jacket (which actually converts into a travel neck pillow) is 64 percent off. Other great deals include a Polo Ralph Lauren jacket marked down by 20 percent (that’s $80 in savings!) and a Columbia pick that’s $70 cheaper than its original price.



Best Women’s Coats and Parkas

When temperatures dip and snow flurries fill the air, it’s time to pull out the heavy-duty stuff. From parkas to wool pea coats, Amazon has slashed prices by nearly half off, and you can start shopping the deals now. If you’re looking for something timeless and elegant, check out this Calvin Klein wool jacket, this wool wrap coat from Cole Haan, or this gorgeous wool-bend, double-breasted lapel jacket for up to 47 percent off. Want something a bit sportier? Columbia’s Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket and Autumn Park Down Mid Jacket are both 37 percent off.

Best Men’s Coats and Parkas

If you’re on the hunt for a wear-everywhere wool coat this season, you can currently take this classic version from Nautica home for 60 percent off (you’ll save $150 on it!) or a luxe quilted coat by Cole Haan for up to 50 percent off. Want something a bit sportier for all your outdoor adventures? Check out this Helly Hansen Parka for less than $200 or this super affordable faux fur hooded parka for just $64 thanks to an on-site coupon.



