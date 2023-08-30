Prime Members Get First Dibs on Amazon's Best Labor Day Sale Deals — Save Up to Nearly 70% Off

Outdoor gear, travel-ready clothes, comfy shoes, tech gadgets, and more are starting at $10 ahead of the holiday weekend.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Published on August 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

While Prime members enjoy exceptional savings perks throughout the year, not many subscribers know that their membership status can also bring them even greater discounts during major sale events outside of Prime Day. Take Amazon's Labor Day Sale, for example: This year, Amazon has set aside hundreds of incredibly discounted products exclusively for Prime members, with prices starting at just $10. 

During the holiday weekend sale, Prime members can score exclusive (and massive) deals in virtually every department: outdoor equipment, apparel and footwear, luggage, tech, and more. Some of the biggest savings are happening on comfy sneakers, durable carry-ons, and wireless headphones, which are up to nearly 70 percent off. And, there's plenty of more where that came from.   

To help you navigate this sale, we’ve rounded up the 37 best member-exclusive deals that every traveler should have on-hand for their next trip. If you aren’t already a Prime Member, great news: You can start a free 30-day trial to join in on the exclusive savings right now — trust us, you don’t want to miss out on any of these great deals.

Best Overall Prime Members Exclusive Deals: 

Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

Amazon Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage

Amazon

At the top of everyone’s travel gear list should be a sturdy and reliable suitcase. And right now, you can score this top-selling hardside luggage from Rockland for over 50 percent off.  This carry-on comes with four multi-directional spinner wheels for seamless maneuvering through TSA, and virtually anywhere else. Plus, it’s designed with expandable sides so you can pack even more clothes and shoes. 

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneakers

Amazon Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Fashion Sneaker

Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s shoes are widely loved for their comfortable and supportive shoes. And these slip-ons are no different with over 12,000 perfect ratings from customers gushing about their “incredibly comfortable” fit. Even more, this pair was also recognized as one of the best slip-on sneakers by Travel + Leisure editors. Right now, you can get them discounted for just $50 with this member-only deal. 

Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

Having a quality pair of headphones when you're on-the-go can really elevate your travel experience. Whether you’re making the best of a delayed flight with your favorite audiobook, or passing the time on the train with a fitting playlist, you'll need something with noise-canceling capabilities and crisp sound to enhance your go-to sources of entertainment. And, these popular headphones from Sony boast a sleek design and are well-loved for their exceptional sound quality. Lucky for Prime members, they're on sale for an incredible 35 percent off right now — which is a rarity. 

Elta MD SPF 40 Daily Face Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 40 Facial Sunscreen

Amazon

Sunscreen is a year-round must-have, and should always be the first thing in your toiletry bag when packing for a trip. If you're in need of a new SPF, this one from Elta MD has a lightweight and non-comedogenic formula that won’t clog your pores and works on every skin type. Even more, it offers SPF 40 protection and is made with hydrating hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. What else could you want?

Talena Belt Bag

Amazon Telena Belt Bag for Women Men Fashionable Crossbody Fanny Pack for Women Waist Bag

Amazon

Belt bags are great for travel; they keep your essentials like wallet, phone, and glasses secure and within reach, and can be worn slung across your shoulder or around your waist. This Labor Day, Prime Members can get this popular version for as little as $13 — and according to reviewers, you’re really going to want this small-but-mighty travel bag. It’s equipped with one main spacious compartment as well as three mesh slots and one back zippered pocket to keep your valuables safely stowed away. 

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug

Amazon Stanley Classic Trigger-action Travel Mug

Amazon

Stanley travel mugs are all the rage right now for their ability to strike the perfect balance between functionality and style — and they are known to sell out pretty quickly. Luckily, we found the brand's best-selling Classic Trigger Action travel mug on sale for just $18 during the Amazon Labor Day Sale. Shoppers say they “cannot live without” this leak-free thermos and that it keeps coffee hot and water cold “all-day long.” It’s also available in 15 different colors and prints.

Keep scrolling to see what else is on sale ahead of the holiday weekend; Prime members can save up to nearly 60 percent off on top-selling travel essentials that have earned thousands of reviews from shoppers. 

Best Clothes Deals for Prime Members

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Every trip revolves around the clothes that you pack. And to make sure that you’re always traveling in style, Amazon reserved tons of comfortable travel-friendly pieces for Prime members. Score the Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings for just $8, as well as vacation-ready dresses like the Anrabess Women’s Casual Sundress, which is discounted 30 percent right now. 

Best Bag Deals for Prime Members

Amazon Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage with Double

Amazon

Labor Day Weekend is the perfect opportunity to score big on popular travel bags brands. Whether you're looking for a new duffel like the Etronik Weekender Bag that’s on sale for just $30, or top-rated suitcases like Samsonite's Evolve Hardshell Luggage Set that’s more than $150 off right now, this sale is the best time to upgrade your luggage game.

Best Shoe Deals for Prime Members

Amazon adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Prime members also have first dibs on the best travel-ready shoe markdowns — starting with the Bronax Pillow Slippers (aka Amazon’s best-selling pair); they're on sale for just $24. You can also save big on the highly-coveted Adidas Women's Puremotion Running Shoes that have been discounted up to 45 percent off. 

Best Travel Accessory Deals for Prime Members

Amazon Prime Day napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling, Upgraded Travel Neck Pillow for Airplane

Amazon

We recommend stocking up on these Prime-exclusive travel accessory deals, especially while they're up to nearly 50 percent off. Get the top-rated Veken Packing Cubes Set on sale for $20, as well as the Fyy Travel Cable Organizer that's just $10 during the holiday weekend. And, stay cool during the last month of summer with the Asnug Portable Neck Fan that's on sale for $20. 

Best Outdoor Gear Deals for Prime Members

Amazon SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon

There’s also no better time than now to get major discounts off of outdoor gear like the SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board, which is on sale for $200. Camping fans will want to take advantage of the big savings on the Kootek Portable Camping Hammock; it's been marked down to just $12 (and is selling out fast). Even more, if you want to be the hero of the campsite, now is also a great time to grab the Coleman Portable Grill while it’s at its lowest price in 30 days.

Best Tech Deals for Prime Members

Amazon INIU Portable Charger, Slimmest 10000mAh 5V/3A Power Bank

Amazon

Some of the biggest discounts this holiday weekend are going to be on tech, and Amazon Prime members can score highly coveted items like the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV (which is  $70 off) with even steeper price tags. Other travel must-haves like the Iniu Portable Charger are included; grab it while it's on sale for $18.

