If you managed to score seats to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour, you’re in for the concert of a lifetime this summer. As a dedicated Swiftie and frequent concert-goer, I’ve been prepping for this show like it’s my Super Bowl. Luckily, Prime Day (July 11-12) is gracing us all just in time for the last few stops on the U.S. leg of the tour. Pulling from my own list of concert essentials and inspiration from my Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit, I combed through countless deals to recommend must-haves for clothing, accessories, and more.

While I’ve outlined clothing ideas from nearly every era, one of the best deals I’ve found is on this “Lover”-inspired sequin dress, which normally costs $60 but is on sale for $43 right now. For Swifties channeling the singer’s most recent re-recorded album, this purple lantern-sleeve dress is the best way to ring in “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and it’s only $40 (originally $62). Prime Day is also the best day to stock up on general concert essentials like this stadium-approved clear bag for a super affordable $11 or this ultra-compact portable charger discounted to $20.

From one Swiftie to another, these deals aren’t going to last long, so you’ll want to shop quickly. Keep scrolling for my top Amazon picks for any fan on the hunt for Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit ideas, starting at just $7.

Maner Sequin Spaghetti Strap Dress

The day I got tickets to the Eras Tour, I knew I was going to wear a sparkly dress inspired by my favorite album: “Lover.” In broad daylight and after midnight, this dress will shimmer and shine for the duration of the 3-hour performance. One Swiftie wore the dress to the concert and shared that it’s “stretchy, comfortable, and true to size” and they “got so many compliments” while wearing it. Although it’s perfect for Lover fans, you can snap it up in a multitude of shades including pink, black, silver, dark blue, and more to also rep any of the singer’s other albums.

Justalwart Oversized Denim Jacket

Inspired by Swift’s debut album, this denim jacket is an ode to her country roots (well, Pennsylvania technically). While you certainly can wear any denim jacket, this one has trendy fringe lacing the wingspan which is extra fun for swaying and dancing at the concert. Pair this jacket with a light blue dress and you’ll be channeling the pop star’s iconic first album cover outfit.

Gaiatop Heart Sunglasses

Dubbed “perfect for the Eras tour” by one five-star reviewer, this set of two heart-shaped sunglasses are the ultimate accessory for any concert outfit. While the pink are oh-so-fitting for “Lover,” you can also nab a dark blue shade or purple star-shaped ones in honor of “Midnights.”

BerryGo Women's Embroidery Maxi Dress

With jaw-dropping Prime Day discounts, I don’t know how it gets better than this stunning maxi to represent “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version, of course), which is marked down 45 percent off right now. Not only does it exude effortless style, but it can be re-worn for any and all upcoming summer concerts. Best of all, you can wear a pair of comfy sandals to complete this timeless outfit in honor of the singer’s first ever re-recorded album.

Globalwin Women's The Western Wear Boots

No matter what outfit you’re planning to wear, it’s easy to pair these western boots with virtually any one of Swift’s 10 albums or eras. While boots can sometimes be uncomfortable, one five-star reviewer said, “I forgot I was even wearing shoes,” while wearing the boots at their own wedding. Plus, the boots come in white, black, and patterns like cow print so you can rock them with any album-inspired outfit — from “Taylor Swift” to “Reputation.”

Mangpop Square Neck Bodysuit

Are you ready for this epic deal? This black bodysuit is majorly marked down for Prime Day, and it’s extremely versatile so you can wear it after the concert (aka the best night ever) is over. It has more than 10,000 perfect reviews with shoppers saying it can be dressed up or down easily. To really lean into the “Reputation” theme, pair the top with these snake rings for a gorgeous and comfortable concert outfit.

Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been listening to “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on repeat since midnight when it dropped. To recreate your own version of Swift’s purple dress on the cover of the album, we found this enchanting lilac mini with more than 6,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. One shopper already had the chance to wear it to the Eras Tour and said that it’s “super comfortable and flattering.”

