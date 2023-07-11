Shoppers Call These Comfortable Joggers Their ‘Go-to’ Pants for Traveling and Hiking — and They’re 53% Off Now

We’ve been tracking Amazon Prime Day deals on comfortable travel pants for the last few weeks, and this pair of Baleaf Cargo Joggers on sale for a whopping 53 percent off is already proving to be one of the best deals we’ve seen. The joggers usually have a $56 price tag but the savings brings the cost of the pants down to just $27.

With more than 2,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, these lightweight and breathable travel pants have satisfied customers raving about the quality and comfort of the silky-soft material. But hurry — Prime Day only lasts 48 hours, so you’ll need to put these in your cart quickly before the deal is gone for good.

Whether you’re running errands, going through airport security, or enjoying the great outdoors, you’re sure to be comfortable wearing these. That’s because the nylon and spandex fabric has UPF 50+ sun protection and quick-dry fabric that is made to be temperature-regulating for keeping cool in hot climates and warm in colder conditions. When it comes to fit and style, the elastic waistband has adjustable tie strings, and the ankles have a similar elastic cuff to give the pants a stylish and functional taper at the bottom of each leg.

One of the best features of these $27 joggers is that they have five discrete and zippered pockets (yes, five!) with two side pockets, two cargo pockets, and one pocket in the back. This makes it super easy and convenient to access all of your travel essentials including your phone, wallet, keys, earbuds, or passport. One shopper said that the “biggest reason to get these is they don’t slide down with the weight of a cellphone in the pockets like other joggers” and another five-star reviewer said the pants “are now my traveling airport pants with all the pockets [that] hold a passport and small wallet comfortably.”

The four-way stretch fabric is designed to have the perfect balance of roominess for breathability and mobility, while still having a tapered silhouette for style and versatility. One five-star reviewer said that “these are my new everyday, go-to pants for work” since they are “comfy enough to sit all day and stylish enough to wear out of the house.” Another shopper wore these pants while hiking in Yosemite and said that “we got completely soaked (literally dripping wet) on the hike, and these pants were fully dry within an hour.”

Even when the joggers aren’t on sale, Amazon shoppers say these are “superb travel pants” because they are machine-washable, quick to dry if you get wet, and they pack down small enough to store in a carry-on without taking up too much space. Plus, they come in a variety of colors like green, black, red, blue, and gray with plenty of five-star reviewers saying they bought them in multiple colors. If you’re on the fence, another shopper said, “I want to gatekeep these so badly but they are too good” thanks to the high-quality and comfortable materials. And for just $27 during Prime Day, these are a steal of a deal for a limited time.

Still searching for the perfect pair? Read on for more comfortable travel pants that are on sale from just $14 during Amazon Prime Day.

