I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

It feels like almost everything requires signing up for a membership these days. Take it from this travel editor, who has an endless list of streaming services, meal delivery apps, rideshare companies, and retailer rewards programs that she’s enrolled in. Still, the one that proves to be the most beneficial is my Amazon Prime membership, which makes me privy to enticing deals and speedy two-day delivery windows on almost every item I could ever need for travel and beyond.

As Amazon gets ready for Prime Day 2023, which takes place on July 11 and ends on July 12 at midnight PST, the retailer has begun to roll out its early deals. Shoppers can expect to save up to 80 percent off sitewide, and if you’re an avid traveler like myself, this is the perfect time to refresh your luggage, stock up on accessories, splurge on tech gadgets, and treat yourself to a new vacation outfit (or two).

Eager to shop but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, this editor is here to help and already took the liberty of pulling the best deals — like up to 73 percent off on the perfect Adidas walking sneakers and carry-on-rivaling travel backpacks starting at $34. Keep scrolling to get a taste of what’s on sale and see what one shopping expert and travel editor is adding to their cart. And, don’t forget, there’s still time to sign up for a Prime membership; start your free 30-day trial right now so you can enjoy these exclusive deals and countless more on Prime Day.

Matein Carry-On Backpack

I'm a longtime duffel bag-carrier — mainly because it comes with a convenient crossbody strap. But lately, my go-to weekender has been very cumbersome to carry, and I find myself struggling to get around with it. So, now I'm on the hunt for a backpack that can help me comfortably distribute the weight of all my clothes, shoes, and essentials while also being sleek and easy to carry. According to Amazon shoppers, it doesn't get any better than the Matein Carry-On Backpack, which has an impressive 4.7-star average rating and is spacious enough that you can use it in place of a carry-on suitcase. Thanks to an early Prime Day on-site coupon, you can get the popular travel bag for 38 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $52)

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A new travel bag needs a new Apple AirTag, and this four-pack is currently on sale. Though it's not the most impressive early Prime Day markdown, avid travelers and tech enthusiasts know that the popular Bluetooth trackers rarely ever go on sale — so you don't want to miss this chance to save. Once it's paired to your iPhone, you can track your suitcase's location (whether it's been checked under the plane or it's on a luggage cart to your hotel room). And, with the four-pack, you can put one in your carry-on, checked bag, travel purse, and even your wallet to make sure everything's secure.

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $99)

Baleaf Women's Cargo Joggers

When it comes to traveling in style, it's hard to beat the Baleaf Cargo Joggers, which are 32 percent off right now. These lightweight joggers are made with a breathable, soft, and stretchy nylon-spandex blend to keep you comfy on long flights, car rides, sightseeing tours, hikes — you name it. What's more, they're quick-drying and offer UPF 50+ protection from the sun, and they're so sleek with their straight-leg silhouette and cuffed hems. Oh, and they're stocked with pockets!

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $56)

Showkoo Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your luggage, especially while the top-rated Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set is on sale. A favorite for travelers because of its eye-catching textured exterior (which is easy to spot on a baggage carousel), the hardside trio is made with durable and thick materials and is able to expand by 20 percent to ensure that everything you need can come along on your trip. The set comes with a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch checked bag, and 28-inch checked bag, and each suitcase has an ergonomic telescoping handle, 360-degree spinner wheels, compression straps, and other thoughtful features.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 with on-site coupon (originally $180)

Kijaro Dual-Lock Portable Camping Chair

Speaking of outdoor entertainment, all of your guests need somewhere to sit. And if your backyard is lacking in the seating department like mine is, you'll want these comfy camping chairs handy — and you'll want to grab them while they're just $36. The foldable chair is made with durable rip-resistant fabric and comes with a mesh cup holder, side organizer, and a convenient carrying case, so you can bring it along on to the park, the ballpark, the beach, or the campground. If you're looking for something a bit more aesthetically pleasing, you can get these foldable Adirondack chairs for 25 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $43)

Adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Sneakers

My favorite everyday white sneakers are starting to look a little worse for wear, so I'm in need of a crisp new pair for summer. And, these Adidas Swift Run Sneakers are just the ones. Sleek profiles aside, the running shoes are equipped with cushioned EVA footbeds for optimal toe, heel, and arch support. And, they're lightweight and flexible enough that it doesn't feel like you're wearing clunky running shoes. I can't wait to pair them with my favorite travel dresses, maxi skirts, shorts, and flowy pants.

To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $95)

Cosywell Travel Container Set

Unfortunately, my favorite moisturizers, serums, and cleansers aren't travel-friendly. But these handy TSA-approved leakproof containers make transporting my lotions and potions hassle-free thanks to their wide open tops and squishy silicone constructions, which allow you to squeeze every last drop out. But, transporting skin care isn't all that they're good for; you can use them to store jewelry, pills, hair pins, and other tiny essentials — whether you're on the road or not.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $13)

Gotdya Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow

My travel accessory game is pretty stacked — but, I can't say the same for my sister, who never travels with a neck pillow (but always complains about being uncomfortable on flights). For her birthday, I'm getting her the popular Gotdya Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, which is on sale for $17 ahead of Prime Day, and won over jet-setters with its supportive, responsive, and contoured design, which helps it promote proper alignment.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $22)

Faraday Portable Tabletop Fan

I always run hot, and I can't fall asleep at hotels, Airbnbs, or even friends' houses without some sort of white noise. This portable tabletop fan is my secret to beating the heat and catching some Zs when I'm traveling in the summer. It folds flat so you can store it in virtually any bag without taking up any precious packing space and can be conveniently positioned on your nightstand. There are three fan speeds to choose from, and you can adjust the base to your desired angle. Plus, it runs on a rechargeable USB-powered battery and offers up to 16 hours of breeziness on the lowest setting.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $20)

