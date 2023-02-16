I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 20 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day

Presidents Day is quickly approaching, and the long weekend is a great opportunity to capitalize on the holiday sales by finally snagging some of the travel items that have been sitting in your cart. Amazon never fails to impress with their huge day-to-day markdowns, but with the holiday weekend coming up, the site has made some even more significant price cuts that you’re not going to want to miss. Whether you’re gearing up for a camping trip or are preparing for international travel, Amazon has you covered with the bigger pieces (and smaller accessories) that you may need to properly enjoy your next vacation. With prices marked down to as low as $6, now is the best time to stock up on all the travel products you’ve been eyeing without breaking the bank.

Your favorite brands like Adidas, Columbia, and Bagail have all seen significant price slashes for the upcoming long weekend, so grab a pair of hiking boots, a comfy pair of travel sneakers, or even some compressive packing cubes while these products are all on sale. Ready to dive in? Keep reading to find the 20 editor-loved deals we’ll be shopping this Presidents Day weekend.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes

Amazon

When you’re racing through TSA and trying to make your flight, the last thing you want to waste time doing is tying your shoes. That’s why I’ve been eyeing these Adidas slip-on running sneakers that are almost 40 percent off to accompany me on my upcoming travels. Not only are they functional for busy airport adventures, but they also come in 39 timeless color combinations, so there’s sure to be a pair in there for everyone.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $65)

Bagail Packing Cubes

Amazon

One way to make it easier than ever to optimize your precious luggage space while traveling is with packing cubes, and this six-pack from Bagail improves both organization and overall functionality of your luggage. Especially when paired with the Matein Backpack from above, these organizers mean you’ll now be able to carry more with you on vacation than ever — without having to pay extra to check a bag. Did we mention they’re loved by more than 18,200 Amazon shoppers?

To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $23)

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

I’ve long said that my Kindle is perhaps one of my favorite travel companions on beach vacations and long airport days, and right now the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite has been marked down by 25 percent. Now you can enjoy your favorite books on the go for just around $100, and the lightweight design is perfect for stowing in your carry-on for portable use. Coming in three different colors with up to 10 weeks of battery life, this handy e-reader will make it easier than ever to reach your reading goals for the year.

To buy: amazon.com, $105 (originally $140)

Baleaf Fleece Lined Leggings

Amazon

There’s never a bad time to invest in a cozy pair of fleece-lined leggings, and this option from Baleaf will soon become a staple in our travel wardrobe. A flattering, high-waisted fit and convenient side pockets are excellent for stowing your essentials while you’re out running errands; plus, they come in a range of stylish colors so you can stock up while they’re discounted. Loved by more than 18,700 Amazon shoppers, these leggings are sure to find their way into my cart this weekend.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $40)

Matein Carry-on Backpack

I swear by using a backpack as a carry-on item when flying, as well as for active vacations. That being said, the bag of your choice needs to be spacious enough to fit all of your essentials without being bulky or difficult to carry. This extra-large pack from Matein is currently marked down by 38 percent, and has the impressive capacity to stow extra clothing and gear while meeting the size requirements of airlines such as Jet Blue and Easy Jet. Spacious and primed for everyday use, this backpack essentially functions as a wearable suitcase.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $52)

Alvada Merino Wool Socks

Amazon

My feet are constantly cold (especially during the winter) so these best-selling merino wool socks are a no-brainer steal during this major Amazon sale. Right now, a three-pack is marked down to a jaw-dropping $17 so you can keep your toes toasty warm through ski trips, hiking excursions, and day-to-day life. They even feature a fuzzy lining for prime comfort.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)

Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest

Amazon

Even the warmest, most insulated winter gear can sometimes still allow cold wind to slip through to your skin, but this heated vest from Ororo will put winter chills to rest for good at 18 percent off. Offering up to 10 hours of warmth as well as phone charging technology built into the vest, you’ll be more prepared than ever to hit the trails without having to rush back inside to warm up after just a few runs. Not to mention you can adjust the heating levels to suit your temperature preferences depending on the weather of any given day.

