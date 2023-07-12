Shoppers Call These Ultra-soft, Comfy Joggers Their ‘Favorite Pants’ — and They’re Just $17 Today

They’re stylish, durable, and available in dozens of colors.

By
Hillary Maglin
Hillary Maglin, Associate Commerce Editor
Hillary Maglin
Hillary Maglin is an associate commerce editor at Travel + Leisure who’s been covering travel products since 2018. Her work has also been featured in publications such as People, InStyle, and more.
Published on July 12, 2023

One-Off Deal: Joggers Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

These days, joggers aren’t just a workout staple — they’re just as handy when it comes to running errands, traveling, lounging at home, or even making a laid-back fashion statement. So surely you can imagine our excitement when we found out Leggings Depot’s ActiveFlex Slim-fit Joggers for Women are just $17 for Amazon Prime Day. (Psst, that’s a whopping 41 percent off their original price tag!)

We love joggers because they provide the comfort of sweatpants with a stylish, tailored-looking appearance. Constructed with a soft, polyester-spandex fabric blend and elastic at both the waistband and ankles, the ActiveFlex Slim-fits are no exception. They’re stretchy and flexible, meaning they’ll never restrict your movement or pinch your skin, and chaffing is a non-issue. The fabric is also quick-drying which is helpful during workouts. 

What’s more, do you need somewhere to put your phone, wallet, or keys? No problem — the pants are equipped with two side pockets and an additional, secret pocket on the back.

Amazon Prime Day Leggings Depot Women's ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants Black

Amazon

And we’re not the only ones obsessed. The travel pants have been awarded more than 9,600 five-star ratings by satisfied customers. One reviewer that called them their “favorite pants” wrote, “If you like leggings and yoga pants but want something a little more loose fitting, these are what you need!” They continued, “They are super soft, comfortable, and have pockets! What more could you want?” And we honestly couldn’t agree more.

Another shopper found even more to rave about. “I love these!” they wrote. “They’re soft, durable, and my new favorite. They seem to be holding up better than my [Lululemon] Align joggers.” And it’s no surprise the joggers are so durable — they’re made with reinforced seams that are rugged enough to take on frequent wear over the course of years. Whether you go for the basic black, the stylish burgundy, or one of the multiple fun tie-dye or animal prints, these pants are likely to stay in your activewear repertoire for a long, long time. 

Amazon Prime Day Leggings Depot Women's ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants Firebrick Tie Dye

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect comfy and versatile pair of pants, look no further than Leggings Depot’s ActiveFlex Slim-fit Joggers. They’re stylish, cozy, and built to last.  We suggest picking them up sooner than later if you want to cop them at the current $17 price point, though — after Prime Day, prices will go back up. 

But these joggers from Leggings Depot aren’t the only ones on sale right now. Take a look at other discounted joggers for women and men below.  

Amazon Prime Day Leggings Depot Women's ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants Light Gray

Amazon

More Joggers on Sale at Amazon

Real Essentials Women’s Ultra-soft Lounge Joggers 3-Pack

Amazon Prime Day Real Essentials 3 Pack: Women's Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $60)

Champion Men’s Joggers

Amazon Prime Day Champion Men's Joggers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $35)

Baleaf Women’s Cargo Joggers

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Women's Cargo Joggers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $56)

Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Joggers

Amazon Prime Day Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29. 

