Amazon's Top-rated T-shirt Dresses Start at Just $19 — and They're Perfect for Summer Travel

If you have travel plans, you’ll want to scope out the T-shirt dresses that are on sale at Amazon ahead of the retailer's highly anticipated Prime Day sale, which kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 this year. From casual and versatile to flirty to elegant, these 13 on-sale T-shirt dresses offer vacation vibes for every kind of getaway — and they're up to 30 percent off.

Planning to explore the nightlife in Barbados? Heading to the beach? Checking out a charming B&B near home? These T-shirt dresses will make packing a whole lot easier. And, many of them will save you space in your luggage, since you can easily dress them up or down to create multiple outfits with the outerwear, accessories, footwear that you packed. They're also great to have on-hand in your everyday wardrobe as well, especially since they're so comfy and easy to style.

The styles on sale range from classic, flowy shift dresses to modern takes with deeper V-necklines, shorter hemlines, and trendy details, so there's bound to be an option that will delight any type of style or preference. Even better, they're all available in multiple colors, prints, and patterns — and prices start as little as $19.

So, what are you waiting for? Refresh your summer travel wardrobes with the best gorgeous T-shirt dresses while they’re on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And, remember, there's still time to become a Prime member before the big two-day sale; sign up for your free 30-day trial now.

Locryz Women's Twist Knot T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

For a T-shirt dress with some flirtatious vibes that still feels breezy, check out this pick from Locryz. It’s a casual, short-sleeved dress made mostly of rayon with just a dash of spandex for a little extra stretch. The knot at the hem makes the classic-looking T-shirt dress stand out enough for a date night look. Choose your favorite from 25 options, including trendy solids like navy blue and summery patterns like vibrant floral.

"It's a very flattering dress and comfortable," an Amazon shopper wrote. "I wore this on our vacation. I walked miles and miles and this dress was perfect. It’s one of my favorite items now."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $33)

Elescat Women’s Casual T-Shirt Sundress

Amazon

Summer temperatures can soar, and the perfect answer to a sweltering day is this 100 percent cotton T-shirt dress. Even better? It comes in 45 color choices, some of which have two side pockets large enough to stash your keys or your phone when you don’t want to mess with a purse on sightseeing days. Solid colors picks run the gamut from bright purple and orange to versatile neutrals like black and navy blue.

"I bought this dress to wear on a recent trip to Panama," a reviewer said. "It was perfect! It did great in the hot climate. It was versatile enough to wear casually and with the right accessories, it was perfect for an evening outing. The dress was very comfortable and was wrinkle-free."

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $27)

PopYoung Women's Casual T-Shirt Tunic Dress

Amazon

Craving a little more choice in terms of colors, patterns, and even design? Check out this PopYoung T-shirt tunic dress, which has a generous 43 total options and is at its lowest price in 30 days. Take your pick of solid hues like red or patterns such as trendy tie-dye. Or, save some space in your carry-on and opt for the belted style in timeless black and white, which is easy to dress up or down for whatever vacation plans you have.

"This dress is soft and comfortable," a traveler raved. "It has lots of stretch and was perfect on my trip, just throw it on and go. I love it."

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $40)

Btfbm Ruched Side-Tie T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

This body-hugging T-shirt dress will perfectly show off your curves while the side tie detail gives it a splash of figure-flattering character. The poly-blend material has a bit of stretch courtesy of spandex, and makes it a breathable option when you’re on a tropical trip (or braving the summer humidity at home). The 13 solid colors include a crisp white and a light coffee brown hue for earthtone fans, along with a rich wine red and emerald green for those who prefer deep jewel tones.

"It's so comfy, so cute, and so flattering," one buyer commented. "It's an easy summer throw on. I wore this for a travel day, and I was comfortable, but felt cute and put-together."

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $38)

Anrabess Women’s Casual T-Shirt Maxi Dress With Pockets

Amazon

Want something with a little more personality? Grab this flowy, maxi T-shirt dress while it’s on sale for 30 percent off. The rainbow red hue is one of 30 options it comes in, and you can spice up your suitcase with other eye-catching prints like a fun tie-dye pattern or a solid hot pink. It’s even got pockets and a side slit to show just a hint of skin.

"I needed a comfortable dress for Morocco and this was perfect," a traveler explained. "It kept me cool and comfortable throughout my trip. It is not see-through and is made with good quality fabric."

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $53)

Match V-Neck Long T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

This may be a casual maxi-length T-shirt dress, but it brings plenty of style to the table. The cuffed short sleeves, deep V-neck, and side slit give it some edge to keep things interesting. You can take your pick of 10 solid color options, all of which are incredibly soft thanks to the poly-spandex material. And, its flowy silhouette will help you stay cool, even in the hot summer sun.

