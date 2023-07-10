Comfy Travel Pants From Columbia, Champion, and More Are Up to 44% Off — Shop Our 15 Favorite Picks

Travel pants are total game-changers whether you’re hitting the road, the trails, or even just the couch. Unlike your everyday pants (like work pants and jeans), travel pants offer a little extra comfort and mobility, allowing you to do more and go farther when you’re wearing them. That’s why we were so thrilled to learn Amazon has already slashed prices on dozens of travel pant styles days before Prime Day (which runs from July 11 through July 12) even begins.

From hiking pants and joggers to leggings and palazzo pants, we’ve rounded up the 15 best travel pant deals ahead of Prime Day — and they’re up to 44 percent off below. As you shop, remember that you don’t need an Amazon account to get in on the savings, but you should sign up for a free 30-day trial membership, if you’d like access to the best discounts. It’s worth noting that Prime Members have access to better deals than other shoppers, as well as incredible benefits and perks.

Best Joggers

Baleaf Women’s Cargo Joggers

Though these joggers perform best during workouts, there’s pretty much nothing they can’t do. Cut from a four-way stretch nylon-spandex blend, these pants are super soft and have fantastic mobility. They even boast UPF 50+ protection and excellent ventilation. While they have a bit of slouch, they’re not too baggy, so you’ll feel put together rather than disheveled when you hop off your next flight. Perhaps their most exciting feature? They have a total of five pockets.

What’s more, the 4.6 rating makes them a no-brainer. One reviewer wrote that they “stay cool and dry all day long,” prompting them to buy the pants in additional colors.

Haowind Women’s Elastic Waist Joggers

These breezy joggers are so cute, you may just want to wear them everywhere. They’re actually made of ultra-stretchy, moisture-wicking yoga fabric, so you’ll never feel restricted or uncomfortably sweaty when you’ve got these on. Packing them in a suitcase or wearing them in transit? The pants’ wrinkle-resistant material makes that easy. Other features we love are the metal aglets (rather than plastic) on the waist drawstring, three pockets, and squat-proof construction.

“I am so pleased with these pants!” one shopper wrote. “I teach yoga and fitness and also lead both hiking and walking clubs. I expect a lot from a pair of pants and these deliver.”

Champion Men’s Jogger

It doesn’t get much comfier than these joggers by Champion. Not only are they well-made and sure to last through years of workouts, but they’re also super soft thanks to a high-quality cotton blend fabric. Pockets and an elastic waistband up the pants’ functionality while a subtle champion logo at the left hip adds a stylish flair. They’re also extremely easy to care for, as they can be thrown into the washing machine with cold water.

A shopper who tried the pants for themself even called them “sturdy enough for activewear, but thin enough to keep you cool,” before adding that the pants are “definitely a flattering cut.”

Best Leggings

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants

The best basic leggings are the Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants — at least, that’s what more than 41,000 Amazon shoppers say. In fact, one of them wrote that when it comes to these leggings, “the price is right, the fit is flattering, and I need another pair!” That’s not hard to believe considering the leggings are engineered with tummy control, squat-proof opaqueness, and interlocking seams to minimize chafing. They also happen to be quite compressive and moisture-wicking, which offers a confidence boost from the gym to grocery store.

CompressionZ High-Waisted Women’s Leggings

These CompressionZ leggings come in 10 sizes and 36 prints and colors — but that’s only the start of why we love them so much. They also offer considerable support for even the most intense workouts, yet they remain comfortable in both high and low temperatures. The best thing about them, though, may just be their fabric: The polyester-spandex blend is breathable, sweat-wicking, chafe-proof, and extra stretchy. And because they’re so compressive, they even double as shapewear.

One reviewer, who called them the “best leggings I have ever owned in my entire life,” mentioned that they also “always stick where they are supposed to, never sliding down or moving.”

Fullsoft Tummy Control Yoga Pants

It’s pretty much impossible not to feel and look your best in these best-selling yoga pants from Fullsoft. As the brand’s name suggests, they’re incredibly soft and cozy (which makes them perfect for long travel days and high exertion levels). But beyond that, a high waistband offers optimal tummy control while thick polyester-spandex fabric prevents sheerness, even during squats — that means you’re sure to feel confident no matter what you do in these. One customer revealed on Amazon that the pants are “absolutely amazing,” calling them “so soft and comfy” and “my new favorite leggings!”

Best Hiking Pants

Columbia Men’s Silver Ridge Convertible Pant

We love a convertible pair of pants — and these from Columbia are some of our favorites. They have a sleek look and a button closure, making them appear more elevated than casual, and UPF 50 fabric keeps damaging UV rays at bay. We’re also all about the abundance of pockets these pants have (there’s six total) as well as, of course, the zip-off portion of the legs.

