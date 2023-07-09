15 Genius Accessories That Will Change the Way You Travel — Marked to As Little As $6 This Weekend

The best travel accessories can turn a good trip into a great one, no matter how small they are. From packing cubes to hanging toiletry bags to the coveted Apple AirTags, these small but mighty essentials are game-changers, upgrading the way we travel for a seamless experience on the go.

And right now is the best time to ensure you have all the essentials you’ll need for a stress-free and organized trip, since Amazon is currently offering discounts up to 52 percent off on some of their top-selling, most useful travel accessories ahead of Prime Day (this year from July 11-12). Amazon is overflowing with good deals, like this handy travel neck pillow for $25, a genius $12 belt bag, and this Bluetooth audio transmitter for $13 that enables you to share audio over headphones.

The sheer number of deals can be overwhelming, so we dug through all the sales for you and found the 15 best — starting at just $6. So, head on over to Amazon and stock up across the board on many budget-friendly favorites that will make your next holiday first-class.

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are a traveler’s best friend — especially if you are an over-packer — but even better are compression packing cubes. They not only organize your clothing into perfectly portioned bags, but also cut down the space your clothing takes up by 50 percent with their vacuum-seal-like compression technology. These cubes have an ultra soft lightweight rip-stop nylon material with smooth double zippers that make them extremely durable when they are filled with essentials. They come in a set of three sizes to meet all your different packing needs. They are even useful in your home closet if you just want to organize and reduce space usage making them ideal for family vacations, business trips, outdoor camping, and daily storage.

Shoppers are raving about these, too. The mesh design makes contents easily identifiable, making it a “must-have for every trip,” as one shopper discovered. “These compression packing cubes made all the difference in the world with regards to organization and being able to actually pack more than without using the cubes, I will never take another trip without them.” And at just $22 with a special on-site coupon, now is a perfect time to stock up and save on all eight colors.

Luggage Straps for Suitcases TSA Approved Travel Belt 4-Pack

If you’re not using luggage straps to keep your checked luggage secure on long flights, now is a great time to invest. This 4-set of TSA-approved nylon straps is just $10 right now. They easily attach to your luggage to keep it secure, and the bright neon colors will allow you to spot your suitcase instantaneously at baggage claim. Take it from one traveler who called them “perfect” — ”they held up on a 24-hour flight with multiple transfers. Used them to easily identify luggage and they served their purpose beautifully! Would recommend.”

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Thanks to these handy tracking devices, you no longer have to rely on an airline’s app to track your bags. Instead, you now have that control right from your phone. With these game-changers, you can keep an eye on your bags and rest easy knowing exactly where they are as you navigate around airports, trains, and even buses during your holiday. A simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.

With more than 56,000 five-star reviews, these little discs are impressing shoppers like this one, who found it a breeze to track their belongings. “They are very easy to set up, have precision tracking, and have long battery life,” they added. Pro tip: you can even use it to keep track of items around the house like keys, wallets, and other essentials that have a habit of disappearing right under your nose.

Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Sure, a comfortable travel pillow is a long-haul flight essential — and this flight attendant-approved one certainly fits the bill with its cloud-like memory foam stuffing — but that’s not the only reason this pillow is a game-changer. It has another secret use, too. Savvy travelers are actually using it to sneak three days’ worth of extra clothes through TSA without paying checked bag fees. How? They simply remove the stuffing and replace it with their cushiest clothing — it’s genius if we do say so ourselves.

Lanluk Portable Charger

Never let your phone die on the go again thanks to this highly rated portable charger, which is currently double discounted at Amazon. Compatible with iPhone and Samsung devices, it can charge your phone or iPad at least five times over with a single charge; plus, it’s lightweight and slips right into your pocket or purse. And even more useful, it’s the best way to avoid the “juice jacking” scam — when you’re charging up at a public port (say, at the airport or a coffee shop) and thieves hack into your phone and steal your info. So we’d say this little device is worth its weight in gold.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Nothing compares to the sound quality of an over-ear headphone from Beats, which is why we’d argue that this is one of the best accessories deals of the bunch — especially since they’re a steal at 52 percent off right now. These headphones have 22 hours of battery life and pure adaptive noise cancelling technology, so you can drift off into a peaceful sleep on that long-haul flight, no matter how much your neighbor snores.



Lendaway Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

Ever sat next to your friend on a flight and wished you could listen to the same movie or music? Or stream music from the car in your headphones without bugging your road trip partner? Meet the little device that helps you do just that. This Bluetooth enabled audio transmitter will seamlessly stream sound from one device to another. Shoppers are say it’s a “life saver” that’s “easy to use and set up” and “works perfectly.”

FYY Travel Cable Organizer

The key to a smooth trip is getting organized, and it’s never been easier thanks to this compact, lightweight carrying case. The Amazon No. 1 best-seller has a spot for everything in its double layered flap design, meaning you’ll never have to root around for your cell phone charger, ear buds, cables, cords, etc at the bottom of your carry-on. One reviewer who gave the case five stars said, “I am using it right now on a trip and it has been fantastic for keeping [my] items in one convenient, organized place. It is light weight and fits easily into my one carry on item when boarding the many flights I am taking.” They concluded by saying, “I’m pretty sure I will still be using it to keep all these items together and more easy to locate when I return home.”

