The 30 Best Members-only Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 — Up to 75% Off

Being an Amazon Prime member certainly has its perks all year round, but Prime Day is certainly the most rewarding. The biggest sale of the year from the retailer is currently underway, and while all Amazon shoppers can take advantage of the unprecedented deals, Prime members get a little extra boost of savings on certain must-have items.

As a little extra thank you to Prime members, Amazon has set aside unbeatable deals on travel essentials, comfortable clothes, supportive shoes, and more with prices starting at just $13. We’ve rounded up the 30 best member-exclusive deals to save you precious time that you can now spend on gearing up for your next adventure. Whether you’ve been looking to invest in a new Samsonite suitcase or have been eyeing a dynamic Smart TV, Prime Day is the time to finally treat yourself to the items that have been sitting in your cart for months — without emptying your wallet in the process.

Best Overall Prime Members Exclusive Deals



It’s never too late to join in on the fun, so if you’re not already a Prime Member, you can sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial that you can cancel anytime. Prime Day ends on July 12 at midnight, so don’t wait too long to snap up the thousands of deals available during this two-day event.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Two-piece Set

Courtesy of Amazon

What’s better than getting a great deal on a small, carry-on suitcase? Getting an even larger checked bag at an unbeatable discount. Right now, Prime members can pick up this best-selling hardside suitcase from Samsonite for just $173. This bag comes affixed with a TSA-friendly lock and four smooth, multi-directional spinner wheels so you can get to your destination with ease. And while it’s made with a durable hard shell, this suitcase is also incredibly light so you can pack it to the brim without exceeding the airline weight limit.

Welltree Pillow Slides

Amazon

These Welltree pillow slides are a must-have for comfort while traveling. These shoes are designed with support in mind thanks to the 1.57-inch sole and the sturdy non-slip grip. Wear them on walking tours or in lines at the airport to stay comfortable on the go, and keep them handy to slip on quickly for times you need to get out the door in a hurry. Prime members can get them for an impressive 40 percent off right now.

Amazon Basics 4-piece Packing Cube Set

Amazon

If you’re not already using packing cubes to make the most of the precious space in your luggage, now is the time to buy some — specifically, this Amazon Basics 4-piece set that is just $17 for Prime members right now. Each cube is made with a durable polyester base and a breathable mesh top that ensures your clothes remain well ventilated throughout the duration of your travels. The set comes with two medium and two large cubes to help you pack and organize your favorite travel outfits with care.

Vionic Women’s Brisk Miles Sneaker

Amazon

No matter what activities you have planned for your summer, these Vionic sneakers will support you through them all — and they’re on sale for nearly 50 percent off right now. This breathable sneaker is designed with impressive arch support, stability, and flexibility with every step, making these a great fit for walking tours and — yes — even your hot girl walks. Three-zone comfort hugs your feet from heel to toe, so even at the end of a long day, you’ll still feel as fresh as the moment you woke up.

UEU Cozy Joggers

Amazon

Loungewear has been heavily discounted for Prime members during the two-day event, and right now these shopper-loved UEU joggers are on sale for $26 with a special on-site coupon. Available in 20 neutral colors, these light-as-air lounge pants are made with a breathable polyester and spandex material that won’t restrict your movement during a long day of travel. Sizes range from S to 3XL, and with more than 4,800 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say these are about to become your go-to pants.

Best Luggage Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

If you’ve been waiting to trade in your old suitcase until you find the perfect deal, the wait is finally over. Amazon has marked down hundreds of suitcases across the site with several deals set aside just for Prime members. Your favorite luggage brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, and Delsey Paris have all seen significant price drops, and you can even score a suitcase for as little as $89 right now from SwissGear.

Best Travel Accessory Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Don’t let Prime Day pass you by without checking out the incredible deals on travel accessories across the site. From portable chargers to supportive neck pillows, Prime members have access to a wide array of products that will subtly (but significantly) improve your travel experience — starting at just $15. Gone are the days of tangled necklaces and lost earrings when you pack them inside the Landici Small Jewelry Box for just $18, and you can keep your toiletries organized and contained with the Aaron Leather Goods Toiletry Pouch while it is nearly 50 percent off.

Best Clothing Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

A well-rounded wardrobe lets you dress for success on vacation, and Prime members can shop a wide selection of deals on comfortable tees, flowy dresses, and more. In fact, the Minibee Women’s Ruffle Midi Dress is a jaw-dropping 60 percent off and is perfect for warm, summer weather. And these breathable running shorts from JWJ are 45 percent off and will keep you cool while the temperatures soar.

Best Shoe Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Nothing gets you ready for vacation quite like a new pair of kicks, and from comfortable sneakers to lightweight sandals, Amazon has it all right now. These HKR walking shoes, which have more than 38,800 five-star ratings, are among the Prime-exclusive deals at 58 percent off. For another option, check out the ultra-comfy Megnya walking sandals, which have been reduced to $40.

Best Tech Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Tablets, Bluetooth headphones, and more travel tech essentials are on sale — with some of the best exclusively available to Prime members. If you’ve been looking for a nice camera to capture the memories of your next vacation, look no further than the Akaso EK7000 Camera, which is just $58 with a special on-site coupon. The Amazon Fire TV 43” is on sale right now for a whopping 75 percent off, so you can upgrade your living room to transport you to destinations around the world via your favorite TV series for those times when a trip isn’t on the horizon.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.