I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart

To say I love a good deal is an understatement. After years of covering the New York City fashion market as an editor and writer, I’ve become an expert shopper of sales. Black Friday is a family event, and I always know the right racks with the deep discounts to head to as soon as I walk into my favorite store. So when one of the biggest sales events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, comes along, I prepare to fill my cart with the best fashion deals offered.

Taking place this year from July 11-12, Amazon Prime Day has become almost as big as Black Friday, when savvy shoppers can score major deals on everything from luggage to clothing to tech to accessories. Amazon Prime members get the best and biggest deals and fast shipping, but if you’re not already signed up it’s easy to do so.

As for this fashion writer? I strategically searched for deals on current-season summer clothes like bathing suits, sundresses, and sandals that would be right at home in New York and found discounts as high as 61 percent off — with prices starting at a mere $13.

Whether you’re prepping for your August vacation, like me, or you’re just looking to refresh your travel wardrobe with New York local-approved styles, check out my 13 favorite finds this Prime Day, from a comfortable pair of Adidas sneakers at 43 percent off to a breezy jumpsuit with pockets that’s only $32. And remember, deals these good don’t last long — snap them up before the two-day sale event is over.

Automet 2 Piece Lounge Set With Oversized Button Down Shirt

I can’t stop wearing (and buying) two-piece sets. They make getting dressed and looking put together easier than ever, especially in the summer heat, which means they are constantly in my rotation of looks. This cute button-down and short set in particular is excellent for working from home, running errands around the city, or sightseeing around a beach town. One reviewer called it “super comfy loungewear” that’s “something easy to look good in, and this definitely hits the mark.” Good news, during Prime Day, it’s 20 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

Adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes

Since I’ve reviewed activewear for over 10 years and tried out all the latest styles, I am somewhat of a sneaker expert. I also know the importance of having a few pairs to support different needs. Currently, I'm on the hunt for a new travel sneaker that is run-friendly, which, fingers crossed, might help me log in some miles while on vacation. These Adidas sneakers are supportive and comfy on your feet on top of being super stylish, a feature that is important to me for walking around the streets of New York. I know the seamless knit construction will provide a flexible fit and makes these comfy shoes all the more packable.

To buy: amazon.com, from $55 (originally $95)

Iswee Genuine Leather Bucket Tote Bag

As my life continues to get busier and busier — it’s true what they say about city life flashing by in a New York minute — I have felt the need to swap my everyday bag from a belt bag to a larger style. One that can hold my makeup bag and water bottle and be ready for random CVS stops. Bucket bags are one of my favorite purse shapes because of their roominess and how they comfortably sit on your shoulder. Crafted in genuine leather, this shoulder bag caught my eye because of its versatility and functional, spacious interior that will make this a style that will live in my closet for years, and be great for work, weekends, and travel. It doesn’t hurt that it’s under $80 either, though it looks much more expensive in my book.

To buy: amazon.com, $79 (originally $100)

Hanes Women’s Sport Performance Joggers

If you are like me, your travel sweats probably could use an update. This highly rated pair is beloved for its polished look and comfy feel. Moisture-wicking is a quality I always appreciate, especially in pants I hussle in, whether jogging or running to catch a plane. Elastic cuffs and a tie waistband keep their look neat and secure and mean they will pair with sneakers to head to a workout or sandals to head out for errands. With a price tag under $15, you might even want to buy one neutral shade and one of the bright colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $33)

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

I get so much joy scoring classic, fashionable staples on sale. Even when Ray-Bans are 5 percent off, it’s a deal, but when their aviators are 23 percent off, it’s a “run, don’t walk” type of deal. With 100 percent UV protection and polarization, these metal frames flawlessly blend in with preppy, vintage, and trendy looks. For anyone who thought these frames were too big for the face shape, try the 55 or 58-mm size made especially for petite frames.

