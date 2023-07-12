The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10

Amazon Prime Day may be coming to a close tonight (July 12) at midnight PT, but there are still plenty of massive deals to snap up in the final hours. Whether you’re upgrading your Apple AirPods, carry-on luggage, or airport outfits, Amazon has gotten really — and we mean really — generous on the discounts of almost 65 percent off.

Hop to it, and you can find Apple AirTags for just $23 a piece, Beats headphones for 54 percent off, or a shiny new Samsonite 3-piece luggage set for a whopping 64 percent off. Hitting the water this summer? We suggest snapping up the No. 1 best-selling (and T+L tested and approved) inflatable stand-up paddleboard while it’s 46 percent off. Don’t forget a pair of quick-drying Teva sandals while you’re at it (they’re 60 percent off!) And when you’re away, you can rest easy knowing your home is secure with this Blink security camera system that’s $290 off today — also a savings of 60 percent.

So, what are you waiting for? Now is the best time to shop last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals for all of the essentials you’ll need to elevate your next trip into a five-star experience. Trust us, you won’t see deals like this again until Black Friday.

Our Overall Best Last-minute Amazon Prime Day Deal Picks

Apple AirTags

Flight attendants and travel editors alike swear by AirTags, those handy little Bluetooth tracking devices that help you keep an eye on their luggage, keys, and other personal belongings when you’re on the go. For $23 a piece, that’s a lot of peace-of-mind bang for your buck. And they pair so easily and effortlessly to your phone for tracking, we’d venture to say they are the single most helpful travel accessory you can buy right now.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On

What’s better than a spacious carry-on under $100? One you can fit under your airplane seat! With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder this wildly popular Samsonite underseat carry-on has won over frequent fliers. One traveler was happy to report that the luggage not only fit under the airplane seat on their United flight but also fit up to four days’ worth of clothes. Another traveler said it fits Delta, too.

Beats Studio 3 Over-Ear Headphones

We did a double take when we saw the 54 percent markdown on this sleek pair of over-ear headphones. It’s a steal for a brand so well known for sound quality, comfort, and noise-canceling capability (trust us, you’re going to want them when you have a loud airplane seat neighbor). They come in six colors, including this crisp white that’ll pop with any airport look.

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

Every traveler needs a trusty pair of comfy sneakers that’s light and easy to slip on — and these Adidas running shoes certainly fit the bill. Whether you’re running through the airport or walking around a new city, their cushioned rubber soles will keep you comfortable (and looking stylish) all day long. The Adidas Women’s Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe is also on sale for under $45.

Anker Portable Charger

The easiest way to ensure your phone never dies when you’re traveling is a portable charger like this highly rated one from Anker. The pocket-sized charger can charge your phone or smart device up to three times over with just a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet on a multi-day trip (think: safaris and desert hikes) and is compact enough to slip into your purse. Plus, it’s the only surefire way to guard yourself against the “juice jacking” airport scam, when thieves steal your information while you’re charging up at a public port.

SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard

Any lake or beach vacation can be made 10 times more fun by bringing a stand-up paddleboard, and this No. 1 best-seller from SereneLife is inflatable and so easy to pack. Of all the stand-up paddleboards T+L editors tested, it was also the highest rated with a perfect score. Its stability makes it especially great for beginners.

Best Prime Day Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals

Best Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deals

Best Prime Day Clothing Deals

Best Prime Day Home and Tech Deals

Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals

