Frequent Fliers Call This the ‘Best Luggage Set’ They’ve Ever Had — and It’s Hugely Discounted for Prime Day

Replacing old pieces of luggage is typically a daunting (and pricey) task, which is why finding a dependable set is the simplest way to check off all your boxes without spending a fortune. Of course, if you’re going to make the investment into your suitcase collection you want your bags to last for years to come, and Amazon shoppers have found the perfect option for trips of any length: the Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Hardshell Set. Now for the good news — it’s on sale for just $160 during Amazon Prime Day with a special on-site coupon.

If you’re going to revamp your luggage collection, this three-piece hardside set is the easiest way to do so while sticking to a budget during the shopping event of the year. Made of a durable ABS material, this set features nearly every size suitcase you might need for your upcoming travels — all for just $160. This deal contains a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch upright suitcase that are simultaneously lightweight and incredibly sturdy to weather any unexpected obstacles that your travels may throw your way.



Each bag is made with four smooth 360-degree spinner wheels and a built-in TSA-approved lock to keep your items safely secured inside, even when your bag is out of sight. A telescoping handle on each suitcase makes for effortless storage, and a spacious interior complete with a mesh zip pocket and an elasticized X-strap ensures your neatly folded piles stay as such until you arrive at your destination. The set even comes in 16 bright and neutral colors depending on whether you want to blend in or stand out during your travels. That being said, shoppers suggest opting for the brighter colors to make it easier to spot your suitcase at baggage claim.



Proving to be incredibly durable and dependable, this three-piece luggage set has earned more than 19,300 five-star ratings at Amazon for its affordable price tag (just $54 a bag, to be exact) and spacious design. In fact, one shopper shared that they brought their bags on “three, 8-plus hour, multi-transfer international trips to the Netherlands,” and they have not revealed “a single scratch, dent, or ding.” They even referred to this collection as the “workhorse set of luggage,” while raving that the bags have “surprised” them at “every turn.”



Yet another customer spoke to the versatility of these bags, noting that they “love” using them for “weekend car trips or international flying trips,” while adding that the “wheels are great” and it “glides through the airport with ease.” Plus, one traveler admitted that they “bought this set over three years ago” and have taken it on “four international trips,” sharing that it never fails to impress them with the “quality and durability.” They also shared that they “couldn’t recommend it enough.”

Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to refresh your luggage lineup, and the Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Hardshell Set is one deal you’re not going to want to miss out on. Currently on sale for just $160 (or $54 a bag), this spacious, durable, and easy-to-navigate set provides the perfect carry-on and checked bag options for vacations of any length. From international excursions to a weekend getaway, these dependable bags are sure to become your favorite travel companions for years to come.



However the savings don’t stop there. If you’re in the market for a single suitcase rather than a set, keep scrolling to find more unbeatable luggage deals available at Amazon just in time for your summer travels.



