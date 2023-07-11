12 Genius Travel Essentials That ‘Easily Double’ the Room in Your Carry-on — From $7 During Amazon Prime Day

Air travel can come with a lot of unexpected fees, especially when it comes to your luggage. If your summer travel resolution is to skip checked baggage fees by fitting everything in your carry-on, then you’ll need some of Amazon’s top-rated travel accessories to help lighten your load. As luck would have it, a lot of our favorites are on sale for Prime Day 2023.

During the two-day savings events, shoppers can score up to 52 percent off essential items like packing cubes, toiletry bags, and other organizers that will maximize your luggage space. The Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes, a popular option for practically doubling space in your suitcase, are currently 22 percent off. You can also save big on the Caoodkdk Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag that frees up room in your bag by eliminating bulky, tangled tech wires, cords, and accessories; and some colorways are as low as $7. Plus, game-changing items are discounted, like the Tube Travel Neck Pillow; fill it up with three days' worth of clothes to save space and treat yourself to a comfier flight.

If limiting the load in your suitcase is a goal of yours, we are here to help you become a carry-on-only traveler. We’ve rounded up the 12 best Prime Day travel accessory deals that will help you pack smarter and lighter. Not a Prime member? Enroll now in a free 30-day trial right now to gain immediate access to the sale.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set

Amazon

These packing cubes "easily doubled the room" in travelers’ suitcases with their vacuum seal-like double compression technology, which helps pack down your clothes, freeing up space for other essentials. The set comes with six varying sized cubes to accommodate your packing list, and each one has a mesh front so you can easily see what's inside.

"These packing cubes are great," raved a reviewer. "I can now fit an entire week's worth of clothes, including a spare set of shoes, into my 20-inch carry-on. Game-changer."

OlarHike Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

You can also get the OlarHike Packing Cubes on sale during Prime Day. Although they don't have the same compression construction as the ones above, this six-piece set still helps you save room in your suitcase by keeping your clothes, shoes, toiletries, and other must-haves organized in their own compact mesh cubes. In fact, one shopper said that they were able to "fit 30 outfits in one cube." Don't miss this chance to get them for 24 percent off.

"These were life-changing," another Amazon customer shared. "I was determined to do two weeks in Europe with just a carry-on suitcase, and these were the key. I rolled up most of my clothes to fit. I fit two pairs of shoes, two pairs of jeans, five dresses, two jackets, five T-shirts, and nine pairs of undies."

Misslo Travel Shoe Bags

Amazon

Shoes are notorious for hogging up space in carry-ons — unless you use the Misslo Travel Shoe Bags, which are 27 percent off for Prime Day. Each bag in this four-piece set can fit shoes measuring up to 13 inches, and they’re made with tear-resistant nylon for durability and to protect your favorite footwear from damage in your suitcase. In addition to using these to pack shoes, you can also use them as packing cubes for other apparel or a convenient way to keep your shoes and socks together.

"I wear a size 10 shoe and had no problem placing a pair for a bag," a traveler assured. "In fact, I put two sets of sandals in one bag. Also, these bags are great to place other items and to organize your carry-on bag."

Maliton Large Toiletry Bag

Amazon

Thanks to its four-layer hanging design, the Maliton Toiletry Bag offers the perfect packing capacity for your skin care, hair care, body care, grooming tools, and more. Its waterproof design ensures that your bathroom counter must-haves won't cause any damage or leak out of the bag. And if you're light on toiletries, you can easily use it to maximize storage in your suitcase by filling it with socks, underwear, swimsuits, and other small essentials instead.

"This bag is big enough for all my contents," a shopper said. "It folds nicely and is compact in your carry-on. I've looked and tried several before this one and can recommend it."

Jpsor Mesh Zipper Pouch Set

Amazon

Last-minute suitcase additions can take up more room than you planned for or cause things to get lost in nooks and crannies of your suitcase. These mesh pouches from Jpsor solve that problem by offering a storage solution for all of those smaller items you need to fit, and they’re currently marked down to 38 percent off. These versatile organizers come in various sizes for whatever you need to pack and organize, and their transparent PVC exteriors are waterproof and rip-resistant.