Fbb Car Phone Mount

If road trips are your preferred method of traveling, then you need to stock your car with useful gadgets to make the ride smoother — starting with a quality phone mount like this one from Amazon-favorite brand Fbb, which is up to 80 percent off right now thanks to a special early Prime Day on-site coupon. You'll have full visibility of your GPS with the car phone mount's 360-degree rotating telescoping arm that can be easily adjusted as needed. And, its secure, anti-drop clamps create a tight grip around your phone, so you can cruise on any road with peace of mind that it won't fall.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Hompow Portable Outdoor Projector

Currently up to 58 percent off, this outdoor projector is an easy and genius way to upgrade your summer entertaining game. Whether you're in your backyard or at the campground, this portable projector's high resolution and brightness will create a clearer, brighter, and richer picture, and it's equipped with built-in dual HiFi stereo surround speakers. You can also connect your Bluetooth headphones to it and watch along.

To buy: amazon.com, $64 with on-site coupon (originally $130)

Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch

Use this early Prime Day sale to get yourself organized before your next trip. If you me, the easiest way to clean up your backpack, purse, or carry-on is by adding a cable organizer pouch to your travel gear to keep all of your tech wires, chargers, and accessories in one secure place. This best-selling one from Fyy was just marked down to its lowest price in 30 days and has plenty of pockets and compartments for everything you're traveling with — headphones, portable chargers, USB cords, adapters, wall charger blocks, etc. And, the best part is that you won't have to worry about untangling any wires when you need to recharge your devices.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)

Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for Apple Devices

But, if traveling with multiple charging cords is starting to get old, this TikTok-famous device is going to be your new favorite gadget. The three-in-one charging platform refuels your iPhone, Apple AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, and even doubles as a mount for your phone if you want to watch a show or FaceTime. It doesn't take up much room on your nightstand (or around your hotel outlet) and it folds up into itself for easy packing.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

BargainRollBack Purse Organizer Insert Pouch

Take your organization game one step further with this ingenious pouch, which features 13 inner and outer compartments and pockets to keep your travel bag tidy when you're on the go. It's perfect for purses and totes that only have one measly slip pouch, and will make organizing your essentials a breeze. An added perk: it makes transferring your stuff from bag to bag incredibly easy.

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $20)

Rlokosfb Waterproof Toiletry Bag

Instead of dumping your beauty and grooming products all over the bathroom counter when you're getting ready in your hotel room (and creating a giant mess of brushes, tools, and makeup), opt for this flat-opening toiletry bag, which is 40 percent off and only $12 ahead of Prime Day. It'll give you a clear view of everything you packed so you can easily grab what you need without any hassle. And, you'll get plenty of use out of its waterproof, easy-to-clean, and spacious design.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $20)

Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Bathing Suit

Amazon is a treasure trove of swimwear, and you can get the best-selling Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece for $34. It's racked up more than 17,000 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom have dubbed the bathing suit as "magic" for its ability to "make [your] body look amazing." And, they're not that far off. The one-piece features a curve-accentuating liner and is ruched along the midsection for a flattering effect. Despite being a full-coverage swimsuit, its flirty V-neckline and cheeky hem keep things spicy but supported, especially if you'll be wearing it while you're swimming, kayaking, or doing other fun water activities.

To buy: amazon.com, from $34 (originally $40)

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Another deal that you don't want to pass up on is happening on the Bose SoundLike Flex Portable Speaker, which is on sale for $130. If you're planning on spending this summer outdoors, whether you're sunbathing at the beach, spending time at your favorite campsite, or entertaining friends in your backyard, this Bluetooth speaker will create the perfect ambiance with its deep, clear, and immersive audio. Plus, it's waterproof and floats — so nothing can interrupt your summer soundtrack.

To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $150)

Automet Women's Linen High-Waisted Shorts

Okay, so technically these shorts aren't on sale — but that's not stopping this editor from adding the black and beige pairs to their cart. Heck, at $27, they're basically already an impressive deal. Their elastic, high-rise waistband provides ample stretch and comfort while you're on the move, but their elegant pleats and ruching make them just as dressy as your favorite mini skirt. Plus, there's a hidden drawstring so you can customize their fit and pockets.

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Zesica Off-Shoulder Smocked Ruffle Midi Dress

Summer wedding season is officially upon us, and if you're in need of a last-minute outfit, follow my lead and add this stunning off-the-shoulder Zesica dress to your cart. Offering the perfect combination of flowy and sexy, the flattering dress features a bust-enhancing sweetheart neckline, stylish flutter sleeves that fall off-the-shoulders, and an asymmetrical ruffled hem for added flair. But, the best part is that you just need to slip into the dress — no zippers or tricky buttons required. And, the bodice is smocked to stretch to your body.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $38)

Rael Organic Cotton Body Wipes

Another not-on-sale item that I'm obsessed with, the hypoallergenic and unscented Rael Organic Cotton Body Wipes are a travel essential for this editor — especially when you're embarking on a long travel day with little time to freshen up in between activities. Though they don't replace the squeaky-clean feeling of showering, they remove sweat and odors so you can feel comfortable and confident as you move through your itinerary, and they come in handy on hikes, camping trips, weekend getaways, road trips, etc. And, a pack of 10 only costs $14.

To buy: amazon.com, $14

