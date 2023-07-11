16 Flattering, Flowy Summer Dresses That Won't Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — Starting at Just $20 for Prime Day

This summer, live your most stylish life with these lightweight and trendy dresses that are all on sale for Amazon Prime Day. This July 11 and 12, score discounts up to 60 percent off on beautiful travel dresses you’ll want to wear throughout wedding season. We rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day deals on summer dresses for you, and they include everything from flowy midi dresses to elegant maxi dresses and florals to Barbie-inspired pink — each of which have racked up thousands of glowing ratings and reviews from shoppers.

Acevog Floral Fit-And-Flare Sundress

With 35 fun colors and patterns to choose from, this perfect summer dress will be your go-to for everything from brunch to backyard barbecues. With a built-in slip, shoppers say this dress is so comfortable and keeps you feeling secure throughout the day.

“This dress was honestly a great buy,” one shopper wrote. “It's lightweight and really soft, so it was incredibly comfortable to wear. [I] threw a pair of shorts under it and you couldn't tell because it doesn't cling."

Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress

This is the lightweight tank top dress that is versatile enough to wear all day or out to dinner thanks to its versatile silhouette, which features breezy side slits for extra mobility. With 40 colors and patterns to choose from, ordering more than one is incredibly easy to do.

"It fits perfectly," a shopper exclaimed. "I wore it on my vacation to Mexico. I wore a denim jacket over it when I was at the airport. I took it off when we arrived in Cancun. I wore it with my Vans sneakers, and flip-flops. It's so cute and comfy. I bought four more in different colors. I love this dress."



BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button-Down Dress

For a little more of a formal look that will still have you feeling breezy and cool, consider this BerryGo maxi dress featuring an elegant embroidered pattern, sophisticated pearl buttons, and adjustable straps. According to shoppers, it's great for any occasion and it doesn't need to be ironed; just unpack and you’re ready to head off on a romantic night of relaxation.

"This dress is stylish and perfect for a vacation," one traveler mused. "I could see myself wearing it dressed down with flat sandals and a cute hat or with heels and some special jewelry to dress it up for a night out… There's enough flexibility in the adjustable straps that you can make it work for you."



Columbia Freezer III Dress

On active days when you want to look good and feel secure, the Columbia Freezer III Dress is a must-have. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, you won’t get overheated wearing this dress, even if you’re on the move. Plus, it offers UPF 30 sun protection to keep you safe in the summer sun. And it’s travel writer approved, too. Just take it from one Travel + Leisure writer who even went as far as to say it changed the way she traveled.

"It is lightweight and doesn't wrinkle, absolutely perfect for travel to warm destinations," a customer raved. "It also dries quickly, which is great for times when you don't have access to a dryer (I've literally worn it straight out of the washer,. and makes it an ideal choice for lake or beach trips as it can be used as a swim cover-up."



Zesica Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

Enjoy this year’s well-loved nap dress for up to 46 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon. Choose from 27 different colors to completely match your summer aesthetic, which won't be hard with the dress' gorgeous ruffled skirt, self-tie sleeves, and flattering squared neckline and ruching.

"I love this dress," one reviewer commented. "The ties are so cute. It has a liner, even though I don’t think the fabric would be see-through but it helps keep the dress flowy. I do not need to wear a bra with this dress. The ruching is well done. I wore this on vacation and am looking forward to warmer weather so I can wear it more often."



Eweedos Tennis Dress With Built-In Bra and Shorts

Even if you’re not a tennis player, you’re sure to love this stretchy and comfortable nylon activewear dress that’s now under $35. The built-in shorts and bra keep you secure for every activity, while the moisture-wicking fabric ensures that you're cool and comfy throughout the day.

"I wear it all the time for everyday activities and travel," according to a reviewer. "Every time I wear it I get compliments, and people tell me it looks just like Outdoor Voices or Lululemon. The fabric is perfect and fits me perfectly. I love the pockets built into the shorts."



Berydress Button-Front A-Line Midi Dress

This flattering A-line midi dress features accent buttons that go down the center of the dress, taking this style to the next level. Hitting right around the knee, this dress is perfect for a summer barbecue, trip to the beach, or fancy dinner.

"I bought a lot of clothes [on Amazon] for my Europe and Miami vacations," one shopper admitted. "Out of all I bought, this is the only piece that was worth it… I like it so much, I dry clean it and can use it for spring, summer, and even fall with a nice jacket over it."



Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress

With 25 fun colors and patterns to choose from, this Anrabess maxi dress comes in enough options to suit any vacation wardrobe. Whether you want a classic loose white maxi or an eye-catching purple polka dotted style, this dress is sure to become your new favorite, especially with its unique asymmetrical bodice and romantic tiered skirt.

"It's absolutely adorable," one Amazon customer exclaimed. "It's great for travel: easy to dress up for evening dinners or casual with flip-flops for daytime shopping. I want it in more colors now."

Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress

This wrap dress is ready for your summer itinerary thanks to its breezy, loose skirt, comfortable, adjustable waist, flattering wrap silhouette, and fun patterns. The floral design is sure to impress for any occasion, giving you a stylish, put-together appearance no matter what the day holds.

"I ordered one of these dresses for vacation and ended up ordering three more after I returned," one reviewer wrote. "They are flattering. I received lots of compliments. Since they're wrap dress-style, they can adjust easily to different body shapes."



Adidas Women's Active Dress

If you’re looking for a serious athletic dress perfect for tennis, pickleball, golf, and more, look no further than classic and reliable activewear brand Adidas. This dress features a high neckline that can be unzipped to your comfort level, as well as built-in pockets to keep your essentials close by and secure.

"The classic high neck is an effortless put-together look while the short skirt makes it cool and easy to run errands after 6 Zoom meetings in a row," according to a buyer. "Yes, I should be playing tennis, but this is now my new work-from-home uniform."

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress

This 52-percent-off tunic-style dress is ideal for those cool summer nights when you still want to look your best when there's a chill in the air. The soft and breathable fabric will keep you comfortable during the day and the long sleeves add an extra layer as the sun sets.

"It's a great vacation dress," according to one customer. "The V-neck, full sleeves, and A-line silhouette are all flattering. It comes in fun patterns and colors. The long-sleeves protected me from the sun but were loose enough to stay cool in hot weather."

Kirundo Sleeveless Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

This easy-to-style everyday dress comes in 45 amazing colors, ranging from elegant white to Barbie-inspired pink. All you have to do is throw it on, grab your favorite accessories and shoes, and you're ready for whatever is on your itinerary for the day. Shoppers love that you can wear this dress during any time of the day and that the inner liner keeps you cool and comfortable.

"I love how this dress fits," a shopper shared. "It’s a lightweight dress that has a fun print and is comfy. I took it on a trip to a hot humid city and it kept me cool."

Elescat Floral T-Shirt Sundress

Elevate your summer florals with this simple tank dress featuring intricate patterns that will have you feeling like a work of art. From summer vibes to tie-dye, you’re sure to love this fun dress and its breathable cotton-polyester blend, which will keep it flowy and breezy while you're out in the sun.

"I’m wearing this little dress right now on vacation," one traveler wrote. "It rolls up into a little ball for packing and doesn’t wrinkle. It feels soft, not cheap. It's a good addition at a low price."

Amazon Essentials Button-Front Belted Shirt Dress

We love this elegant collared dress that can easily be worn to catch a flight, out brunch or to the office. The flattering waist tie, elegant collared front, and deep pockets make this a summer staple you’ll want to wear again and again.

"This dress was nice, thin, and so good for hot weather," according to a shopper. "I used it in Italy where the temperature was in the 90s and I was going on tours where there were churches (knees and shoulders need to be covered). It was also one of the nicer dresses I brought to wear to dinner."

Lyrur V-Neck Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress

For a more formal-meets-summery look, you’re sure to love this knee-length wrap dress with a deep V-neckline from Lyrur. Made with cotton and polyester, this dress is both flattering and breathable, so you can bet that you'll get a lot of use out of it in the warm-weather months (think: beach vacations, weddings, brunch, etc.).

"This dress makes me feel pretty," one shopper wrote."And for the first time in a long time, when I put this dress on, I felt pretty. It's a simple dress that you can either wear with sandals or dress it up with heels. It's very flattering."



Grecerelle Short-Sleeve Maxi Dresses

This is a true maxi dress that will make you feel stylish and cool — plus, it has pockets! With 36 designs to choose from, you can select a solid color or mix it up with a floral skirt and solid bust. It's made with a stretchy and breathable rayon-spandex blend that's ideal for the warm summer months, and it's versatile enough to wear for multiple occasions.

"I took this dress on vacation," a customer began their review. "I rolled it up in my suitcase with everything else because room was scarce in my carry-on; the fabric didn't wrinkle. The dress was flattering. We were in 100-degree Fahrenheit weather and it was comfortable and flowy."



