Travelers and Flight Attendants Can't Get Enough of This Comfy, Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit That's Only $28 Today

It’s the Amazon Prime Day deal that keeps on giving.

Published on July 11, 2023

If you ask this travel editor, there’s nothing better than a soft and cozy jumpsuit. It’s the ultimate one-and-done look that keeps you comfy yet effortlessly stylish, whether you’re embarking on a long flight, walking around a new city, or anything in between. Right now, I’m eyeing the flight attendant-loved Prettygarden Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit, especially since it’s now up to 45 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

That’s right, thanks to Amazon’s sales event of the season, savvy shoppers can score this effortless style for just $28. Even flight attendants can’t stop raving about how flattering it is and how well it holds up over long-haul travel days. My advice? Hurry and snag this deal before the special Prime Day discount expires after July 12. 

Amazon PD PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit

Amazon

Made of a soft yet stretchy polyester viscose spandex blend, this summery style ties at the waist for a flattering fit and has an off-shoulder top to keep things breezy and stylish. Pair it with sneakers and a cardigan for the coziest airport outfit of all time, or with sandals, a jean jacket, jewelry, and a sun hat to dress it up for brunch or dinner — it’s so versatile you’re going to be reaching for it again and again.

Available in women’s sizes XS-3XL in more than 30 colors, you’re sure to find one that matches your style. Choose from neutrals like gray, black, and khaki that will go with anything in your travel wardrobe, or make a statement with striking light green or trendy tie-dye.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit

Amazon

There’s a reason why this shopper-loved jumpsuit has more than 35,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. Flight attendants are calling it “the sisterhood of the traveling jumpsuits” — a style that looks good on everyone in their flight attendant friend group — because it’s “comfortable, inexpensive, [and an] easy one-piece to dress up or dress down.” Another flight attendant said the lightweight style is “beyond perfect.”

Other travelers are taking note, too. One shopper spoke to its versatility, saying the black version was the perfect addition to their capsule wardrobe they packed for Europe using only a duffle bag. They said they were looking for something to “multi-task, dress up, dress for evenings, not wrinkle, and be super comfortable. It is all that and more.” 

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit

Amazon

Yet another shopper who packed it for a trip abroad said it “lives up to the hype,” asking themselves, “Why did I wait so long to score this comfy, versatile workhorse of a garment?” After wearing it to sleep on an overnight flight layered with a cardigan and flats, sightseeing with sneakers and a jean jacket, as well as out to dinner with a necklace and sandals, they concluded it’s “easy to manage in the bathroom and it washes well too.”

Even though it’s a favorite of frequent fliers, it can’t be overlooked for everyday wear either. One enthusiastic shopper went as far as to say it’s “by far the best thing I have ever worn in my life.” While wearing it during hot summers in the South, they report they “never got overheated.” 

You can’t do better than the Prettygarden Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit for just $28 this Amazon Prime Day. Trust us, this is one deal you’re not going to want to miss during this savings event. And remember, Amazon Prime members can score the best discounts on tons of travel-ready luggage, accessories, and more during Prime Day.  

And if you’re still searching for that perfect jumpsuit for travel, you’re in luck. Amazon has marked down plenty of other shopper-loved jumpsuits on sale from just $30.

More Comfy Jumpsuits on Sale for Amazon Prime Day:

Prettygarden V Neck Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Jumpsuit Romper

Amazon

Automet Overalls Wide-leg Jumpsuit

Amazon AUTOMET Womens Overalls Wide Leg Jumpsuits Casual Bib Summer Rompers Jumpers Loose Sleeveless Straps With Pockets Outfits

Amazon

Anrabess Casual Wide-leg Jumpsuit

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets

Amazon

Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Amazon PD Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

Lainab Soft Summer Jumpsuit

Amazon LAINAB Womens Soft Summer Jumpsuits Short Sleeve Casual Wide Legs Rompers

Amazon

