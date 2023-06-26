Amazon Prime Day’s Early Deal Section Has Comfy Shoes Already Up to 70% Off

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale may not officially arrive until July 11 and 12, but plenty of popular items have already been marked down ahead of the event. If you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers, hiking boots, or comfy travel shoes, you’re in luck — some of the best early deals feature popular shoes from brands like Merrell, Adidas, Skechers, Puma, Dr. Scholl’s, and more discounted by up to 70 percent. Below, we’ve rounded up the 50 best early travel shoe deals based on major price slashes and product popularity.

Remember, you don’t need to have an Amazon account to partake in Prime Day deals, but you can sign up for free here — and keep in mind that Prime members have access to the best deals, benefits, and perks.

Best Overall Picks

Amazon TRETORN Women's Rawlins3 Fashion Sneaker

Amazon

Our top picks overall include several popular name brand shoes discounted by up to 70 percent or more. Brands like Adidas, Keen, Chaco, and Cole Haan are more than half off right now, while a top-rated pair of Tvtaop running shoes is hovering right at the 50-percent-off mark and these cushioned Dr. Scholl’s platform sandals are 70 percent off. Other shoe brands that are deeply discounted at the moment include Merrell (up to 55 percent off), celeb-favorite Tretorn (up to 44 percent off), and LifeStride (up to 45 percent off).    

Best Running Sneakers

Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

Now’s the best time to replace your old pair of running shoes since Amazon has marked down dozens of fan favorites ahead of Prime Day. The Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe boasts one of the best early Prime Day deals: at just $32, it’s 54 percent off its original price. Other notable sales include 40 percent off a women’s running shoe from Adidas, 38 percent off an Asics athletic shoe, and 36 percent off a Brooks sneaker known for its support. If you’re really looking for something affordable, opt for the Tvtaop Men’s Running Shoes or the Damyuan Men’s Lightweight Running Shoes, which are currently only $30 and $35 respectively.

Best Lifestyle Sneakers

Amazon PUMA Men's Roma Classic Gum Sneaker

Amazon

It’s always wise to have a reliable pair of walking or “lifestyle” sneakers in your wardrobe. Stock up before Prime Day arrives with this classic leather pair by Cole Haan that’s up to 56 percent off, or perhaps this popular style from Tretorn that’s up to 44 percent off. A similar Tretorn style, as well as a slip-on sneaker from Dr. Scholl’s with nearly 13,000 perfect ratings, are each $30 off right now, too. All of our other favorite lifestyle sneakers listed are at least 20 percent off.

Best Hiking Boots and Shoes

Amazon Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Lightweight Waterproof Shoe Hiking Boot

Amazon

We’re all about hiking shoes — especially when they’re up to 51 percent off! One of the best early deals is on the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Hiking Shoe, which is half off right now, but there are plenty of other markdowns to get excited about, too. A similar men’s Merrell hiking shoe is discounted by 46 percent, while Columbia’s men’s and women’s variations of its popular Newton Ridge waterproof hiking boots are 41 and 40 percent off, respectively. Prices are slashed on other hiking shoes and boots we love by 24 to 38 percent.   

Best Active and Hiking Sandals

Amazon atika Women's Outdoor Hiking Sandals

Amazon

If you’ve been on the fence about copping a pair of sandals for hiking, this is your sign to grab a pair now for less. Chaco Women’s Zx2 Classic Sandal is 54 percent off ahead of Prime Day, while Flarut Men’s Sport Sandals are 53 percent off. Men’s and women’s hiking sandals from atika are 42 percent down from their original prices, and a Skechers sandal with more than 16,000 5-star ratings down by 40 percent. You can even snag top-rated styles from Lancholy and Muboliy for $30 and under right now.

Best Lifestyle and Walking Sandals

Amazon Skechers Women's Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal

Amazon

Looking for something that’ll keep you stylish while still offering substantial support? We recommend these styles that boast serious early Prime Day discounts. The best deal we’ve found is on the Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Island Dream Flat Sandal, which is 63 percent off. However, we’ve found other great markdowns as well, including 44 percent off the LifeStride Women’s Mexico Wedge Sandal, 45 percent off Adidas’ Unisex Adult Adilette Sandal, and 38 percent off the Crocs’ Women’s Litride 360 Sandals. Walking sandals from shopper-loved brands like Reef, Skechers, and Whitin are also up to 32 percent off right now. 

