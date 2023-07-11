Flight Attendants and Travel Editors Swear by Apple AirTags — and They’re on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the deals aren’t letting travel lovers down. Air travel can be especially stressful, and checking a bag can cause more concern than comfort as you keep your fingers crossed that your suitcase makes it to your destination without any issues. One handy travel essential that offers peace of mind to frequent fliers like Travel + Leisure editors and professional travel writers is an Apple AirTag.

AirTags are game-changers when it comes to preventing travel anxiety, since they help to track your luggage. Luckily, the popular Bluetooth trackers, which are compatible with iPhones and other Apple devices, are marked down to some of their lowest prices of the year. In fact, travelers can score a pack of four AirTags — so you can attach one to your personal item, carry-on, checked suitcase, and even your wallet — for less than $100 This brings the price of each individual tracker to less than $23, making it the perfect time to stock up like the pros.

You don’t need to be a techie to understand how the easy-to-use device works and they are quick to set up. The trusty Bluetooth tracker works with the Find My app, which will show you the exact location of your belongings through every step of travel. “The AirTag integrated effortlessly with my iPhone, and within moments, I was ready to attach it to my keys, bag, or anything else I wanted to keep track of,” one shopper raved.

To keep track of anything and everything, snag multiple AirTags while they’re on sale for Prime Day. They sold out last Black Friday, so don’t wait to stock up. And if you have privacy concerns, rest easy knowing Apple AirTags don’t store user data, and the network is anonymous and encrypted. They’re also water and dust resistant, so inclement weather and rugged adventures won’t cause any worry — at least when it comes to keeping track of your stuff.

The universal appeal of AirTags has helped them garner a whopping 105,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to ease travel anxiety around checked luggage, some globetrotters even consider them “travel insurance.” As another shopper said, “It's a small investment that brings significant peace of mind.” And they get rave reviews from flight attendants, too: “These are super easy to use and definitely worth the money. I put one in my flight attendant bag whenever I have to check it.”

Apple AirTags have a plethora of uses beyond tracking your suitcase. Shoppers stick them in their wallets, attach them to pet collars, and even use them to help ensure they know where their kids are. “There are so many reasons to use AirTags that once you have one, you’ll start realizing that you need more of them,” one shopper said of the “almost perfect product.”

Whether you want to make sure a packed summer schedule goes smoothly or just guarantee you’ll never have to frantically search for your keys again, now’s the perfect time to add the ease of Apple Airtags to your life. You won’t catch savvy travelers without them. And with the price down to less than $23 per Apple AirTag, the investment’s more worth it than ever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $90.

