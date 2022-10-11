Boots and Booties Are Up to 65% Off for Amazon’s October Prime Day — The 41 Best Styles to Shop

Unless you live somewhere that receives summer weather year-round, it’s hard to imagine autumn or winter without a few pairs of reliable boots. Whether it’s ankle booties, knee highs, insulated snow boots, or something in between, boots just make the colder months a little more manageable — not to mention, warmer and more stylish. That’s why, if you ask us, Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale arrived at the perfect time. The first-ever event is meant to help shoppers get a jump on all their fall, winter, and holiday needs at discounted prices — and boots are marked down by up to 65 percent.

Need something stylish to wear on photo-worthy outings this fall? No problem. In search of a new pair of snow boots for shoveling the driveway? You got it. What about a pair of rugged, waterproof boots to hike in? The Prime Early Access Sale has you covered. The event includes boots of all types for men and women, and features deals on top brands like Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, and The Drop. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best ones below. You won’t want to miss out, because markdowns this good won’t come around again until Black Friday.

But before you start browsing, there are a few things you should know. The Early Access Sale only lasts for two days: today, October 11, and tomorrow, October 12 (so don’t hesitate to buy if you see something you like!). Additionally, the sale is not exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but members do have access to better deals. If you’re not a member yet, no worries! Just sign up for a 30-day free trial, and you’ll get access to all the amazing deals.

There are so many deals on boots to sift through, so to make your life a little easier, we gathered up the best boot deals we could find right now. You can shop them now through the end of the sale on October 12, and save up to 65 percent.

Best Women’s Chelsea and Ankle Boots

From Chelsea to combat and suede to leather, the ankle boots on sale during Amazon’s Early Access event cover quite a range of tastes and styles. What they do have in common, though? They’re all majorly discounted for a short period of time. Snag these Dr. Martens for up to $41 off, or this classic pair of low heeled ankle boots from LifeStride for 34 percent off. We also love styles from The Drop, Ecco, Toms and Vince, all of which are discounted now.

Best Women’s Tall Boots

You can’t go wrong with tall boots, since they work just as well for early fall days as they do for snowy winter nights. Amazon just put plenty of versatile tall styles on sale including knee highs from LifeStride for $40 off, and these over-the-knee boots from Kenneth Cole for 54 percent off.

Best Women’s Waterproof and Snow Boots

As often as some of us choose boots based on style alone (guilty), boots’ true purpose is to lock in warmth, and keep out cold and moisture. That’s why we’re loving the waterproof and snow boot styles that are currently on sale. From beloved brands like Columbia and Hunter and Sperry, you can find boots that are perfect for any winter weather for up to 46 percent off. We’re partial to these hiking waterproof boots from Columbia that are currently 31 percent off, but also love the classic look of these Sperry boots that are 61 percent off.

Best Men’s Boots

If you’re a guy looking for a stylish pair of wear-everywhere boots, take advantage of these deals while they last. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of work boots or are more keen on a pair you can wear to the office, there are loads of men’s boots on sale now. From a best-selling pair of Timberlands to a super sleek pair of Clarks Chukka boots, you can save up to 50 percent off for Amazon’s second Prime Day.

Best Men’s Waterproof and Snow Boots

Need something to stand up against the elements in deep winter? We like this pair from Xtratuf that’s 25 percent off right now, and currently has the top spot in Amazon’s Best-Seller list for men’s rain boots. Not looking for wellies? The Whitin Cold-Weather Boots are 21 percent off and have over 4,880 perfect five-star ratings. Shoppers rave about the “excellent price for the quality,” and that you can not only walk comfortably in these, but you can also run in them, which is pretty rare for a boot purchase, according to shopper reviews.

