Flight Attendant-loved Luggage Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon Right Now — Shop the 15 Best Deals From $45

With all the luggage brands out there, it can be hard to figure out which ones are actually built to last. Our secret to finding the brands worth investing in? Listen to recommendations from flight attendants and pilots. Any bag that can hold up through hundreds of flights every year is bound to be durable, lightweight, and easy to maneuver.

If you ask those frequent fliers for their favorite luggage, you’re bound to notice a ton of Travelpro bags, one of the most trusted brands among people who fly for a living. But you’ll also spot other premium brands like Samsonite, Rockland, and Hanke. While these top sellers can come with hefty price tags most of the time, Amazon is giving travelers a chance to snag them at huge discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can upgrade your carry-on to this Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage for the smoothest layover ever—all for just $89. You’ll also find this stylish, flight-attendant-loved weekender bag with a separate shoe compartment for just $45.

If you want to refresh your entire stash, this flash sale is the chance to score a full set of premium luggage and bargain prices. Travelers can get this set of four Rockland softside suitcases for just $99 (that’s 65 percent off the original $280!) or this three-piece Rockland set for 67 percent off.

With tons of brands marked down, there are tons of incredible deals for travelers on Amazon right now. So we scoured the sale to find the very best deals on flight attendant and pilot-approved brands. Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best deals from the Amazon luggage sale before they sell out.

Best Carry-On Deals

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

This hardside carry-on is beloved by frequent fliers for its durable polycarbonate shell that stands up to the wear and tear of international travel, plus its expandable construction that allows for packing to the max. Add on to that interior compression straps that secure everything, and you’ve got yourself a perfect carry-on. So imagine our delight when we saw that Amazon has marked it to just $89 — its lowest price in 30 days.

One traveler who flies 40 weeks per year for work said, “I buy these exclusively, and they are almost indestructible.” They said after three years of use, their Samsonite has nothing more than a few scratches. “Great luggage, better than the price…buy it, you won’t be disappointed.”

To buy: amazon.com, $89 (originally $160)

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Carry-On

It’s no secret that Travelpro is one of the most recommended brands by flight attendants, and this Maxlite 5 softside carry-on is a great example of why. The lightweight suitcase features a comfortable contour grip handle, extra durable zippers, and sturdy spinner wheels that glide effortlessly on and off of planes and through the airport.

“Pilots and flight attendants use Travelpro for a reason,” raved one shopper. The softside suitcase expands up to two inches for a little extra carrying capacity and it comes with two accessory pockets for keeping your things organized.

“This suitcase is even better than the last,” one flight attendant who swapped an older version of the same bag for this one said. “The handle is more comfortable, updated/sturdy zippers, and there are extra pockets.” The comfier handle has a rubberized grip and can be expanded to either 38 inches or 42.5 inches for easy maneuvering regardless of your height.

To buy: amazon.com, $136 (originally $170)

Wrangler Smart Luggage Carry-On with Cup Holder and USB Port

This 20-inch carry-on spinner by Wrangler is a frequent flier’s dream. In addition to the durable hardside exterior and spacious interior, it comes with a patented 3-in-1 cup holder. It’s a drink holder for carrying your coffee as you race through the airport. It’s a USB port for charging your phone on the go. And it’s a phone holder for watching videos while you wait for your flight.

One shopper said, “the conveniently located charging port made charging my phone so easy during layovers! And the cup holder keeps my hands free while navigating the busy airports!”

It’s also one of the roomiest carry-ons you’ll find thanks to its expandable design and compression strap that let you squeeze those last few items in when you’re packing. One shopper said, “[I’m] amazed at how much I can pack in this. The drink holder was what made me purchase this, but I would buy it for its ease of use anyway.”

To buy: amazon.com, $56 (originally $64)

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner

The Samsonsite Centric 2 is a super durable 20-inch hardside carry-on that’s built for years and years of frequent flying. One shopper said that this carry-on is “everything a traveler would want.” Reviewers love that it’s lightweight, durable, yet expandable in case you need a little extra room for your things.

The lightweight case sits on sturdy spinner wheels that glide comfortably beside you or role smoothly behind you. Plus, there’s a USB port on the top so you can charge your phone while you’re sitting at your gate or waiting outside for a taxi.

