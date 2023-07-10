Shoppers Say These Best-selling Hiking Shoes Are 'Worth Every Penny' — and They're 50% Off for Prime Day

They ensure you “feel stable, even on rocky surfaces.”

If there’s one piece of gear you should invest in as a new or avid hiker, it’s a good pair of durable, well-structured footwear. In order to make hiking a sustainable hobby you need to ensure you’re giving your feet the proper support to traverse the trails with confidence, and there’s one pair of lightweight boots that are widely recognized as perfect for the job: the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe.

Shoppers can now score these top-of-the-line hiking boots for up to 50 percent off heading into Amazon Prime Day, so whether you’re upgrading your existing gear or preparing for your first-ever hike, you can trust that blisters and discomfort will be the last thing on your mind while taking in the views.

If you’re looking for a pair of hiking shoes that are actually going to stay in great condition longer than just one season, you’re in the right place. The Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe is made with a high-quality pigskin leather alongside a mesh upper that provides excellent airflow and breathability with every step, so even on hot summer hikes you can remain fresh as a daisy. Upgraded footbeds complete with a well-cushioned heel hug your feet on even the longest hikes you have planned, and you can trust that your toes are protected with a reinforced rubber toe cap to save from stubbing and stumbling.

Every hiker knows that a grippy sole is essential for keeping your balance on the trails, and this shoe is designed with a Vibram outsole that offers excellent traction for uneven terrain and slippery hikes. Plus, the brand prides itself on straight-from-the-box comfort, so you can rest easy knowing that you don’t need to break in your new boots ahead of your next big hike.

These hiker-loved boots have secured their spot in the top of the women’s hiking shoe category at Amazon and are well-known for their supreme comfort and top-rated fit. In fact, one shopper raved that the boots are not only “solid and durable,” but they even provide “absolute comfort,” and are “actually waterproof.” Another hiker asserted that they “provide excellent arch support,” and are “worth every penny.”

And if you’re concerned about losing your balance while hiking uneven terrain, take it from this shopper who shared that these are not only the “best hiking shoes” they’ve “ever had,” but they also provide “superb traction” for hikes of all difficulties. In fact, the same customer raved that these boots were “comfortable from the minute I put them on,” and “did not” cause them “any blisters” or “need any breaking in.”

Being well-prepared to take on the trails with the best footwear to keep you balanced and supported is key to actually enjoying your adventures, and the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe is uniquely designed to give you everything you need straight out of the box. With a supportive insole and grippy, durable outsoles, these hiking shoes are the last item to collect before embarking on a summer of peak-bagging — and they’re even on sale for up to 50 percent off as we head into Amazon Prime Day.

And good news for your fellow male travelers and outdoorsmen: The Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe is also more than 60 percent off right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day. It boasts more than 21,000 five-star ratings and you can scoop it up for as little as $41 right now. But, you’ll want to act fast since this deal is likely to disappear in the next 48 hours when Prime Day ends. 

