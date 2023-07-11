The Samsonite Underseat Suitcase That Shoppers Call the ‘Perfect Carry-on’ Is Our Can’t-miss Deal of Prime Day

When it comes to travel, even frequent fliers know to expect the unexpected. Whether it’s a surprisingly long trek between gates or a suddenly full overhead bin, anything can happen — but the right luggage can make all the difference.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say that a small spinner suitcase like the Samsonite Underseat Carry-on is one of the most versatile choices period, and you can nab one for under $100 during Amazon Prime Day. This bag not only easily stashes the essentials along with a change of clothes in case your carry-on gets checked last minute (or your checked luggage doesn’t arrive on time), its compact size means it can fit under an airplane seat and its wheels can go the distance, too.

Amazon

The main compartment opens fully with a U-shaped flap revealing space for clothing, shoes, and other larger pieces but, when the bag is upright, this section can also be partially unzipped to just access the padded laptop compartment (fitting computers up to 13.3 inches), or to grab items from the flap’s interior zippered pouch. “This bag is much better [than over-the-shoulder bags], providing the same space but much more compartmentalized and easy to retrieve,” an Amazon shopper explained, adding that it’s “also harder [for things] to spill out” onto the floor.

In addition to that primary section, there are exterior pockets for even quicker access. A roomy front one easily fits travel documents along with a wallet, phone, and other small items left loose, or sorted into the slip or zippered interior slots there. There are even pen holders and credit card sleeves as well. “I am so happy I bought this! It has pockets galore,” another happy customer said about this bag they’d “highly recommend,” noting how easy it was to access the zippered area while on a flight, too.

Amazon

There’s also a roomy side compartment that can connect a portable power bank to the integrated USB port to charge devices on the go, with added space for other tech essentials like a Kindle, cords, and headphones. With all these built-in sections, there’s no need to awkwardly dig around in a bottomless tote or fret from a window seat upon realizing your necessary charger is stuck in the overhead bin, and it’s no surprise the bag performed equally well on T+L’s own luggage tests, too.

This Samsonite underseater measures 16.5 by 13.5 by 9 inches with many Amazon shoppers calling it the “perfect carry-on” and providing pictures to show how well the bag fits on their flights with several noting that it can also be used solo for longer journeys. One Amazon shopper raved that it “has fit under every seat, in every single flight.” They added, “It has room for my laptop, a sweater for those cold cabins, umbrella, keys, adapters, and everything else I need for a long flight.”

Amazon

Plus, while many underseat bags and backpacks only have two wheels (if any at all), this one has four spinners, providing the option to pull it behind you and roll it alongside or in front of you down the aisle. It even “handled the cobblestone streets of Brussels like a champ!” shared another shopper. Its full-length retractable handle means you can stack a backpack or travel tote on top if using this pick along with a second, smaller item for the cabin. There’s also a luggage sleeve on the back so you can slip this one atop a larger carry-on or checked suitcase instead, this Amazon shopper reported, adding “I highly recommend this little gem!”

Travelers love this underseat carry-on for short trips. “This is the absolute perfect size for a few days' items,” said one Amazon shopper. “I love the pockets and zippers and the way the whole bag is configured. It's wonderful.” However, many note that while it is compact, it is spacious enough to fit clothing for a week, making it the ultimate (and unexpected) travel bag.

The Samsonite bag is marked down in basic black, deep purple, and ocean blue now but, if you’re looking for something different, check out more underseat-sized bags on sale below — and shop additional Prime Day deals, too. (Sign up for a free Amazon account here if you haven’t already.)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $99.