Shoppers, however, can’t stop raving about how comfy they are. “One word for the Columbia Silver Ridge Convertible Pants: Amazing!” one wrote. “I was in paradise wearing these glorious pants. When I’m in these bad boys, I feel like I might as well just never take them off.”

Columbia Women’s Saturday Trail II Convertible Pant

These convertible pants are some of the comfiest active pants you’ll ever wear. The smooth, two-way stretch, nylon-elastane fabric paired with a partially elastic waistband keep the pants from digging into your skin or restricting movement. Meanwhile, the fabric expertly repels water and stains, and UPF 50 protection shields the skin from harmful UV rays. One of our favorite features, though, is that in addition to being convertible, the pants also roll up into capris.

One avid hiker wrote that these are “the Swiss army knife of pants,” continuing that “I felt like I was wearing yoga pants. [They were] not restrictive at all.”

CQR Men’s Water-Resistant Tactical Pants

Breathable, comfy, and durable — that’s these tactical pants by CQR. The number-one best-sellers were specifically made for outdoor activities. Polyester, cotton, and duratex ripstop fabric combine to create the perfect active pants that are water-resistant, stain-resistant, and wrinkle-free, and an elastic waistband keeps things comfortable and secure.

“This is the most comfortable pair of pants I’ve ever worn,” a reviewer wrote. “I ordered a second pair. Love ‘em!”

Best Athleisure Pants

Leggings Depot Women’s Cuff Sweatpants

When a pair of pants has more than 62,000 perfect ratings, you know it’s something special. These super-soft polyester-spandex pants are stretchy, comfy, and breathable, and you can wear them pretty much anywhere. The peachskin fabric provides a luxurious feel, while a large pocket at each hip adds a sense of functionality. Adjust these to your perfect fit with an elastic waistband and drawstring, and choose from nearly 100 different colors and prints.

“I purchased these to wear at home and for the occasional trip to the grocery store [and] I never want to take them off!” one shopper wrote. “They are so soft and comfortable [and] the pockets are deep enough to hold your phone and car keys.”

Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These are the ultimate versatile pants. Wear them for a workout or around-the-house lounging, or throw them on with a blouse and stylish flats — after all, the fitted pants are equipped with both front and back pockets, elevating the whole look. The bootcut hem is universally flattering, which is ideal considering these stretchy, polyester-spandex pants are built to last.

With more than 20,000 five-star ratings, you really cannot go wrong with this pair. A shopper who referred to them as “by far the best yoga pants I’ve ever owned” elaborated that “they’re structured to hold everything in but they’re also comfortable.”

UEU Loose Wide-Leg Cozy Pants

Love a gentle workout but hate tight, compressive pants? Try out these cute and comfy pants by UEU. They’re elasticized in the waist yet loose and flowy throughout the legs to provide total, unrestricted movement. But don’t let their carefree appearance fool you — they’re also extremely stretchy, squat-proof, and outfitted with two deep side pockets.

A reviewer even revealed that “all my other pants can’t compare and I’m shocked [at] what I put up with and thought was good before,” adding “I’ve ordered two more and I can’t wait until they get here.”

Best Lightweight Linen Pants

Chartou Women’s Drawstring Palazzo Pants

Few pants scream “breezy beach day” like these flowing palazzo pants by Chartou. Made of cotton and linen, the pants couldn’t be more breathable or lightweight — yet they’re stylish enough to pair with everything from a crop top or bikini to a body suit or loose-fitting blouse. The drawstring waist and pockets make them quite functional, and we’re loving them in every color from white to sage green to dusty blue.

One reviewer wrote that they “can’t say enough good things about these pants!” and mentioned they’re “light enough, comfortable, and hide insecurities [while still appearing] put together.”

Aitfineism Men’s Drawstring Linen Pants

These pants are essentially the men’s version of the Chartou Palazzo pants thanks to their flowing linen construction, side pockets, and drawstring waist. Their cooling and sweat-absorbing capabilities make them perfect for summer, and they’re versatile enough to wear everywhere from beach weddings to bed.

“These are sweet,” a shopper wrote. “[They’re] light enough for a hot day and warm enough for a breezy summer night. They fit true to size and look cool.”

Dokotoo Casual Elastic Waist Joggers

These polyester-spandex pants are cute yet casual, and super functional due to their wrinkle-resistance and adjustable waist. The mid-rise pants can be paired with shirts and shoes of all types, while their deep side pockets easily fit everything from phones to wallets to keys. And unlike many similar styles, these are actually available in fun prints like leopard spots and tie-dye in addition to neutral solids.

One shopper described them as “super soft and definitely comfy,” noting that they were “worried the material would be see-through because of the color, but that was not an issue at all.”

