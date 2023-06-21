Amazon Dished All the Details on Prime Day 2023 — Here are the Dates and the Best Deals You Can Shop Early

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12

Sales include travel-ready luggage and bags, comfy shoes and apparel, best-selling Amazon home devices, high-quality technology, beauty products, and more

Thousands of items have been discounted and there’s ample time to become a Prime member to enjoy the upcoming deals

If you’re an avid online shopper, get your wallet ready because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is nearly upon us. Everyone’s favorite 48-hour flash sale is right around the corner, and we have all the information you need to score the best deals on must-have items while they’ve been slashed to truly jaw-dropping prices.

Since the birth of Prime Day in 2015, Amazon has used this blowout sale to mark down thousands of items across the site with discounts climbing throughout the duration of the sale. In short? It’s the perfect time to pick up a new suitcase set or that comfy pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the price — just in time for your summer vacation.

We’re dedicated to helping you score the best possible deals all year long (and especially during Prime Day), so below we’ve outlined the information necessary to capitalize on the shopping event of the summer. From early deals to the nitty gritty details, here’s what you need to know.

Best Amazon Early Prime Day Deals

Prime Day may still be weeks away, but Amazon is giving members a headstart on the sales with thousands of items that have already been discounted to set you up for your summer of travels. Below, we’ve rounded up the best early deals worth shopping before the festivities officially begin, and from hardside suitcases to Apple AirPods, you can trust that you’re getting the best price on the highest quality gear. Prices even start as low as $10.

Best Overall Early Travel Deals

Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals

Nothing better prepares you for travel than a sturdy suitcase, and Amazon has already slashed prices on classic brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, Rockland, and more. From spacious luggage sets to packing cubes that will help you do away with a checked bag once and for all, these are the accessories you won’t want to miss out on during Prime Day.

Best Fashion Deals

Now is the time to revamp your vacation wardrobe with light and breezy travel-ready pieces that promise to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long. If you’ve been on the hunt for an elevated one-piece swimsuit, the Cupshe Cutout Bathing Suit is now on sale for just $34, and the Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit makes for the perfect outfit from the beach to dinner at just $28. And if you’re planning to spend long days on your feet, pick up a pair of the New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer sneakers while they’re just $60, or the Joomra Pillow Slippers for $24 so you can feel like you’re walking on a cloud all day long.

Best Tech Deals

A good pair of headphones can completely transform your travel experience, and tech has already been heavily discounted leading into Amazon Prime Day. In fact, the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation have already been slashed to just $99, and if you’re looking for a reliable smart watch, don’t miss out on the Apple Watch Series 8 which is currently on sale for $329. Looking to elevate your living room? Snatch up the Insignia 32-inch Smart TV while it’s on sale for 47 percent off now.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

The summertime invites adventure, and Amazon Prime Day is the best time to stock up on the gear you need to take your time outdoors to the next level. Hiking fans will be thrilled to find the Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Boots on sale for just $95, and you’ll be able to enjoy unbeatable views of the night sky while the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent is on sale for just $80. Even the best-selling SereneLife SUP is discounted by 29 percent to usher in the season of sales.

Best Home Deals

Even if you’re taking a break from travels and are aiming to turn your home into an oasis, Amazon is now stocked with must-have appliances and accessories that are discounted by up to 47 percent off leading into Prime Day. Swap out your old pots and pans with this sleek non-stick set from Carote that’s just $80, and mix up the most nourishing, refreshing smoothies this summer with the iconic Nutribullet for just $58.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

This annual event will kick off on Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12, just in time to celebrate Amazon’s July 12 birthday. Although Prime Day 2020 was held in October, the mother-of-all-sales generally runs in the summertime, spanning more than 20 countries (as outlined in a 2022 press release). However, last year Amazon hosted its first-ever Prime Early Access Savings Event later in the year, ushering in the season of holiday shopping.

What Is Prime Day?

Starting back in 2015, Amazon Prime Day began as a major birthday celebration for the online retailer. The event, which spans two days, favors Amazon Prime members, marking down thousands of items across the site at truly unbeatable prices. In fact, last year’s Prime Day was the biggest event in Amazon history, with shoppers purchasing more than 300 million items worldwide and saving more than $1.7 billion.

The dates may change every year, but in general this shopper-loved event sits between the Amazon Memorial Day and Black Friday sales, kickstarting a summer of deals.

How Long Does Prime Day Last?

Prime Day only runs for 48 hours, meaning you won’t have much time to snatch up the travel essentials, tech, luxurious loungewear, and more that you’ve been eyeing. This year, the event will begin on July 11 at midnight PST and extend through July 12 at midnight PST. Just keep in mind that not all deals will last the entire two-day span, so you’ll want to act fast.

That being said, Amazon also releases early deals to Prime members leading up to the sale of the season, so you’ll want to keep your eyes trained on the site throughout the days ahead to score additional savings in categories across the board. These deals can even start several weeks in advance, giving you plenty of time to make the most of your membership and check things off your shopping list without breaking the bank.

Do You Need a Prime Membership to Shop the Deals?

While the Prime Day event is certainly designed to celebrate Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals, even non-members can reap the benefits of this yearly sale. However, savings as a Prime member gives you access to a host of additional discounts leading up to, during, and after the sale. So, if you’ve been considering signing up, now is the perfect time. You can even try out a free 30-day membership trial to score the best Prime Day deals without committing to an additional subscription.

If you’re ready to become a Prime member, it’s never been easier. All you have to do is sign up for just $14.99/month (or $7.49/month for students). This membership can be canceled any time and gives you access to free 2-day shipping, use of Amazon Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods, and more. Our favorite perk? Prime Day.

What’s on Sale During Prime Day?

The best part about Prime Day is that the deals extend across all categories on the site, with thousands of discounts on everything from home, travel, and fashion, to outdoor, beauty, tech, and more. In fact, Amazon Devices, electronics, and home were the top-selling categories during Prime Day last year, with the unbeatable prices expected to continue this year.

Whether you’ve been considering a new pair of Apple AirPods or are looking to level-up your television setup with an Amazon Fire Stick, these items and more have traditionally been marked down by up to 55 percent during the annual celebration.