To buy: amazon.com, $99 (originally $180)

Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Carry-On

This Maxlite Air carry-on is Travelpro’s hardside answer to the flight attendant-loved softside Maxlite 5. It comes with a similar ergonomic and rubberized handle for a comfortable grip as you glide your luggage through the airport. Meanwhile, the eight spinner wheels navigate easily over rough or cobblestone streets without a problem.

One shopper who bought this based on a recommendation from their flight attendant friend said, “I see it lasting a long time.” Like many other reviewers, they loved how roomy and easy to maneuver it is. The polycarbonate shell is lightweight, impact-absorbing, and treated with a scuff-resistant outer finish to keep it looking new even after hundreds of flights.

To buy: amazon.com, $145 (originally $170)

Tumi 19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On

This popular brand’s undeniable sleek carry on is a stunner — and a steal at 25 percent off. Inside, it has a spacious dual-compartment zip pocket, plus compression straps; plus, it’s made of a durable polycarbonate shell and spinner wheels travelers are saying, “rolls like a dream.” Another said because of the brand’s reputation for quality that it’s, “the only luggage brand I will buy” saying that despite the price tag, the purchase is “worth it in the long run.”

To buy: amazon.com, $450 (originally $599)

Ibfun Weekender Bag Carry On Tote With Shoe Compartment

Sometimes an overnight or weekend trip calls for a bag you can tote without the hassle of wheeling anything behind you, and coming highly recommended by flight attendants is this three-piece weekender set. The oversized main compartment can fit up to four days’ worth of clothing, plus a 17-inch laptop. Then, you can store your shoes separately from your clothes in the waterproof zipper compartment at the bottom.

One flight attendant calls this bag “absolutely perfect” for frequent travelers, saying it has enough space for two-day trips and that it when placed on top of their luggage it stays secure. “The extra bags it comes with are amazing too, because the one functions as a purse I can put my valuables/documents in and it’s easy to just grab out of the big bag when I want to leave my hotel quickly.” Another flight attendant exclaimed that this bag is “the best” saying, “So many compartments! Fits under the seat even with it packed!”

To buy: amazon.com, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

Best Checked Luggage Deals

Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside Spinner

The Travelpro Crew Versapack suitcase packs everything flight attendants love about this brand into an extra spacious checked luggage size. One flight attendant said the “quality is excellent” while another flight attendant loved that the suitcase is “so easy to roll or pull behind you.”

That easy rolling is thanks to the self-aligning magnetic wheels that minimize wobbling and keep the bag rolling straight no matter which direction you’re pulling or pushing it. Plus, the top and side handles make this easy to lift even when it’s loaded with all your things.

Inside, you’ll find a zipper divider, a mesh pocket, and a waterproof compartment for stashing laundry or wet towels. But those who travel for business will be most excited about the built-in suit keeper. It’s a fold out system with straps to keep your formal or professional garments wrinkle-free while packed.

To buy: amazon.com, $272 (originally $320)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Spinner

The extra roomy 28-inch Samsonite Freeform hardside spinner is the perfect pick for longer trips or heavy packers. The spacious interior comes with a zipper divider, compression straps, pockets, and an expandable design so you can squeeze everything you need inside and keep it organized. Even when filled to capacity, it still glides easily on its durable spinner wheels.

“The wheels are great and easily maneuvered through the uneven streets of Italy. The case itself is very lightweight; therefore, I was able to max out my wardrobe without going over the allotted weight,” said one frequent traveler. The ultralight luggage weighs in at just 9.5 pounds so you have more wiggle room to fit what you need without going over the airline’s weight restrictions.

To buy: amazon.com, $168 (originally $269)

Level8 Hardside Checked Luggage

The Level8 hardside spinner is a sleek and stylish 28-inch checked bag that’s built to be extra tough. One pilot said they have “used it for over 100 flights” and raved about the solid wheels and roomy interior. Another shopper who has owned the suitcase for over two years said it “spins like a dream” and has “minimal scratches despite heavy use.”

That impressive durability comes from the three layers of polycarbonate and micro-diamond design that makes the exterior strong and scuff-resistant even after tons of rough handling. The eight spinner wheels are just as tough with steal bearings that can support the bag’s weight even when it’s packed to capacity. Their shock-absorbing design also makes for a smoother glide, even on rough surfaces.

