Take It From a Travel Writer: You Won’t Want to Miss These 14 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trip Essentials

From spacious luggage sets to Apple AirPods to comfortable sneakers, travel like a professional for as little as $8.

By
Taylor Fox
Published on July 10, 2023 12:00AM EDT

When it comes to summer travels, you want to look your best while staying comfortable and organized. That’s why this Amazon Prime Day, I’m looking for travel essentials that will keep me at my best as I maximize on packing space for every adventure. Over the two-day shopping event happening on July 11 and July 12, shoppers can score jaw-dropping discounts on comfortable walking shoes, noise-canceling headphones, traveler-loved luggage, and more. 

I’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day deals on my favorite travel essentials, so you can get everything you need to make that next vacation the trip of a lifetime. FWIW, you do not need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to enjoy the Prime Day sale, but you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial to access the best deals. 

Keep scrolling for the can’t-miss travel items I’m eyeing in Amazon’s Prime Day event — all on sale for as little as $8.

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set

Amazon Prime Day Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight

Amazon

I love a matching luggage set, so I can mix-and-match different sizes when I travel, match with my family to make baggage claim a breeze, and look stylish all at the same time. This durable set is not only built to last, but it comes in a variety of sizes from carry-ons to large checked bags, so you can select the best suitcase for your trip. As a bonus, the bright color options will be easy to spot when you’re trying to claim your bag as quickly as possible. 


To buy: amazon.com, $179 (originally $300)

Veken Packing Cubes

Amazon PD Veken Colored Packing Cubes

Amazon

It took me a long time to join the packing cubes train, but now that I’m there I can’t imagine prepping for a long trip without this extra layer of organization. This fun and vibrant set saves so much space in my suitcase and comes with every size you could possibly need plus a matching toiletry case, shoe bag, and laundry bag — all for a budget price. 

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $30) 

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

I don’t go anywhere without my AirPods. From the grocery store to the airport, they’re pretty much always in my pocket, purse, or carry-on. The Second Generation AirPods Pro are designed to be comfortable and create the best listening experience possible whether you’re surrounded by loud traffic or airplane noises. With up to six hours of battery life in the AirPods themselves, they’re the perfect earbud for traveling.

To buy: amazon.com, $229 (originally $249) 

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes 

Amazon adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Whether you like to hit the gym while traveling, or just want to make sure you’re comfortable while exploring a new city all day, these Adidas running shoes are the perfect choice. Not only are they light and packable, but the cloudfoam cushioning will also keep your feet cozy and secure no matter where your day takes you. 

To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $75) 

Baleaf Women's Cargo Joggers

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Women's Cargo Joggers

Amazon

Is there anything more comfortable than wearing a pair of joggers to the airport? You can dress them down to be comfortable throughout a flight, and dress them up so you don’t feel sloppy when you land. These lightweight joggers from Baleaf are quick-drying and perfect for any warm-weather destination and feature plenty of pockets, so you have easy access to wallets, your passport, phone, and anything else you may need in a pinch. 

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $56) 

Bagsmart Laptop Backpack

Amazon PD BAGSMART Laptop Backpack

Amazon

Commuters and travelers alike will love this practical backpack featuring a sturdy laptop sleeve and padded shoulder straps. The top unzips fully so you have plenty of access to all of your items. There are also plenty of pockets, including an added tablet sleeve, so you can keep all of your tech essentials organized and protected.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $40) 

Gotdya Travel Pillow

GOTDYA Travel Pillow,Travel Neck Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

I love a travel pillow, but hate how dirty they can become after a long trip. This comfortable pillow by Gotdya has a removable cover that is machine washable, plus the whole pillow compresses down to store in a stuff sack to keep it protected while on the go. Not to mention, it offers the perfect amount of neck support and comes with a matching eye mask and earplugs, so you can cozy up for the perfect nap.

To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $22) 

Electronic Organizer Travel Cable Accessories Bag

Amazon PD CAOODKDK Electronic Organizer

Amazon

Traveling with all of your chargers and cords can be extremely frustrating, especially if they become messy and tangled. This accessory bag is built to keep all of your tech items in one organized space so you know where everything is and can avoid creating a tangled ball of cords. The bag comes in a variety of fun colors so you can even match it to the rest of your luggage.

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $14) 

Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag

Amazon PD NISHEL Travel Toiletry Bag

Amazon

Keep your counters clear of clutter with this hanging toiletry bag that still allows you to see all of your skincare products and their aesthetically pleasing bottles. This compact case has plenty of pockets for storage so even overpackers will have plenty of room. It’s also made of lightweight materials that dry quickly if it gets splashed and is easy to clean. 

To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $30) 

G4Free Sling Bag RFID Blocking Sling Backpack

Amazon PD G4Free Sling Bag RFID Blocking Sling Backpack

Amazon

I absolutely love a sling bag while traveling. Not only does it keep me hands-free, but I can also be sure that all of my  items are secure and close at hand. This sling bag is perfect whether you’re heading out on a hike or boarding a plane and includes plenty of pockets for storing your phone, wallet, headphones, a water bottle, and small essentials. The front pocket also features built-in RFID-blocking technology, so you can be extra sure that all of your personal information is protected.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $34) 

JBL Tune 760NC Over-ear Wireless Headphones

Amazon PD JBL Tune 760NC

Amazon

For over-the-ear headphones, you can’t go wrong with JBL. The Tune760NC are foldable, so they pack well, and offer up to 35 hours of battery life. I’ve gone on entire weekend trips without needing to charge these headphones, meaning there’s one less cord I have to pack. This pair is great for noise cancelation and won’t become sweaty or uncomfortable over your ears even when wearing for long periods of time.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $130) 

Sea to Summit Big River Dry Bag

Amazon PD Sea to Summit Big River Dry Bag

Amazon

If you’re boarding a boat — whether a sunset cruise or kayak — you should have a dry bag. These have protected my phone, wallet, and other important essentials on more than one occasion when I wasn’t expecting to get quite as soaked as I did while on the water. The Sea to Summit Dry Bag is a 65-liter heavy-duty nylon bag that is built to protect everything you bring with you from tech to purses to snacks, and more.

To buy: amazon.com, $49 (originally $65) 

Igloo 25-Quart Ice Chest Cooler

Amazon Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler

Amazon

Whether you’re car camping or posting up for a day at the beach, this durable cooler will be your new best friend. What I love about this ice chest is that it’s small enough to easily transport, but it is large enough to store any food or beverages you may need for a fun day out. Plus, it’s made to provide up to four days of ice retention in 90-degree Fahrenheit weather, perfect for weekend adventures or long days in the sun.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $100) 

Tymo Cordless Hair Straightener Brush

Amazon PD TYMO Cordless Hair Straightener Brush

Amazon

This fizz-fighting hair straightener-brush hybrid is perfect for touch-ups and styling, and allows me to pack lighter by combining multiple tools in one. It’s lightweight, battery-powered, and cordless to make using it on the go seamless, especially on a group trip when bathroom time might be limited. And it gets bonus points for the fact that a single charge allows you to use it for up to 30 minutes.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 with on-site coupon (originally $70) 

