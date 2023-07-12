Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Moisturizer With SPF Has 10,000 5-star Ratings — and It's a Whopping 52% Off For less than $10 a bottle, you won’t want to miss this amazing deal on Neutrogena’s Anti-aging Perfector. By Taylor Fox Taylor Fox Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 12:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Tinted moisturizers are the ultimate summer staple for anyone wanting to look their best while protecting their skin from the sun’s damaging rays. There may be no better way to do so than by using Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector. While most tinted moisturizers include SPF to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, Neutrogena’s also uses a moisturizing retinol treatment to help give your skin a youthful glow. Now on sale for less than $10 for Amazon Prime Day, it’s never been a better time to add this popular moisturizer to your daily routine. Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $10 Anyone looking to protect their skin on a daily basis is sure to love this tinted moisturizer with SPF 20. With six different shades to choose from, this is the perfect base layer for a dewy, summertime look. While the sunscreen protects skin from sun damage, the moisturizing retinol works to repair the skin and keep you looking youthful and healthy. We also love that each tube comes in a compact, one-ounce bottle that you can easily stick in your purse, beach bag, or fanny pack to reapply while you’re out and about. The best part for travelers is that it’s TSA compliant, so light packers or those who prefer the carry-on life can confidently travel knowing they have their skin care routine all bottled up in this one simple and effective product. Take It From a Travel Writer: You Won’t Want to Miss These 14 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trip Essentials Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $10 With more than 10,500 five-star ratings, shoppers can’t get enough of this moisturizing tinted sunscreen. Minimalists especially love Neutrogena’s lightweight formula and skin tint. “I stopped wearing makeup years ago because I didn't like the heavy feeling of it on my face and I usually broke out when wearing it,” one shopper said. “This product doesn't do that!! It provides the SPF needed while giving a smooth natural look.” Other customers love that this truly provides a youthful finished look. “I have been looking for a light foundation to even out my skin,” one reviewer wrote. “As an older woman, I try to avoid heavy products that will accentuate lines and wrinkles. After spending too much money on ‘designer’ creams and powders, I tried this. It's great. It's not heavy, greasy or pasty. My face looks even toned without having a makeup look. I will be buying it again.” Another said it gives them a “healthy glow.” A final shopper who said this tinted moisturizer lets their natural glow shine through dubbed it “the best out there.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $10 This summer, whether you plan to hit the beach or just head out on walks around the park, the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector is an absolute must-have. The tinted sunscreen is perfect for layering under makeup to provide a healthy layer of SPF without giving you a heavy, cakey feeling. It’s also great for makeup minimalists who want to have a healthy glow without applying a ton of makeup that may sweat off and clog pores. Now more than 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, it’s one deal you’ll definitely want to “add to cart.” If you’re looking for a tinted moisturizer without the retinol or maybe an anti-aging sunscreen with different shades, look below for some more of our favorite deals, now all on sale for as low as $11 during Prime Day. More Anti-aging Tinted Sunscreens on Sale for Amazon Prime Day Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $21) Pur 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 20 Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $35) Paula's Choice Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $37) Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30 Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $17) At the time of publishing, the price started at $10. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 