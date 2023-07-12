You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Shop the 71 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day ends at midnight PT tonight, so you’ll need to act quickly to secure your favorite items across luggage, shoes, clothing, and tech categories.

Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products.

Published on July 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
Today (July 12) might be the last day of the Amazon Prime Day savings event, but the deals haven’t even begun to slow down. There’s still plenty of time to shop through tonight and save nearly 50 percent on tons of must-have travel gear and accessories just in time for your summer vacations. 

From an editor-loved Samsonite suitcase to genius packing cubes to the Apple AirTags flight attendants swear by, the discounts are seemingly endless — so we narrowed it down to the 58 best deals on luggage, clothing, shoes, accessories, and headphones to help you shop quickly. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on this Rockland luggage two-piece set for 68 percent off; tech deals are a close second with these Beats Wireless Over-ear Headphones, marked down a whopping 54 percent off. Other travel-tech must-haves on sale include handy portable charger which is only $18 right now (a 50 percent savings), this Bose SoundLink Micro for $89, and these Skullcandy earbuds for 56 percent off. We’re also jumping for joy at the outdoor gear deals, like this inflatable standup paddleboard for nearly 40 percent off.

To avoid the risk of losing your luggage, we recommend snagging a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 (originally $99). Speaking of luggage, this three-piece set of Coolife luggage is on sale for just $176 instead of the usual $300 price tag. And to pack your new luggage, we’re also seeing discounts on comfortable clothing and shoes like these Dr. Scholl’s slip-in shoes for just $50 and this stylish tennis dress for $38 (originally $50).

No matter what you’re looking to pack for your next trip, we’re here to help by highlighting all the best deals below. Be sure to shop fast, as these Amazon Prime Day sales are set to end by midnight tonight. 

T+L Editors’ Favorite Prime Day Travel Deals

Amazon Prime Day BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

Amazon

Travel + Leisure editors test a lot of products so we picked out a few favorite ones that we can’t stop raving about even when they aren’t on sale, like this hanging toiletry bag that will save you tons of room on your hotel counter. It usually costs $30, but right now you can snag it for $23 during Prime Day. Hitting the beach this summer? This ultra-portable backpack chair from Tommy Bahama is $73 (originally $89). You can also snag a new Samsonite Freeform checked suitcase for under $200 thanks to Prime Day. 

Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon Prime Day Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth

Amazon

Travel accessories can keep you organized and comfortable while traveling long or short distances. Since summer is a hectic time to travel by air, we recommend snagging this 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 to keep an eye on your luggage in case it gets lost in transit. For traveling in comfort, this cozy memory foam neck pillow is just $14 (originally $22) and it makes for the perfect travel companion for sleeping on a plane. 

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set

Amazon Prime Day Compression Packing Cubes for Suitcases

Amazon

Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet

Amazon Prime Day Zero Grid Passport Wallet

Amazon

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner

Amazon

Prime Day is one of the best times to upgrade your luggage with deeply discounted carry-ons, checked bags, and luggage sets. One of the best deals we’re seeing is this three-piece set of Coolife luggage on sale for $176, a discount of more than 40 percent. For those looking to get a new carry-on, this one from Samsonite is only $89 for a limited time. It normally costs $160, so you’ll want to shop quickly to save 44 percent. 

Rockland 40-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon Prime Day Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag, Black

Amazon

Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack

Amazon Prime Day MATEIN Carry on Backpack

Amazon

Best Prime Day Shoe Deals

Amazon Prime Day Reef Womenâs Water Vista Sandal

Amazon

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your worn-out walking shoes or invest in a supportive pair of sandals this summer, there are thousands of markdowns on comfortable shoes this Prime Day. We suggest checking out these Teva platform sandals that are typically $70, but you can snag them for just $46 today. For a pair of comfortable walking shoes, these Dr. Scholl’s slip-on shoes are 38 percent off, which brings the price tag down to an affordable $50 (originally $80). Don’t forget to get a pair of Reef waterproof sandals for $42 (originally $60) that are versatile enough to take you from the beach to dinner in style. 

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals

Amazon Prime Day Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Flat Sandal

Amazon

Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes

Amazon Prime Day Salomon Hypulse Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Causal Tank Jumpsuits Sleeveless Drawstring

Amazon

Dresses, joggers, jumpsuits, and more are on sale, and we’re seeing discounts as high as 41 percent of clothing styles for summer. This sporty tennis dress can be paired with a sweater and walking shoes for a comfortable sightseeing outfit and it’s on sale for $38 (originally $50). For long-haul flights, you’ll want a cozy outfit to get some good rest so we recommend this stylish two-piece sweater and pants set marked down to $38 with an on-site coupon (originally $51).

Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Amazon Prime Day snugwind Casual Sleeveless Strap

Amazon

Perry Ellis Men's Regular Fit Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon Prime Day Perry Ellis Regular Fit 100% Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

Over-ear headphones and earbuds are a must-have for blocking out ambient noise while traveling so we rounded up the best discounts from brands like Sony, Soundcore, Beats, and Apple. The Apple AirPods are 30 percent off right now, so you can save big on the brand’s second-generation earbuds. Looking for wireless over-ear headphones? Sony has you covered with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-ear Headphones marked down to $298 instead of the typical $350 price tag. You can also scoop a pair of the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for just $54 (originally $99).

Asnug Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan

Amazon Prime Day ASNUG Bladeless, USB Rechargeable Personal Fan

Amazon

Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station

Amazon Prime Day Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices

Amazon

