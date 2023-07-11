These Comfy, Kate Middleton-loved Sneakers Are Up to 56% Off for Prime Day — but They’re Selling Out Fast

Get the royal treatment with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

By
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel in Florence, Italy
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel is a Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure with Dotdash Meredith where she assigns, edits and publishes the product reviews and recommendations that help guide travelers toward the best shoes, apparel and accessories for their needs. Sophie has traveled to 50 countries and has lived in five, and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She has more than five years of experience as a writer, editor and copywriter.
Published on July 11, 2023

One-Off Deal: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneaker Tout
Amazon is rolling out the royal treatment during their Prime Day sales event this July 11-12. For a limited time, you can snag Kate Middleton’s signature look with up to 56 percent off the shoes she’s always spotted in, the timeless Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers. (That brings their price down to as little as $29 during Prime Day!) The royal is known for her refined yet casual style, and these sneakers are no exception — and thanks to the sale, a little touch of royalty is more accessible than ever. 

Comfortable and stylish, these sneakers are versatile enough to take from sightseeing in the city to running errands and even to the royal family Christmas card. While Kate prefers the classic white-on-white style, you’ll see the biggest discount on the black and white pair at just $29. These Supergas are 100 percent cotton, which makes them super breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. Note that the brand recommends ordering a half-size down from what you typically wear, as these shoes tend to run large.

Amazon PD Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Amazon

So stylish that Kate Middleton is constantly spotted sporting these casual-cute sneakers, these comfy shoes come in 19 different colors to choose from and a wide variety of sizes for both women and men. Shoppers cannot get enough of the sneakers, with one customer raving that “they're lightweight, but feel pretty sturdy,” and mentioning that they give “‘cute, but not trying’.” And we couldn’t agree more — in fact, these shoes are so low-maintenance they can even be tossed in the wash for a quick clean.

With sturdy rubber heels offering great traction, the Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers are incredibly comfortable, with one shopper boasting that “when I took them out of the box, I thought they would be tiring to wear...wrong. The comfort is outstanding.” With all-day appeal, they’ll also go with every outfit in your wardrobe. According to another happy customer, “they look great with shorts, skorts, capris and even summer dresses.”

While some shoppers have mentioned it was Kate Middleton’s royal status that first got them interested in Supergas, the fact that “they are objectively awesome shoes” allows them to hold their own as a quality pair of super cute sneakers. 

Amazon Prime Day Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Amazon

The Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers are royal-approved for their classic style, clean look, and all-day comfort — you won’t want to miss your chance to grab them for as little as $29 this Amazon Prime Day. 

But if you’re still searching for the perfect pair of classic white sneakers, read on for more affordable women’s sale styles at Amazon for as little as $15 right now.

More Women’s White Sneakers on Sale at Amazon

Skechers Women's 33492 Sneaker

Amazon PD Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

Amazon

Fracora Women's PU Leather Tennis Shoes 

Amazon PD FRACORA Women's PU Leather Tennis Shoes

Amazon

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Stripes Sneakers

Amazon PD Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Stripes Sneakers

Amazon

Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Amazon Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Amazon

Vepose Women's Fashion Sneakers

Amazon Vepose Women's 8012 Lace Up Classic Fashion Sneakers Comfortable Cute Shoes

Amazon

Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker

Amazon Prime Day Reebok Princess Sneaker

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