LieToi 16-Piece Friendship Bracelet Set

Swifties have been exchanging friendship bracelets with one another during the sold-out stadium tour as a sweet way to commemorate the concert so I’m bringing this set of bracelets to exchange with fans in my section. I love that the set of 16 bracelets are all different patterns and come in pink, gold, blue, and rainbow color and patterns to match a variety of outfit themes.

Cresay Sequin Bomber Jacket

Bomber jackets will never go out style and this sequin-adorned version is one of the best ways to channel Swift’s “1989” album and her love of all things glitter and shimmer. It comes in several different color variations including rainbow, gold, black, and green shades — all of which are completely on-brand for several era themes. Plus, the jacket has a polyester interior so one reviewer confirmed that “it's lined and not itchy at all.

Everbellus High-Waisted Faux Leather Shorts

Whether you’re looking for “Red” or “Reputation” outfit ideas, these leather shorts are a great place to start since they can be worn for both themes depending on the top and accessories you pair the shorts with. One five-star reviewer went to the Eras Tour and wore the shorts with a sequin pink top and said “these are so flattering and cute” and “the perfect high-waisted short.”

Silky Toes Women’s Velvet Foldable Ballet Flats

If you’re wearing heeled shoes to the concert, these compact ballet flats will save your feet after dancing for hours. The velvet flats look and feel like slippers, and when not in use, they conveniently fold down into an included carrying pouch that you can easily place in a small purse. Of course, you can always bring a pair of comfy sneakers but you’ll want to check with your stadium to see the size requirements for a bag and any extra items.

Lucky Brand Women's Textured Varsity Cardigan

For “Folklore” and “Evermore” fans, this cute and cozy cardigan is almost too perfect — and even Selena Gomez wore a similar style to support her bestie at the Eras Tour. It has an oversized fit and comes in solid navy blue or cream colors so it can easily be paired with a patterned dress like this plaid one to match the eclectic and woodsy vibe of the sister albums.

Zaful Stars Mini Dress

Did someone say meet me at midnight? This trendy velvet mini dress perfectly matches the late-night feel of Swift’s most recent album, “Midnights,” thanks to the deep blue color and a pattern of gold stars. The dress boasts a simple silhouette with a cowl neckline, ruching to flatter your midsection, and a small slit at the thigh. It also comes in colorways like black, purple, and gold to complement a variety of skin tones.

Lorbro Clear Crossbody Purse

Stadiums have strict rules on the type of bag you are allowed to bring into a concert (always double-check with your specific stadium), and it’s a common requirement for the bag to be clear. This transparent crossbody bag has a chic gold chain so it’s way more stylish than some of the sportier or cheaper-looking options out there. oOne Swiftie left a review saying it was the “perfect size” for storing a phone, wallet, and lipstick with plenty of room leftover, and we feel sold.

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick

From red carpet appearances to the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, there is truly nothing that screams Taylor Swift more than her iconic red lip. This Maybelline lipstick in “wine rush” is the perfect shade to accompany your Eras Tour-themed outfit. Best of all, one five-star reviewer said that the formula is long-lasting and you can go “at least six hours without reapplying,” meaning it won’t smudge when you’re belting out the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

Mudeela Concert Earplugs

Since stadiums can fit upwards of 70,000 people, I’m bringing these earplugs to protect my hearing in case the volume becomes overwhelming during the long concert. One reviewer said these were “highly effective” for concerts and “lessened the volume without muffling” so you can still hear the music. Plus, the earplugs come in a handy little case with a loop fastener on it so you can hook it to your stadium-approved bag to ensure you don’t lose them.

​​Charmast Small Portable Charger

This is a very long concert and between waiting to get in, purchasing merchandise, and taking plenty of videos and pictures, the odds of your phone staying charged are slim. Luckily, this portable charger isn’t much bigger than a tube of lipstick, so it’ll fit perfectly in your stadium-approved bag and will give your iPhone 50 percent more battery life in just 30 minutes of being connected.