Lanul Belt Bag

Traveling hands-free is the greatest game-changer of all, especially when you’re rushing through the airport, hiking, or running around a busy theme park. This belt bag has won over even Lululemon fans, with almost 4,000 satisfied customers. With an adjustable belt that can be shorted or elongated, it’s the perfect fit for all; plus, it can also be carried as a cross back, shoulder back, waist back, or fanny pack. It is made of durable materials, high-quality zippers, and is also waterproof, so the contents are protected against the elements. Best of all, it’s spacious enough to hold phones, wallets, passports, keys, IDs, and other small items. This shopper called it “the best bag for a mom whose hands are always full.” A lifesaver indeed.

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag

You’ve just arrived to your hotel and are unpacking your things, and space at the hotel sink is at a premium. That’s where this genius hanging toiletry bag — Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller, in fact — comes in. You hang it on the bag of the door and voila, you have access to all your toiletries without taking up counter space. This one is water-resistant, which means that rogue shampoo bottle that leaked won’t mess up your stuff, and it’s got four separate zippered compartments, so there’s room for all the makeup, sunscreen, lotions, body washes, and hand sanitizers you’ll need for your adventures. With a near perfect 4.8-star rating and more than 38,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say other travelers are enamored, too. Take it from this shopper who called it “one of my best Amazon purchases ever.”



Deweisn Folding Lighted Travel Mirror

Let’s face it — sometimes that Airbnb, hotel, or campground has less than optimal lighting. But never fear, we’ve found the best solution in this Deweisn lighted travel mirror. It offers dimmable lighting with three color options: warm light, natural light, and white light, all with just the touch of a button. It has a USB charge port so it can be recharged on the go, making applying makeup a cinch. In the fully charged mode, it offers up to one hour of light. Plus, it is compact enough to fit into your purse or even your pocket. With its 10x magnifying mirror, it can help with even the smallest of touch ups. This shopper is so happy with it that they plan to buy one for all their friends. “It is my go-to and is perfect for anywhere because of the lighting options''. And at 58 percent off, now is the time to stock up — for yourself and your travel buddies.

Hero Neck Wallet and RFID Blocking Passport Holder

Pickpockets are no match for this travel neck wallet, which secures and conceals passports, IDs, credit cards, cash, iPhones, tickets, and valuables, keeping personal items hidden discreetly on the go. It offers hands-free travel with a stylish, easy-to-use design that's comfortable and lightweight. Each passport wallet also features multi-RFID layers that shield credit cards, bank cards, passports, and any other personal information from potential e-theft. The wallet is also made of premium ripstop nylon fabric and heavy-duty zippers, which makes them durable and long-lasting. It comes in seven unisex colors.

After an unfortunate incident of being pickpocketed in Rome, this shopper was happy to invest in what they called “great protection against pickpockets for very little cost.” They went on to add that the Hero neck wallet is made out of soft material which makes it comfortable to wear under a shirt for added security.



Shrradoo 52L Travel Laptop Backpack With USB Port

For all those times when you want to travel light with a backpack that can fit everything you need for a short trip, the Shrradoo travel laptop backpack is just what you need. This large 52-liter capacity bag has more than 20 independent pockets for large storage and organization for small items. The three spacious main multi-compartments with many hidden pockets help you stay organized, and you can fit lots of stuff like books, supplies, travel accessories, clothes, power chords, water bottles, and other essentials. It is perfect for both indoor/outdoor activities; you can even use it for international travel, camping, hiking, and overnight trips. It even has a USB charge port and can power up all your devices if you run out of charge and don’t have access to a power outlet immediately.

With more than 21,000 five-star ratings, it is undoubtedly a customer favorite. This satisfied shopper raved about how spacious it was. “I have to work between home and office so this backpack is my mobile office. It has everything I need no matter where I am working.” They went on to add that it has enough room for two 15.6-inch laptops, a couple of different notebooks, a roller mouse, a large file pocket, documents, plus all the peripherals for the electronics and the phone. “I still have room left after my water bottle and jacket.”

Travelambo Faux Leather Luggage Tags

Quality luggage tags are must-haves for so many reasons; first, they’re a great way to identify your bags among a sea of others, especially during busy travel seasons at crowded airports. Second, they’re essential for getting that personal information on your bags to make sure they can be returned if lost. And third, a good luggage tag like this one protects that personal info with a privacy flap; you only need to lift it slightly to see the information card to make sure this is your tag. These tags have two side printing information cards so you can put two different addresses, both on the front side and the backside. And they come in sets of two and with more than 30 colors to choose from, your luggage tags can be as individual as you just like. This happy shopper found them to be sturdy and great for checked bags. “I bought the brightest color to help me recognize my luggage and it was a great idea,” they said. “They are super sturdy and work well if you travel a lot.” At just $6 right now, can you really afford not to get one?

Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottle Spray

Sometimes, we wish we could surpass that TSA 3.4-ounce liquid carry-on limit. But since we can’t, these aluminum shell portable clear vials are great for carrying our favorite perfumes when traveling. They come in a set of four and are so easy to use and easy to fill/refill. All you need to do is to press the bottom against your favorite perfume gauge and keep clicking until it is filled. The inside is made of durable glass, but the sturdy outer shell protects the contents without any leakage. Calling it a “must-have” for travel, this Amazon shopper highly recommended getting these, raving about the ease of use and portability. “They are about the size of a Chapstick. I took all four with me for a three-week trip to Ireland and they never leaked.”



