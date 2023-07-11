Shoppers Call These Comfortable Joggers Their ‘Go-to’ Pants for Traveling and Hiking — and They’re 53% Off Now

The reviewer-loved travel pants are only $27 during Amazon’s incredible 48-hour Prime Day sale.

By
Anna Popp
Anna Popp
Anna Popp

Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Leggings/Joggers/Comfy Pants Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

We’ve been tracking Amazon Prime Day deals on comfortable travel pants for the last few weeks, and this pair of Baleaf Cargo Joggers on sale for a whopping 53 percent off is already proving to be one of the best deals we’ve seen. The joggers usually have a $56 price tag but the savings brings the cost of the pants down to just $27. 

With more than 2,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, these lightweight and breathable travel pants have satisfied customers raving about the quality and comfort of the silky-soft material. But hurry — Prime Day only lasts 48 hours, so you’ll need to put these in your cart quickly before the deal is gone for good. 

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Cargo Joggers

Amazon

Whether you’re running errands, going through airport security, or enjoying the great outdoors, you’re sure to be comfortable wearing these. That’s because the nylon and spandex fabric has UPF 50+ sun protection and quick-dry fabric that is made to be temperature-regulating for keeping cool in hot climates and warm in colder conditions. When it comes to fit and style, the elastic waistband has adjustable tie strings, and the ankles have a similar elastic cuff to give the pants a stylish and functional taper at the bottom of each leg. 

One of the best features of these $27 joggers is that they have five discrete and zippered pockets (yes, five!) with two side pockets, two cargo pockets, and one pocket in the back. This makes it super easy and convenient to access all of your travel essentials including your phone, wallet, keys, earbuds, or passport. One shopper said that the “biggest reason to get these is they don’t slide down with the weight of a cellphone in the pockets like other joggers” and another five-star reviewer said the pants “are now my traveling airport pants with all the pockets [that] hold a passport and small wallet comfortably.”

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Cargo Joggers

Amazon

The four-way stretch fabric is designed to have the perfect balance of roominess for breathability and mobility, while still having a tapered silhouette for style and versatility. One five-star reviewer said that “these are my new everyday, go-to pants for work” since they are “comfy enough to sit all day and stylish enough to wear out of the house.” Another shopper wore these pants while hiking in Yosemite and said that “we got completely soaked (literally dripping wet) on the hike, and these pants were fully dry within an hour.” 

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Cargo Joggers

Amazon

Even when the joggers aren’t on sale, Amazon shoppers say these are “superb travel pants” because they are machine-washable, quick to dry if you get wet, and they pack down small enough to store in a carry-on without taking up too much space. Plus, they come in a variety of colors like green, black, red, blue, and gray with plenty of five-star reviewers saying they bought them in multiple colors. If you’re on the fence, another shopper said, “I want to gatekeep these so badly but they are too good” thanks to the high-quality and comfortable materials. And for just $27 during Prime Day, these are a steal of a deal for a limited time. 

Still searching for the perfect pair? Read on for more comfortable travel pants that are on sale from just $14 during Amazon Prime Day.

More Comfortable Pants on Sale at Amazon 

Haowind Joggers with Pockets 

Amazon Prime Day Haowind Joggers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $46)

Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger

Amazon Prime Day Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $29)

Sunzel Tummy Control Workout Leggings

Amazon Prime Day Sunzel Workout Leggings

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)

Leggings Depot Activewear Joggers

Amazon Prime Day Leggings Depot Printed Solid Activewear Jogger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 with on-site coupon (originally $24)

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants

Amazon Prime Day Promover Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $36)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

One-Off Deal: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneaker Tout
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-loved Sneakers Are Up to 56% Off for Prime Day — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 51 Best Deals Up to 73% Off
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in Midtown in New York City.
This Pore-clearing Mask Is the Secret Behind Vanessa Hudgens’ Glowy Skin — and It’s Only $25 for Prime Day
Related Articles
PD Early Deal Roundup: Travel Pants Tout
Comfy Travel Pants From Columbia, Champion, and More Are Up to 44% Off — Shop Our 15 Favorite Picks
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
Amazon Prime Day Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Amazon Prime Day Last-Minute Trip Essentials Tout
16 Last-minute Travel Essentials That Will Show Up at Your Doorstep in 2 Days, Right in Time for Your Trip
PD Early One-Off Deal: Joggers/Comfy Pant Tout
Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel
PD Early One-Off Deal: Hiking Shorts Tout
Hikers Say These Breathable Shorts ‘Feel Cool’ Even ‘When It’s Hot Outside’ — and They’re 60% Off
Amazon Prime Day Best Travel Deals Tout
Thousands of Travel Items Are Marked Down at Amazon This Month — Here Are the 65 Can’t-miss Deals
Deal Roundup: Member-Only Tout
The 30 Best Members-only Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 — Up to 75% Off
PD Early Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
Take It From a Travel Writer: You Won’t Want to Miss These 14 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trip Essentials
Amazon Prime Day Camping and Hiking Deals Tout
The 32 Best Hiking and Camping Gear Deals From Amazon Prime Day
PD Early One-Off Deal: Exercise Skort Tout
Travelers Say This $24 Skort Is ‘Hard to Pickpocket’ and Will Keep You ‘Cool Like a Summer Breeze'
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Hiking and Camping Gear
Level Up Your Camping and Hiking Gear With 65 Early Prime Day Deals Up to 60% Off
Amazon Prime Day Comfy Walking Sandals Tout
These Comfy, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals From the Brand Oprah Loves Are Now 53% Off
PD Early Deal Roundup: July 4th Members-Only tout
Only Prime Members Can Score 60% Off Top Travel Gear and Accessories During This Exclusive Amazon July Fourth Sale
Amazon Prime Day Travel Pants Tout
These Comfy, Wrinkle-free Travel Pants Are 64% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Grab Them Before They're Gone