"These are great," one traveler exclaimed. "I bought them for an extended international trip, using them in conjunction with my packing cubes. They worked out wonderfully. Because of the different sizes and colors, they will fit in different sizes of luggage and are especially convenient for underseat backpacks and bags. Going through customs was a breeze; the customs agent said he wished everyone was so organized."

Bubm Travel Hair Tool Storage Bag

Amazon

Tidy up your hot tools with this genius travel bag from Bubm. It's specifically designed to fit the Dyson AirWrap, but you can easily pack the 13.8-inch by 5.9-inch by 5.5-inch storage bag with your go-to straighter, curling iron, or hairdryer. The main compartment has a divider to ensure that there's additional room for your hot tools' attachments, and you can also use it to store your hair brush, hair ties, clips, and other hair accessories.

"It's spacious enough to fit the main handle with the cord on one side and two to three attachments on the other side," according to a shopper. "I like that it’s a soft case so it can fit into my suitcase with some flexibility."

Caoodkdk Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag

Amazon

Instead of losing precious carry-on space to a bunch of bulky wires, cords, and accessories, you can keep your tech organized and tangle-free in this handy little organizer bag, which is up to a whopping 52 percent off right now. It has four different compartments, each stocked with multiple pockets and pouches, to keep everything in place and easily accessible while you're on the go.

"This case has enough pockets of varying sizes to hold all of my electronic carry-on necessities," a traveler wrote. "It is large enough to store a portable charging battery, and thick enough to accommodate charging blocks. I gave it five stars in all the categories: sturdiness, value for money, [good] for traveling."

Matein Jewelry Travel Organizer

Amazon

This jewelry holder has a space-saving, flat-folding design that allows it to easily slip in your carry-on suitcase or personal bag without creating bulk (or taking room away from all of your vacation outfits). It measures 11 inches by 7.2 inches when folded and has five different compartments for all of your necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, clips, and more. Plus, it boasts a durable, water-resistant leather exterior and a soft polyester interior liner to protect your jewelry. Get it right now while it’s 15 percent off.

"This has tons of pockets for different types of jewelry and even has a way to keep longer necklaces organized and neatly folded," a shopper shared. "It's still compact and folds flat, so it doesn't take up much room but does a great job of keeping everything organized and free from damage."

AnyGift Sunglasses Organizer Travel Case

Amazon

With its five-slot design and compact construction, the AnyGift Sunglasses Organizer — now 26 percent off — provides a secure spot for your sunnies without creating any bulk in your suitcase. It rolls up to a petite 6.5 inches by 4.7 inches by 3.2 inches and can easily be tucked away in your carry-on or personal bag. Only traveling with one pair of sunglasses? You can use the other slots to keep your jewelry, medicine, and other small essentials organized.

"This great case kept all my glasses and sunglasses safe on our two-week vacation," one reviewer commented. "I now store them all in here instead of a different case for each pair."

Bexeen Travel Pill Organizer

Amazon

Instead of having your medicine bottles and supplement containers hog space in your bag, you can free up major space by condensing everything into the Bexeen Travel Pill Organizer, which is 36 percent off for Prime Day. It comes equipped with eight compartments to accommodate your daily regimen and keeps everything together in one secure place.

"We are going to Europe and wanted something less bulky and more organized to carry all our wonder herbs for a 10-day stay," an Amazon customer began their review. "Some supplements are huge, and regular containers can’t handle more than three capsules. This handles all my goodies, even the big ones and it won’t be a space hog in my carry-on."

Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags

Amazon

If you're trying to fit bulky outerwear and gear into your carry-on, you'll need something like the reusable Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags. This 20-pack includes four jumbo bags, four large bags, four medium bags, four small bags, and four travel roll-up bags, so there’s a bag in this set to fit anything you need to pack. And you can get the entire set for 17 percent off during Prime Day.



"We were both able to take seven days' worth of clothing — including rain jackets and jeans — in our two carry-on bags," one shopper was happy to report."We did not need to check a bag, and this product is the reason!

Tube Travel Neck Pillow

Amazon

This may look like your average neck pillow, but instead of having a cushioned interior to keep you comfy on your flight, it's filled with your extra clothes. Genius, right? According to the brand, this dual-purpose travel accessory can hold up to three days' worth of clothes, and it's made with a durable polyester-nylon material that's cozy on the skin and keeps your belongings safe and close by.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.