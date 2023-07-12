Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10 Score Apple AirTags, Samsonite luggage, Adidas shoes, and more before the biggest sale of the summer ends at midnight. By Kayla Becker Kayla Becker Kayla Becker is a Senior Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she writes and edits stories about travel products. She holds a bachelor's in English and Communications from Florida State University and has been a travel writer and editor for more than seven years. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Our Overall Best Last-minute Amazon Prime Day Deal Picks Best Prime Day Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals Best Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deals Best Prime Day Clothing Deals Best Prime Day Home and Tech Deals Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Amazon Prime Day may be coming to a close tonight (July 12) at midnight PT, but there are still plenty of massive deals to snap up in the final hours. Whether you’re upgrading your Apple AirPods, carry-on luggage, or airport outfits, Amazon has gotten really — and we mean really — generous on the discounts of almost 65 percent off. Hop to it, and you can find Apple AirTags for just $23 a piece, Beats headphones for 54 percent off, or a shiny new Samsonite 3-piece luggage set for a whopping 64 percent off. Hitting the water this summer? We suggest snapping up the No. 1 best-selling (and T+L tested and approved) inflatable stand-up paddleboard while it’s 46 percent off. Don’t forget a pair of quick-drying Teva sandals while you’re at it (they’re 60 percent off!) And when you’re away, you can rest easy knowing your home is secure with this Blink security camera system that’s $290 off today — also a savings of 60 percent. So, what are you waiting for? Now is the best time to shop last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals for all of the essentials you’ll need to elevate your next trip into a five-star experience. Trust us, you won’t see deals like this again until Black Friday. You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Shop the 71 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Amazon Prime Day Our Overall Best Last-minute Amazon Prime Day Deal Picks Amazon Apple AirTags 4-Pack, $89 (originally $99) Samsonite Underseat Carry-on With Spinner Wheels, $99 (originally $145) Bagail Compression Packing Cubes Set of 4, $20 (originally $25) Apple AirPods 2nd generation, $90 (originally $129) Beats Studio 3 Over-Ear Headphones, $160 (originally $350) SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $270 (originally $500) Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $31 (originally $70) Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $25 (originally $40) Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Glasses, $115 (originally $163) GoPro Hero 10 Camera and Accessory Bundle, $285 (originally $379) Apple AirTags Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $89 Flight attendants and travel editors alike swear by AirTags, those handy little Bluetooth tracking devices that help you keep an eye on their luggage, keys, and other personal belongings when you’re on the go. For $23 a piece, that’s a lot of peace-of-mind bang for your buck. And they pair so easily and effortlessly to your phone for tracking, we’d venture to say they are the single most helpful travel accessory you can buy right now. Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Amazon Buy on Amazon $145 $99 What’s better than a spacious carry-on under $100? One you can fit under your airplane seat! With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder this wildly popular Samsonite underseat carry-on has won over frequent fliers. One traveler was happy to report that the luggage not only fit under the airplane seat on their United flight but also fit up to four days’ worth of clothes. Another traveler said it fits Delta, too. Beats Studio 3 Over-Ear Headphones Amazon Buy on Amazon $350 $160 We did a double take when we saw the 54 percent markdown on this sleek pair of over-ear headphones. It’s a steal for a brand so well known for sound quality, comfort, and noise-canceling capability (trust us, you’re going to want them when you have a loud airplane seat neighbor). They come in six colors, including this crisp white that’ll pop with any airport look. Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $31 Every traveler needs a trusty pair of comfy sneakers that’s light and easy to slip on — and these Adidas running shoes certainly fit the bill. Whether you’re running through the airport or walking around a new city, their cushioned rubber soles will keep you comfortable (and looking stylish) all day long. The Adidas Women’s Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe is also on sale for under $45. Anker Portable Charger Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $16 The easiest way to ensure your phone never dies when you’re traveling is a portable charger like this highly rated one from Anker. The pocket-sized charger can charge your phone or smart device up to three times over with just a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet on a multi-day trip (think: safaris and desert hikes) and is compact enough to slip into your purse. Plus, it’s the only surefire way to guard yourself against the “juice jacking” airport scam, when thieves steal your information while you’re charging up at a public port. SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard Amazon Buy on Amazon $500 $270 Any lake or beach vacation can be made 10 times more fun by bringing a stand-up paddleboard, and this No. 1 best-seller from SereneLife is inflatable and so easy to pack. Of all the stand-up paddleboards T+L editors tested, it was also the highest rated with a perfect score. Its stability makes it especially great for beginners. Best Prime Day Luggage and Travel Accessories Deals Amazon Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $280 (originally $780) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-On Luggage With Spinner Wheels, $161 (originally $322) Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Spinner, $102 (originally $145) Bagail Compression Packing Cubes Set of 4, $20 (originally $25) Caoodkdk Electronics Accessories Organizer, $7 (originally $14) Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $25 (originally $40) Ododos Belt Bag, $16 (originally $24) Chelmon TSA-approved Luggage Straps, $10 (originally $15) Baggallini Overnight Laptop Weekender Tote, $90 (originally $150) Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $24 (originally $40) Best Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deals Amazon Teva Women's Original Universal Comfortable Quick-Drying Sandal, $22 (originally $55) Merrell Women’s Moab 3 Hiking Shoe, $61 (originally $110) Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers, $65 (originally $100) Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $31 (originally $70) Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes, $75 (originally $150) Cole Haan Men's Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe, $75 (originally $170) Best Prime Day Clothing Deals Amazon Columbia Women’s Chill River UPF Dress, $41 (originally $80) Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers, $27 (originally $56) Hotouch Oversized Button-down Shirt, $22 (originally $38) Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Glasses, $115 (originally $163) Anrabess Women's Loose Casual Jumpsuit, $34 (originally $47) Hanes Cool Dri Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt 2-Pack, $19 (originally $28) Best Prime Day Home and Tech Deals Amazon Apple AirTags 4-Pack, $89 (originally $99) Apple AirPods 2nd generation, $90 (originally $129) Apple iPad 9th generation, $390 (originally $480) Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop, $750 (originally $999) Apple Watch Series 8, $280 (originally $400) Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple, $30 (originally $37) Beats Studio 3 Over-Ear Headphones, $160 (originally $350) Blink Outdoor 3rd Generation Security Camera System, $190 (originally $480) GoPro Hero 10 Camera and Accessory Bundle, $285 (originally $379) Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier, $145 (originally $230) Hotel Quality Goose-Down Alternative Pillows, $35 for 2-pack (originally $50) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, $60 (originally $110) Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals Amazon Oniva Picnic Time Reclining Camp and Beach Chair, $56 (originally $124) Coleman Sundome 4-Person Camping Tent, $53 (originally $90) SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $270 (originally $500) Tourit Cooler Backpack, $37 (originally $41) Sunnyglade 9' Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella, $67 (originally $90) Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $13 (originally $25) Love a great deal? 