“The fabric is lovely and soft,” according to a shopper who bought it in multiple colors. “It works as a gown, day dress, or beach cover-up. This dress is versatile.”

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $30)

Amazon Essentials Women’s Jersey Pocket T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Got a long flight planned this summer? This simple T-shirt dress has a relaxed, oversized fit that will keep you cool and comfortable, even on a red-eye. It has a classic crew neckline and a flowy silhouette that’s easy to wear. You can order it in 16 different solid colors, which all come in a beautifully soft and lightweight jersey fabric. And, the chest pocket is the perfect size for stowing your Apple AirPods, boarding pass, and other essentials for easy access.

"It's perfect for traveling," a shopper exclaimed in their review. "It's light, easy, and rewearable on a long trip. I took it to Australia and loved it. It served its purpose wonderfully."

To buy: amazon.com, from $19 (originally $25)

Merokeety Women’s Striped Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Classic stripes meet trendy tie-waist in this casual yet stunning T-shirt dress. If stripes aren’t your thing, there are all kinds of solids to choose from, ranging from a soft, rosy pink to a vivid orange. Plus, you can stash your cash, smartphone, or keys in one of two side pockets if you want to explore a new destination minus a bulky handbag. The cotton blend fabric means it’ll keep you cool and comfortable on your next summer getaway.

"A travel group I'm in recommended this dress," one customer said. "It is darling! I love the fabric, how it looks, everything."

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $43)

Wangzhi Women’s Twist Knot V-Neck T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

If you love a knotted hemline but prefer patterns over solids, then you’ll want to consider this T-shirt dress for your next getaway. The V-neck and short sleeves make it a classic shirt dress while the knot gives it a fresh twist (no pun intended). The black and white striped option lends itself well to a pair of wedges for brunch, while the light blue floral print would make the perfect beach cover-up — just add a wide-brimmed beach hat for an elegant finish.

"I can't say enough good things about this dress," one Amazon customer commented, dubbing it as a "great little summer dress" in their review. I purchased several last year after buying one in black. I took it to Florida when I visited my parents and my mom loved it so much she wanted one."

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)

Btfbm Women's V-Neck T-Shirt Dress With Buttons

Amazon

If you’re after a mini dress, look no further. This V-neck T-shirt dress has buttons at the neckline for added style points and a criss-cross hemline to make it trendy. It’s perfect for exploring the nightlife in Vegas or for a summer night out with friends. You can even wear it for brunch with a denim jacket and sneakers to create a more laid back vibe. With 25 colors and styles to choose from (and its price tag being discounted 25 percent), you may just want to order more than one.

"This dress is as functional and easy as they come," a shopper shared. "It's flattering and can be dressed up or down. It's always in my travel bag."

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $39)

Btfbm Women's Ruched Bodycon T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

For the comfort of a T-shirt dress with the shape of a bodycon dress, there's this ruched number from Btfbm. It features the classic short sleeve silhouette, but shows off your curves and gives a dressier vibe with its ruched bodice and wrap-style hem. The best part is that it can be dressed up or down depending on your trip itinerary, and it comes in 33 different colors.

"This item is very universal," according to a reviewer. "It is good for the summer, a casual vacation, and date night, and I could see myself wearing it in the fall with a denim jacket and Converse sneakers. I've already bought three, and will be trying to get more as I go."

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $41)

Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress

Amazon

When fancy occasions pop up on your summer calendar, you'll be happy that the Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress is in your closet and ready to go. It has the comfort of your standard T-shirt dress with its shift-style silhouette and soft polyester-spandex material, but its ruffled puff sleeves make it unique, elegant, and dressy enough to wear to weddings, fancy dinners, and other big nights out.

"I loved this dress so much, I bought another color," one reviewer admitted. "It washes well and is perfect for travel. The knit fabric is the perfect weight for summer and is not too thin."

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

It doesn't get breezier than this Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress, which is perfect for travel with its flowy floor-length skirt, comfy T-shirt top, and versatile construction. Keep it casual with sandals and sneakers for the beach or taking in the sights, or dress it up with heels and wedges when the situation calls for it. The possibilities are endless, and there are 16 different colors to choose from.

"I was looking for a lightweight summer dress that wouldn't wrinkle when traveling," a traveler explained. "This came in the perfect size for me and the length was good. I can put it in a suitcase and it looks good the minute it's unpacked. I bought it in black and it is so easy to dress up or go as is."

To buy: amazon.com, from $21 (originally $27)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

