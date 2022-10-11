Save Up to 63% on Amazon Prime Day Dress Deals — Just in Time for Holiday Gatherings and Winter Travel

With autumn now officially in full swing (can you believe it?), it’s time to do that seasonal closet shuffle. You know the one — short sleeve shirts and other summer staples move to the back of the closet while sweaters, flannels, and jackets rotate toward the front. If your chilly-weather dress collection looks to be lacking this year, have no fear — in honor of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, the retailer just slashed prices on dozens of styles.

During the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event, you can get a headstart on your holiday shopping with savings up to 80 percent, which is great news for those hoping to gift a dress or simply find their Thanksgiving or New Year’s outfit on a budget. Don’t feel like spending hours tediously scrolling through the deals? No worries, because we went ahead and found the best dress discounts of the sale and listed them below. From maxi dresses to mini dresses to sweater dresses, we made sure to include something for every taste and style.

From SheIn to The Drop to Amazon Essentials, the sale includes picks from plenty of popular, shopper-loved brands. Most items are marked down by around 20 to 35 percent, but some dresses are up to a whopping 63 percent off — like Amazon Essentials' Short Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress. One of our favorite finds, the Anrabess long-sleeve ribbed sweater dress is nearly 40 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon (bringing its price to $41), while the Pink Queen loose turtleneck pullover dress is discounted to an affordable $28.

While the Early Access is truly a bargain hunter’s dream, there is one downside: the deals won’t last long. The sale is only live today, October 11, and tomorrow, October 12, so if you see something you like, add it to your cart now. And while you don’t have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the sale, Prime members will find better deals. You can still sign up for a subscription or free 30-day trial. Keep scrolling for our top picks on the best mini, midi, maxi, and sweater dresses you need in your closet ahead of the holidays and fall and winter travel.

Best Maxi Dress Deals

The best maxis can be dressed up or down and worn year-round with sweaters or shackets. Luckily Amazon is a one-stop shop for maxis of all styles and colors, and many of them are on sale right now. The best maxi dress deal is on Amazon Essentials' Short-sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress, which is 63 percent off right now, but you can also score savings of up to 45 percent on maxis from brands like Prettygarden, Hount, and Kirundo. Pick up these dress deals while you can.

Best Midi Dress Deals

As the name suggests, a midi dress’ length is between that of maxi and mini dresses, and typically reaches the shin — the popular silhouette is flattering on tall and petite figures and can be paired with a variety of footwear from sneakers to booties. Midi dresses are perfect for virtually every situation, so use the Early Access Sale to stock up. Right now you can pick up a dress by Floerns that’s discounted by nearly 50 percent, or a dress from Zwurew marked down by 32 percent. We’re partial to the wool dresses (they just scream fall), and will keep you cozy through the holiday season.

Best Mini Dress Deals

Who doesn’t love a trendy mini dress? During Amazon’s Early Access event, shoppers can score up to 39 percent off on certain mini dresses. We love this style from Locryz that’s just $23 right now, as well as this Missufe dress that’s only $24. Pair these mini dresses with some tights, and you’re good to rock them through any holiday gathering, the office, or a cocktail party. If you’ve got another winter wedding, these dresses could be just what you need. Other great discounts include 33 percent off this SheIn dress, 33 percent off this Amazon Essentials dress, and this Drop dress, which start at just $25.

Best Sweater Dress Deals

There are fall wardrobes, and then there are fall wardrobes that include stylish sweater dresses. If you’re envisioning an autumn that’s both cozy and chic, you’ll want to take advantage of these deals. We’re partial to this long sleeve sweater dress from The Drop. It’s perfect for holiday and weekend gatherings, and makes us want to stock up in all seven colors — not to mention, it's less than $50. Prices are also slashed up to 43 percent on sweater dress styles from Merokeety, Anrabess, and BTFBM.

