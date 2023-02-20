Don't Miss the 25 Best Swimsuit Deals From Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale That Are Perfect for Your Next Trip

If you ask us, the best part about booking a vacation is treating yourself to a new swimsuit (or two… or three). Whether you’ll be hanging by the pool, catching waves at the beach, or exploring new waterways on your trusty paddleboard or kayak, you’ll need a comfortable bathing suit in your carry-on so you can enjoy your adventure. Thankfully, Amazon has got you covered this Presidents Day weekend with some incredible deals on swimwear.

Right now, you can score nearly 50 percent off on the retailer’s best-selling styles and brands, including one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes. You’ll also find impressive savings on rash guards and surfsuits, which is good news if you’ll be engaging in some sporty water activities during your trip; prices start at $19 for these UPF 50+ protective swimsuits.

And, of course, you’ll need a cover-up. Don’t worry, they’re included in the sale and we made sure to pull some stylish options that are guaranteed to pair well with your go-to bathing suits. These cover-ups are as little as $7 during the sale, and you can even wear some of them as dresses if you're looking for something easy to throw on after the pool or beach.

Ready to give your swimwear collection a refresh? Keep scrolling to shop the best swimsuit deals from the Amazon Presidents Day Sale, and hurry because today's your last chance to take advantage of these discounts.

Best One-piece Deals

Amazon

It doesn't get more classic than a one-piece bathing suit, and you can score one for up to 46 percent off during Amazon's Presidents Day Sale. Fans of statement-making swimwear will want to check out the Front Crossover Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit and One Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit from Hilor, which start at $34. You can also get the versatile Upopby Padded One-Piece Swimsuit for 33 percent off.

Best Bikini Deals

Amazon

Bikini fans, rejoice; select two-pieces swimsuits are as little as $22 at Amazon today. We found the trendy Suuksess Wrap High-Waist Bikini, which has a sexy cut-out top and flattering high-waisted bottoms, on sale for 26 percent off. The retro-inspired Tempt Me Scoop Neck High-Cut Bikini can be yours for $33, and at this price tag, we're sure you'll want to stock up on multiple colors.

Best Tankini Deals

Amazon

If you're someone that prefers more coverage from your two-pieces, make sure to check out Amazon's tankini deals. At nearly 40 percent off, you add the SouqFone Flounce Top High-Waisted Tankini, which has more than 21,000 five-star ratings, to your cart. The Holipick V-Neck Tankini is also steeply discounted and its price tag dropped down to $26. For something that feels stylish and supportive, there's the Tempt Me One Shoulder Tankini, which has an elegant one shoulder design and comes in plenty of pretty colors and prints; get it for $35.

Best Surfsuit and Rash Guard Deals

Amazon

Perfect for active travelers and anyone that prefers to up their sun protection, rash guards are the unsung heroes of swimwear — and you can get them for up to 38 percent off right now. Some of the biggest savings are happening on the Hurley OAO Long-Sleeve Rash Guard Top, which is just $27, and the best-selling Daci Long-Sleeve Boyshort Rash Guard Set, an all-in-one set that's racked up more than 6,000 five-star ratings and is $36.

Best Cover-up Deals

Amazon

Complete your swimwear look with Amazon's top-rated cover-ups, which are nearly 50 percent off this Presidents Day weekend. Achieve your ideal poolside aesthetic with stylish options like the Wander Agio Crochet Swim Cover-Up that's 43 percent off or the Gdkey Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover-Up, which starts at $23. We're also expecting to see lots of swim skirts this vacation season, and you should hop on the trend now while the Ekouaer Sarongs Beach Wrap Skirt is just $7.

