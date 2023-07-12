Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Shop the 71 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Amazon Prime Day Prime Day ends at midnight PT tonight, so you’ll need to act quickly to secure your favorite items across luggage, shoes, clothing, and tech categories. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Published on July 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Today (July 12) might be the last day of the Amazon Prime Day savings event, but the deals haven't even begun to slow down. There's still plenty of time to shop through tonight and save nearly 50 percent on tons of must-have travel gear and accessories just in time for your summer vacations. From an editor-loved Samsonite suitcase to genius packing cubes to the Apple AirTags flight attendants swear by, the discounts are seemingly endless — so we narrowed it down to the 58 best deals on luggage, clothing, shoes, accessories, and headphones to help you shop quickly. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on this Rockland luggage two-piece set for 68 percent off; tech deals are a close second with these Beats Wireless Over-ear Headphones, marked down a whopping 54 percent off. Other travel-tech must-haves on sale include handy portable charger which is only $18 right now (a 50 percent savings), this Bose SoundLink Micro for $89, and these Skullcandy earbuds for 56 percent off. We’re also jumping for joy at the outdoor gear deals, like this inflatable standup paddleboard for nearly 40 percent off. To avoid the risk of losing your luggage, we recommend snagging a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 (originally $99). Speaking of luggage, this three-piece set of Coolife luggage is on sale for just $176 instead of the usual $300 price tag. And to pack your new luggage, we’re also seeing discounts on comfortable clothing and shoes like these Dr. Scholl’s slip-in shoes for just $50 and this stylish tennis dress for $38 (originally $50). No matter what you’re looking to pack for your next trip, we’re here to help by highlighting all the best deals below. Be sure to shop fast, as these Amazon Prime Day sales are set to end by midnight tonight. Level Up Your Camping and Hiking Gear With 65 Early Prime Day Deals Up to 60% Off T+L Editors’ Favorite Prime Day Travel Deals Amazon Travel + Leisure editors test a lot of products so we picked out a few favorite ones that we can’t stop raving about even when they aren’t on sale, like this hanging toiletry bag that will save you tons of room on your hotel counter. It usually costs $30, but right now you can snag it for $23 during Prime Day. Hitting the beach this summer? This ultra-portable backpack chair from Tommy Bahama is $73 (originally $89). You can also snag a new Samsonite Freeform checked suitcase for under $200 thanks to Prime Day. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-inch Checked, $194 (originally $270) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Slip-On Fashion Sneaker, $50 (originally $80) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $160 (originally $350) Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, $26 (originally $33) Insfit Portable Travel Bottles, $10 (originally $14) Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair, $73 (originally $89) SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, $200 (originally $330) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $36 (originally $80) Bagsmart Medium Hanging Toiletry Bag, $23 (originally $30) Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Travel accessories can keep you organized and comfortable while traveling long or short distances. Since summer is a hectic time to travel by air, we recommend snagging this 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 to keep an eye on your luggage in case it gets lost in transit. For traveling in comfort, this cozy memory foam neck pillow is just $14 (originally $22) and it makes for the perfect travel companion for sleeping on a plane. Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (originally $99) Napfun Memory Foam Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Iniu Portable Charger, $18 (originally $36) Nesugar Steamer for Clothes Steamer, $48 (originally $99) Electronic Organizer Bag, $8 (originally $14) Vlando Macaron Small Jewelry Box, $6 (originally $11) Yiview Zero Pressure Sleep Mask, $12 (originally $26) Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug, $22 (originally $25) Mee Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter, $38 (originally $50) Insfit Portable Travel Bottles, $11 (originally $14) Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $89 (originally $119) Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, $26 (originally $33) Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet, $23 (originally $25) Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $43) Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $34 Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $23 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to upgrade your luggage with deeply discounted carry-ons, checked bags, and luggage sets. One of the best deals we’re seeing is this three-piece set of Coolife luggage on sale for $176, a discount of more than 40 percent. For those looking to get a new carry-on, this one from Samsonite is only $89 for a limited time. It normally costs $160, so you’ll want to shop quickly to save 44 percent. