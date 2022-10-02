These days, it’s hard to imagine being on the go without a trusted pair of headphones. From family vacations to business trips to daily commutes, travel just feels more comfortable (and a little quicker) when podcasts, audiobooks, and your favorite music are at your fingertips. Most shoppers know Apple AirPods are the way to go for the highest quality sound, but as with all Apple products, the top-notch headphones will set you back quite a bit. But lucky for you, a handful of styles are already majorly discounted ahead of Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale.

This October 11 and 12, Amazon is putting thousands of items on sale to help shoppers jumpstart their holiday shopping. But before the event even arrives, the retail giant has already quietly slashed prices on a few items — and some of the best deals are on Apple products. Take advantage of these early AirPods deals that’ll save you up to 39 percent now, because markdowns this good won’t come around again until Black Friday.

The Best Early Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

First up in the sale are the second generation Apple AirPods. The pods, often considered the pinnacle of personal audio listening, provide up to five hours of listening when charged, and more than a day of battery life when inside their charging case. Pair them with everything from your iPhone or iPad to your Apple Watch or Apple TV, and use them to quickly open Siri. We especially love the pods’ in-ear detection, which pauses your audio as soon as you take them out of your ears. Right now, you can snag them for up to 25 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $119 (originally $159)

Apple AirPods Pro

If you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, great news: Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently on sale, too. The Pros offer all the same features as the standard AirPods, but these upgraded pods also come with a range of comfy silicone tips so you can choose the size that best fits your ear. In addition, the AirPods Pro provides slightly better noise cancellation and overall sound. The Pros additionally are water-resistant and EQ adaptive, which means they automatically tune audio for you. Ahead of the early access sale, you can get them for 28 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $180 (originally $249)

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

While tiny earbuds are lightweight and convenient, there’s something to be said about over-ear headphones. Many have noise-canceling capabilities, a sturdy grip, and frankly, a pretty cool appearance. Apple’s AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones boast all these features and more, including high-fidelity audio, a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for comfort, and even a transparency mode which allows you to still hear noises around you. They also come with a smart case and a lightning cable. The headphones will normally set you back a pretty penny, you can get them for $70 off right now, which is the cheapest we’ve seen them since Prime Day.

To buy: amazon.com, $479 (originally $549)

Apple EarPods Headphones With Lightning Connector

We won’t judge you for being a wired earbud purist — after all, wired earbuds are a lot harder to lose, and you don’t have to charge them! If you prefer wires, we recommend an Apple model, like the Apple EarPods Headphones. The buds are compatible with devices equipped with a lightning connector and iOS 10 or later, and they come with a tiny, attached remote for easy volume control, playback control, and call answering and ending. These old-school favorites are built to last, and they can be yours for nearly 40 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $29)

