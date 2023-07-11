T+L Editors Awarded This Travel Backpack a Perfect Score — and It’s Only $30 for Prime Day

The editors at Travel + Leisure have tested dozens of carry-on backpacks, so we know just what makes the ideal travel companion. And this anti-theft Bagsmart Travel Laptop Backpack earned a perfect score for capacity, design, comfort, and durability. Not only is this a stylish and comfortable backpack, but it also features plenty of pockets to help keep you organized, plus an anti-theft clip to keep your laptop and other electronics safe. Best of all? You can now get this convenient bag for yourself starting at just $30 for Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you’re a frequent flier, have an epic road trip lined up, or are looking to elevate your daily commute, this travel backpack is the perfect accessory. In addition to anti-theft clips on the zipper, the Bagsmart Travel Laptop Backpack also features a space to store a portable charger and feed the cable out to your phone, so you can charge hands-free. We also love how easy it is to stay organized with more than 10 interior pockets of varying sizes. You can also keep your laptop extra protected by stowing it in its own padded sleeve.

For travelers, this is an especially convenient bag as it features a luggage sleeve on its back so you can slide it over the handles of checked or carry-on suitcases for easy storing. But if you’re carrying it on your back for long distances, the foam padded straps will keep you comfortable and protect your shoulders from any pain or fatigue. Even when packed completely full with a laptop, tablet, book, sweatshirt, and plenty of travel snacks, you can carry this backpack all day and the soft, quilted polyester won’t tug at your back or shoulders.

We’re not the only ones who give this backpack a perfect score. The Bagsmart Travel Laptop Backpack has also earned more than 3,300 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love the bag’s large capacity, organizational features, and stylish design. “I use this as an everyday bag for work,” one shopper wrote. “It has lots of compartments and pockets to keep items organized. It’s held up very well, even when I’ve packed it full and heavy for different occasions. Likely will buy another and use it as a traveling bag. I’m very satisfied with this purchase.”

Other customers pointed out that the backpack matches other Bagmsart products, including their Travel Duffel Bag and Toiletry Bag, which are both also on sale for Prime Day, so you can remain organized for whatever your trip has in store. “I don’t think I kept going back to a bag as much as this one,” they wrote. “One perk is [that] I bought the matching makeup bag and it fits perfectly in the main compartment of the bag.”

For commuters and long-haul travelers alike, you won’t want to pass up this sale on the Bagsmart Travel Laptop Backpack. With four colors and patterns to choose from, and a Prime Day discount of up to 38 percent off, you may just want to get two of these stylish and affordable carry-on backpacks. Use it as a day bag on your next trip, knowing your tech items will be free from theft; as a carry-on backpack that easily stows under airplane seats; or as an organized everyday back for work or school to keep you comfortable.

If this carry-on backpack isn’t your style, or you want another bag to add to your collection, there are plenty of options for carry-on backpacks on sale now for Amazon Prime Day. Below are some more of our favorite deals on high-quality, durable backpacks, all on sale with prices starting at just $26.