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-inch Checked, $194 (originally $270) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 20-inch Carry-On, $89 (originally $160) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 24-inch Checked-Medium, $147 (originally $200) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 28-inch Checked-Large, $83 (originally $160) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $108 (originally $340) Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $24 (originally $40) Bagsmart Weekender Bag, $26 (originally $40) Pacific Coast Signature 30-inch Large Rolling Duffel, $60 (originally $120) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 21-inch Carry-On, $145 (originally $170) American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable 21-inch Carry-On, $59 (originally $110) Coolife Luggage 3-piece Luggage Set, $176 (originally $300) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $45 (originally $80) Rockland 40-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag, $35 (originally $140) Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack, $40 (originally $52) Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $165 (originally $310) Rockland 40-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $35 Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $40 Best Prime Day Shoe Deals Amazon Whether you’re looking to upgrade your worn-out walking shoes or invest in a supportive pair of sandals this summer, there are thousands of markdowns on comfortable shoes this Prime Day. We suggest checking out these Teva platform sandals that are typically $70, but you can snag them for just $46 today. For a pair of comfortable walking shoes, these Dr. Scholl’s slip-on shoes are 38 percent off, which brings the price tag down to an affordable $50 (originally $80). Don’t forget to get a pair of Reef waterproof sandals for $42 (originally $60) that are versatile enough to take you from the beach to dinner in style. Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal, $46 (originally $70) Reef Women’s Water Vista Sandal, $42 (originally $60) Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe, $70 (originally $110) Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals, $33 (originally $59) Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker, $40 (originally $70) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $42 (originally $75) Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-Honor Sneaker, $45 (originally $60) Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes, $50 (originally $100) Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women's Madison Slip-On Fashion Sneaker, $50 (originally $80) Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Wide Fashion Sneaker, $50 (originally $74) Clarks Women's Merliah Karli Heeled Sandal, $56 (originally $85) Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $33 Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $50 Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Dresses, joggers, jumpsuits, and more are on sale, and we’re seeing discounts as high as 41 percent of clothing styles for summer. This sporty tennis dress can be paired with a sweater and walking shoes for a comfortable sightseeing outfit and it’s on sale for $38 (originally $50). For long-haul flights, you’ll want a cozy outfit to get some good rest so we recommend this stylish two-piece sweater and pants set marked down to $38 with an on-site coupon (originally $51). Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant, $40 (originally $49) Anrabess Women's Casual Tank Jumpsuit, $38 (originally $43) Ewedoos Women’s Tennis Dress, $38 (originally $50) Leggings Depot Women's ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger Pants, $17 (originally $29) Baleaf Women's Hiking Cargo Pants, $36 (originally $54) Prettygarden Women's Color Block 2-Piece Tracksuit, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $51) Hount Women's Casual Summer Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $33 (originally $51) Champion Women's Oversized Fleece Crewneck, $40 (originally $55) Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress, $15 (originally $20) Champion Women's Woven Training Pants, $24 (originally $32) Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $31 Perry Ellis Men's Regular Fit Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $41 Best Prime Day Headphone Deals Amazon Over-ear headphones and earbuds are a must-have for blocking out ambient noise while traveling so we rounded up the best discounts from brands like Sony, Soundcore, Beats, and Apple. The Apple AirPods are 30 percent off right now, so you can save big on the brand’s second-generation earbuds. Looking for wireless over-ear headphones? Sony has you covered with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-ear Headphones marked down to $298 instead of the typical $350 price tag. You can also scoop a pair of the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for just $54 (originally $99). Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, $298 (originally $350) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (originally $129) Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, $54 (originally $99) JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-ear Headphones, $40 (originally $50) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (originally $250) Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $80 (originally $130) Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $22 (originally $50) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $160 (originally $350) Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $150 (originally $250) Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $450 (originally $550) Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, $40 (originally $70) Asnug Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan, $25 (originally $32) Asnug Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $25 Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 Love a great deal? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit