The 32 Best Hiking and Camping Gear Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Hiking and camping are popular outdoor activities for many reasons, one of which being that they’re pretty affordable hobbies. With a trail mapped or a campsite booked, you can enjoy the great outdoors at little to no cost. The only expensive part? Investing in the proper clothing and equipment upfront for a safe and comfortable adventure — and there’s no better time to stock up on hiking and camping essentials than during Amazon Prime Day with some deals as low as $8.

This two-day event is the perfect time to buy the outdoor gear you’ve had your eye on. And we know it can feel overwhelming to sift through the many, many Prime Day deals, so we’ve rounded up 32 camping and hiking deals actually worth investing in, all under $100.

Right now, you can grab the ultra-durable Timberland Men’s White Ledge Waterproof Hiking Boot for 25 percent off. While you’re at it, add the Trekology Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow and the Membrane Solutions Straw Water Filter to your cart for only $19 and $39, respectively.

Prime Day runs from July 11 to July 12, and in just those two days, you can build up your collection of hiking and camping gear that will last for years to come at a fraction of the usual cost. Now you’ll actually be able to enjoy your time communing with nature, rather than toughing it out in the gear you bought a decade ago that’s barely holding up.

Prime Day Hiking Clothing Deals

Amazon

No matter what you have planned for your next hike, Prime Day is making it easier than ever to pick up the apparel you need to keep cool and comfortable year round. Pick up this five-pack of Real Essentials Moisture-wicking V-necks, perfect for any sweaty days on the trail, while they’re nearly 45 percent off. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pair of outdoor pants, look no further than the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants, which are on sale for just $36, and for the warmer weather, the Northyard Men’s Athletic Hiking Shorts are a steal at just $22.

Prime Day Hiking Accessory Deals

Amazon

If you’re going to be hitting the trails, it’s essential that you’re well-equipped with the proper gear for any terrain or weather. For longer excursions, you’ll be happy to have the Covacure Collapsible Trekking Poles, which easily fold up into your pack and are just $30. Speaking of packs, the N Nevo Rhino Internal Frame Hiking Backpack is now on sale for just $70 and offers plenty of space for water, snacks, layers, and more. Plus, shopper-loved hiking boots like the Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Lightweight Hiking Boot are on sale for as little as $61 right now, so you can tackle the trails with confidence.

Prime Day Camping Gear Deals

Amazon

Whether you’re preparing to camp for the first time or have been sleeping under the stars for years, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality gear that’s deeply discounted. Starting with the basics, the Pacific Pass Two-person Tent is a steal at just $40, and you can furnish your outdoor palace with this incredibly soft Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad for $33, as well as the Ecoopro Warm Weather Sleeping Bag for $29. And if you want a little more light at your campsite than just moonbeams and a campfire, this lightweight lantern from Lightning Ever will do the trick for only $23.

Prime Day Campsite Accessory Deals

Amazon

Once you’ve properly stocked up on the basics of your campground, you can finally turn your sights to the accessories that will transform your experience into an outdoor oasis. If you’re planning on grilling, you’ll want to come prepared with the Odoland Camping Cookware Set which is now on sale for just $25. Take your relaxation to the next level with the ever-comfortable Kootek Camping Hammock, which is currently 60 percent off during Prime Day, or the AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger for just $37 for a limited time.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.