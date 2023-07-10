Amazon Has Slashed Prices Up to 46% on Its Most Comfortable Sandals in Anticipation of Prime Day Tomorrow

Amazon’s Prime Day event, which kicks off tomorrow and runs through July 12, is ringing in the summertime with deep discounts on cute and comfortable sandals for any and all warm-weathered activities. Instead of combing through the thousands of shoe deals, we narrowed it down to 15 sandals that come highly rated by thousands of Amazon shoppers and are on sale for hard-to-beat prices.

With wedding season and summer vacations in full swing, you can pick up a pair of supportive wedges for a mere $30 (originally $75) and be up on your feet dancing all night long. For a more casual (but equally comfortable) footwear choice, these platform Tevas are the perfect pair of shoes for sightseeing, going out to eat, or shopping. While they typically cost $70, Prime Day discounts have them knocked down to $50. One of the best discounts we’ve seen so far is a pair of stylish cork bed sandals on sale for nearly 60 percent off, which brings the price tag down to $24 (originally $59).

Whether your shoe style is sporty or casual, we highlighted a variety of sandals that are both comfortable and stylish for all your seasonal adventures. Keep scrolling for our top Amazon Prime Day picks for supportive walking sandals that you can wear all day pain- and blister-free.

Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

Platform sandals like these from Teva give you the height of wearing heels without the discomfort and pain thanks to the arch support in the cushioned footbed. One reviewer traveled to Brazil and wore the sandals for Carnival and said that “these were everything I needed them to be and more,” especially for a variety of activities like walking, swimming, dancing, and hiking.

Vionic Women's Tide Casandra Toe Post Sandals

Amazon

These flip-flops are podiatrist-designed and from the Oprah-loved brand, Vionic, so they come highly recommended. One five-start reviewer, who has plantar fasciitis said, “Vionic is the only shoe I buy,” and that the Tide Casandra sandals are “attractive and comfortable, and no one knows you are wearing an orthotic shoe.” Plus, the sandals come in 17 color variations from bright blue to a neutral cream color to go with everything in your wardrobe.

Skechers Women's On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal

Amazon

With more than 16,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these sporty Skechers sandals. After spending five days in Disneyland (yes, five!) one reviewer called the sandals the “perfect summer walking shoes” since they didn’t cause any blisters or discomfort and they dried out quickly after it rained. You’ll want to shop quickly, as these highly sought after sandals won’t be on sale for long.

Clarks Women's Mira Isle Slide Sandal

Amazon

If you’re in search of an easy sandal to slip on, look no further. These Clarks slides have a plush EVA midsole and fabric criss-cross straps for maximum comfort while running errands, sightseeing, or dining. One reviewer, who has plantar fasciitis, said that these sandals have “great arch support” and they “can wear these for hours with no pain.”

Rockport Women's Ridge Sling Sandal

Amazon

These comfy sandals have elegant leather straps, making them the perfect pair of shoes to dress up or down in the summer. Plus, the footbed is designed to cradle the foot to offer arch support and stability when you’re on your feet for long periods of time. Dubbing these “the most comfortable walking sandals I have ever owned,” one reviewer raved about these sandals after wearing them to an outdoor wedding in Colorado.

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandals

Amazon

Looking for the perfect pair of pool sandals? This pair of lightweight EVA slides from Crocs are completely waterproof and perfect for walking to and from the pool in comfort and style. One five-star reviewer and nurse, who has a keen eye for comfortable shoes, said, “they are the most comfortable shoes for summer.” Plus, the flexible material makes the sandals super easy to pack in a carry-on since the straps can be pressed down flat.

White Mountain Women's Gracie Sandal

Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of Birkenstocks for summer, but don’t want to pay the high price tag, these cork sandals have a nearly identical design but cost significantly less — especially during Prime Day. One reviewer said, “I wore these all summer and they are so comfortable it feels [like] you’re not wearing shoes.” The footbed is contoured to cradle the foot for comfort and stability and the leather straps make the shoe look elevated and stylish for a variety of activities.

Chaco Women's Z2 Classic Sandal

Amazon

Outdoor lovers should run to Amazon to snag a pair of the iconic Chaco Z2 sandals at a deep discount for Prime Day. The thick rubber sole is designed with arch support and the secure straps cross around every part of the foot for extra security whether you’re hiking or walking. One reviewer has had a pair of Chaco sandals for 25 years and finally replaced them with the Z2s and said that they are “perfect for land or water” thanks to the high-quality materials and “all-purpose” design.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Andrews Fisherman Slip-On Sandal

Amazon

These wedges from Dr. Scholl’s are the ultimate pair of sandals for dressier occasions while traveling. The 2.5-inch integrated heel is tall without making it difficult to walk and the footbed is designed with arch support and cushioning. One reviewer said that they would “give more than five stars” if they could, thanks to the “cute, comfortable, and supportive” feel and look of the wedges.

Megnya Orthotic Flip Flops

Amazon

While flip-flops can be very casual, these sleek ones look a little nicer than a typical pair of rubber sandals. A five-star reviewer said, “I purchased these flip-flops never knowing that orthotic ones existed and that they could be stylish, too.” The satisfied customer also has plantar fasciitis and raved about the comfort and support from the heel and footbed.

Megnya Hiking Sandals

Amazon

These stylish hiking sandals from the under-the-radar Amazon brand, Megnya, have nearly 3,500 excellent reviews from satisfied customers. One five-star reviewer wore these sandals on a trip to Portugal and said, “even after being on my feet for 12-plus hours each day on tours, I had no issues with foot pain.” Plus, they will look cute with sundresses, skirts, or other warm-weathered outfits while vacationing.

LifeStride Women's Mexico Wedge Sandal

Amazon

‘Tis the (wedding) season for investing in comfortable heels to wear for special occasions so we found these cute and comfortable wedges from LifeStride on sale for Prime Day. One reviewer with plantar fasciitis that got these for a wedding said, “I honestly thought I’d never wear heels again but bought these for a wedding and loved them.” The heel isn’t too tall, adding 1.5 inches of height and the wedges come in black, tan, and blue colors.

Dream Pairs Women's Outdoor Hiking Sandals

Amazon

Versatility in footwear for traveling is key and these multi-purpose sandals make it easy to dress them up or down depending on the intended activity. The sandals have a subtle platform for style and traction on the bottom designed for walking on slippery surfaces with hook-and-loop straps for stability. One reviewer said, “I've worn them camping, in water, and they can even be dressed up a bit if you're just going out” and that they’re “the best sandals I’ve ever worn.”

Clarks Women's Brinkley Flora Flip-Flop

Amazon

If you’re heading on a tropical vacation, these cute and lightweight flip-flops match perfectly with sundresses. According to one five-star reviewer, these sandals “feel like walking on a cloud” and provide plenty of stability and support while being up on your feet for long periods of time. The straps are adjustable, the toe post is made with a soft fabric, and the little flower makes the flip-flops easier to dress up or down. What more could you ask for?

Merrell Women's Slingback Sandal

Amazon

This versatile pair of Merrell sandals have the ideal balance of sporty and casual so you can pair them with any outfit while traveling. One five-star reviewer wore these sandals while traveling around Greece and said, “my feet and legs were as comfortable as possible for walking on cobblestones all day.” For extra comfort, the EVA footbeds are lined with microfiber and the leather straps have a soft cushioning to prevent rubbing or chafing.