To buy: amazon.com, $163 (originally $213)

Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Pockets

On summer’s hottest days, I often want to wear flowy, relaxed pants versus a dress or shorts. Not only does this limit thigh rubbing, but a loose fit also keeps things breezy. This jumpsuit gives me an airy fit and the ease of getting dressed in a flash. This spaghetti strap jumpsuit has a 4.2-star rating and thousands of positive reviews stating how comfortable, flattering, and versatile it is. One enthusiastic reviewer said it’s “simply perfect.” I added the versatile gray color to my cart in no time, but there are more than 40 to choose from. I love that this jumpsuit can go from casual to dressy too, making it a piece I will undoubtedly be packing for my upcoming vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $37)

Hotouch Oversized Button Down Shirt

When there's a sale as big as Amazon Prime Day, I tend to buy a mix of new trendy items and always in-style pieces. I can never have enough oversized button-downs hanging in my closet. What was once a work-only piece is versatile enough for many occasions besides stylish office attire. I’d pair this with everything from bike shorts for brunch with friends to layover over a simple cami, unbuttoned for an effortless look for dinner with my boyfriend — the outfit combos are endless. The fact that I can unbutton it completely and wear it over a bathing suit also means this is a must-pack for beach trips.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $38)

Chaco Women's Z1 Classic Sandal

If there’s one thing New York City teaches you, it’s that you need comfortable walking shoes. After vowing never to wear unsupportive sandals again, I turned to Chacos since they always deliver the support I need. Their options are great for the outdoors, like this sandal on sale for 55 percent off, with a footbed that supports the arch, outsoles with traction, and adjustable straps. I trust the more than 4,700 five-star reviews from buyers who love the support and comfort they provide to their feet, helping those with injuries or conditions too. And even though they are made for the outdoors and can easily carry you on hikes, don't be afraid to wear these around the city, as I will with joggers, cropped jeans, or maxi dresses.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $100)

BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Maxi Dress

Sundresses are what make summer one of my favorite seasons — in New York we wear them all over the city when it’s hot, from brunch to lounging in Central Park at Sheep Meadow — so naturally, my feeling is that you can never have too many hanging in your closet. This embroidered maxi dress looks luxurious but is actually super affordable, my favorite combo. I love that it's made from 100 percent cotton, which means it will be breathable on hot days. Lined and with adjustable straps, this dress will have you arriving at barbecues, showers, or outdoor parties looking like a million bucks when you really only paid $46.

To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $60)

Yincro Women Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up

The Fourth of July might have passed, but there is still so much beach time left to enjoy. Assessing my summer swim looks, I realized I could use a new style of cover-up to keep my beach and pool looking fresh and new, even if I have been rocking the same black bikini for the past ten years. What caught my eye about this beach cover-up on sale for Amazon Prime Day is the cute tassel trim. It’s easy and has a loose neck that can slip off the shoulder to create a flattering look for any off-the-beach moments, a contrast to the mumu-style cover-ups I currently own. Just throw it on and go.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $36)

Cupshe One Piece Color Block Swimsuit

I have been eyeing this Cupshe one-piece the entire summer season, and now that it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day I can’t resist adding it to my cart. It’s an ultra-flattering look with a deep V-neck and color block design. Adjustable points on the straps in the back mean this will stay securely on my body whether I am jumping some waves at the Jersey Shore or taking a dip in a New York rooftop pool. The band at the waist is flattering and makes this easy to style with shorts or a skirt to head to lunch or happy hour drinks. The hardest part will be choosing between one of the three color combos.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat Fedora

Straw fedoras are classics that are fashionable staple summer after summer, so I know I will be wearing them this year on my European vacation and next year wherever my travels take me. For me, this style really completes any head-to-toe look and keeps you shaded and cool. A huge bonus? This fedora is lightweight and has UPF 50+ sun protection to save you from those harsh summer rays.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $36)

Lucky Brand Women's Utility Jacket

A light jacket is a travel essential year-round, whether you’re on the beach or boat after the sun sets or just under the blasting AC of the airplane — not to mention it’ll come in handy during transitional seasons, too. This utility jacket is sure to become your go-to for any semi-chill day. Now 40 percent off the original price for Amazon Prime Day, this Lucky Brand piece has a zipper and button closure for added protection and button-closing front pockets to keep your essentials secure. Consider getting the look in camo instead of a solid and treat it as neutral and wear it with denim, black, neutral, or even a bright color like neon. One happy shopper pointed out that it’s “light but blocks a breeze” and that the “cinched waist makes it very flattering.” What more could a New York City girl ask for?

To buy: amazon.com, $71 (originally $119)

