This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Moisturizer With SPF Has 10,000 5-star Ratings — and It's a Whopping 52% Off

Tinted moisturizers are the ultimate summer staple for anyone wanting to look their best while protecting their skin from the sun’s damaging rays. There may be no better way to do so than by using Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector. While most tinted moisturizers include SPF to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, Neutrogena’s also uses a moisturizing retinol treatment to help give your skin a youthful glow. Now on sale for less than $10 for Amazon Prime Day, it’s never been a better time to add this popular moisturizer to your daily routine.

Anyone looking to protect their skin on a daily basis is sure to love this tinted moisturizer with SPF 20. With six different shades to choose from, this is the perfect base layer for a dewy, summertime look. While the sunscreen protects skin from sun damage, the moisturizing retinol works to repair the skin and keep you looking youthful and healthy.

We also love that each tube comes in a compact, one-ounce bottle that you can easily stick in your purse, beach bag, or fanny pack to reapply while you’re out and about. The best part for travelers is that it’s TSA compliant, so light packers or those who prefer the carry-on life can confidently travel knowing they have their skin care routine all bottled up in this one simple and effective product.

With more than 10,500 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t get enough of this moisturizing tinted sunscreen. Minimalists especially love Neutrogena’s lightweight formula and skin tint. “I stopped wearing makeup years ago because I didn't like the heavy feeling of it on my face and I usually broke out when wearing it,” one shopper said. “This product doesn't do that!! It provides the SPF needed while giving a smooth natural look.”

Other customers love that this truly provides a youthful finished look. “I have been looking for a light foundation to even out my skin,” one reviewer wrote. “As an older woman, I try to avoid heavy products that will accentuate lines and wrinkles. After spending too much money on ‘designer’ creams and powders, I tried this. It's great. It's not heavy, greasy or pasty. My face looks even toned without having a makeup look. I will be buying it again.” Another said it gives them a “healthy glow.” A final shopper who said this tinted moisturizer lets their natural glow shine through dubbed it “the best out there.”

This summer, whether you plan to hit the beach or just head out on walks around the park, the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector is an absolute must-have. The tinted sunscreen is perfect for layering under makeup to provide a healthy layer of SPF without giving you a heavy, cakey feeling. It’s also great for makeup minimalists who want to have a healthy glow without applying a ton of makeup that may sweat off and clog pores. Now more than 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, it’s one deal you’ll definitely want to “add to cart.”

If you’re looking for a tinted moisturizer without the retinol or maybe an anti-aging sunscreen with different shades, look below for some more of our favorite deals, now all on sale for as low as $11 during Prime Day.