To buy: amazon.com, $265 with on-site coupon (originally $300)

Hanke Front-Opening Hardside Rolling Suitcase

Style meets function in this impressive Hanke rolling suitcase. The 24-inch checked luggage features a scuff-resistant polycarbonate shell and wear-resistant wheels to keep it looking new even after multiple trips. But one of its most convenient features is the front-opening design. Instead of opening a loaded checked bag from the middle, just unzip the top and pop it open.

“I finally found the right suitcase,” said one shopper who flies twice a week for work through most of the year. “Glides easily, sturdy, aesthetically pleasing and packs well.” Frequent fliers love the durable design and the silent spinner wheels and aluminum-reinforced frame that can withstand up to 220 pounds. That can keep your things from getting crushed even if the suitcase ends up buried under piles of others in the cargo hold.

To buy: amazon.com, $176 (originally $270)

Best Luggage Set Deals

Rockland Fashion Softside Luggage, 4-Piece Set

Get a whole new set of quality luggage for under $100 thanks to this steeply discounted Rockland softside 4-piece luggage set, which is currently a whopping 65 percent off. But this set was a steal even before the sale, featuring 28-inch and 24-inch checked suitcases, a 19-inch carry-on suitcase, and a 14-inch weekender bag.

One impressed flight attendant said, “I travel roughly five to six days a week, and have had this set for about 5 months. In and out of countless planes, vans, and cargo holds. The wheels and handle still work great.” Another flight attendant loved that the carry-on “fits even in the smallest carry-on overhead bins.”

The three rolling suitcases are expandable to give you extra storage room while the weekender bag makes a great carry-on for quick getaways or a roomy personal item on longer trips. And all of them come with tons of pockets to keep everything organized.

To buy: amazon.com, $99 (originally $280)

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-piece set

This sleek set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked suitcase that feature the same super durable polycarbonate exterior. A shopper who flies more than 200 days per year for work said, “My wife likes it so much she claimed it as her own.” They continued to say they’ve checked it with no issues and that it’s “very lightweight.”

In addition to being durable, these suitcases are also extra spacious thanks to an expandable design, compression straps, and interior storage pockets. And when it’s time to lift the carry-on into the overhead bin or toss your checked bag in the trunk of a taxi, the top and side handles make it easy to do so even when you’ve packed them to the brim.

To buy: amazon.com, $167 (originally $390)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set

The Rockland Melbourne Hardside set comes with three stylish pastel pink and mint dual-tone suitcases with rose gold telescoping handles. You’ll have no trouble spotting these at baggage claim. The stylish set comes with sizes ranging from a 20-inch carry-on up to a large 28-inch checked bag.

Beyond the stylish look, travelers love how durable and well-built these suitcases are. “I've used my set to death in the three years I've had it, and it's still in great working order,” raved one shopper who travels often for work and for fun.

Each bag is lightweight, ranging from just six pounds up to 10 pounds when empty, so you can pack more without going over the airline’s weight limit. And the ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) shell keeps your things protected even as the suitcase is being tossed in and out of cargo holds.

To buy: amazon.com, $157 (originally $480)

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage, 2-Piece Set

For business trips or weekend getaways, it’s hard to beat this sturdy yet stylish 2-piece luggage set by Kenneth Cole. The set includes a 17-inch underseater and a 16-inch backpack. Together, they let travelers pack more than they could fit in a single 21-inch carry-on without the risk of exceeding even the most stringent carry-on restrictions.

A shopper who had used an older version of the set for four years before upgrading to this newer version loved the new design of this stylish set. “It rolls effortlessly and has various built in compartments on the inside and outside providing easy organization of my belongings.”

The underseater features four sturdy spinner wheels and a telescoping handle that can extend up to 41 inches. Plus, the accordion-style opening makes it easy to open up the bag as needed without having to lay it on its side.

Then, you can slide the backpack right over the handle using the luggage strap so you don’t have to carry anything on your shoulders. The backpack comes with two padded pockets, one for a laptop up to 15 inches and one for a tablet. Both pieces in this set come with plenty of pockets to keep your accessories, cables, and other small items organized — you can’t beat that.

To buy: amazon.com, $141 (originally $200)