To buy: amazon.com, $140 (originally $170)

Bluetooth Sleep Mask and Headphones

Amazon

Getting sleep on a flight is no small feat, especially when the people around you insist on talking and the lights of the plane glow so brightly. If resting has been a struggle for you on international flights, this sleep mask that doubles as a wireless headphone set is going to transform your travel experience. Made with a soft silk material that’s gentle on the skin, the contoured design alleviates pressure, while Bluetooth technology blocks out unnecessary noise for a more restful travel experience. Oh, and it’s 58 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $43)

Feethit Slip-on Walking Shoes

Amazon

Packing breathable, supportive sneakers should be a priority while traveling, and these slip-on shoes from Feethit are not only up to 43 percent off, but are also perfectly designed to keep your feet comfortable during even the busiest days. They’re lightweight enough to easily stow in your carry-on when not being worn, so travelers especially will want to join the more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers that awarded these sneakers a perfect five-star rating.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $46)

Tigari Passport Holder

Amazon

When traveling abroad, there’s no question that your passport is the most important item you’re bringing along for the ride. Because of this, it’s worth grabbing a passport holder that will keep this essential document safe and easy to find in your bag. This best-selling, luxe leather option has been marked down by 43 percent and even offers a slot to stow your vaccination card, so you can have all of your travel essentials in one place throughout your jetsetting adventures.

To buy: amazon.com, $6 (originally $10)

Dagite Fanny Pack

Amazon

Anyone who knows me knows that I am a die-hard fanny pack fan for travel. I love how easy the style makes it for hands-free navigation, and it gives me peace of mind to know that all of my essentials are strapped to my chest and as safe as can be. If you’ve been on the hunt for a fanny pack of your own, this stylish option from Dagite currently comes in at under $15 and contains four large pockets that fit your phone, wallet, keys, and whatever else you might need while you’re out and about. Durable and built to last, this waterproof, nylon fanny pack is about to become your new favorite bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $25)

Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

Ski season is still in full swing, and with it comes the urgent need for an insulated, waterproof winter coat to keep you warm while you tear up the slopes. This “Amazon Choice” jacket from Moerdeng has been marked down by a whopping 56 percent, and featuring adjustable cuffs, a fluff lining, and a water-repellent hood, you can rest assured that the temperature will be one less thing to worry about this winter.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90)

Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Boots

Amazon

Avid hikers know that a good pair of boots will dramatically improve your experience on the trails, so now is the perfect time to snag the best-selling Columbia Newton Ridge boots while they’re on sale for an impressive 40 percent off at Amazon. Rubber soles provide superior traction on icy conditions, and a waterproof shell will keep your feet warm no matter what the weather has in store.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)

Zionor UV Ski Goggles

Amazon

When you’re out skiing, it’s important to protect your eyes from the harsh glare of the sun reflecting off the snow. For this, UV, anti-fog goggles are a worthwhile investment, and coming in at just $24, this pair from Zionor makes a great choice. The lens is large enough to allow you to wear your glasses underneath, and anti-fog technology ensures optimal vision and safety on the slopes — plus, they come in 35 unique colors of varying VLT (visible light transmission) to upgrade your winter gear.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

TSA Travel Locks

Amazon

It’s generally a good idea to lock your bags while traveling internationally in order to keep your belongings secure, but if you choose the wrong lock you may have it cut off by TSA in the airport. Fortunately, this duo from Forge is highly durable and TSA-approved, with an easy-to-set, three-digit combination that can be changed as often as you would like. Plus, these locks need to be relocked by a TSA agent in order for them to remove their key, ensuring maximum security.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $15)

Hanke Expandable Foldable Luggage

Amazon

Space is one thing you can never get enough of when traveling, and this expandable, foldable bag from Hanke offers an impressive amount of volume to hold all of your essentials when you’re on the road. This foldable bag can be adjusted into three different sizes, easily expanding to accommodate the needs of whatever getaway you’re planning. As a known over-packer, I have to say this bag seems to be a dream come true (and a complete steal at $56.)

To buy: amazon.com, $56 (originally $94)

LuxClub Eco Friendly Sheets

Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to travel in order to experience the peak of luxury, and these wrinkle-free, silky sheets are an easy way to turn your own bed into that of a five-star hotel. After earning more than 125,400 perfect ratings at Amazon, customers confirm these sheets are soft and luxurious, giving you the experience of deluxe travel from the comfort of your own home.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $57)

Core Tent

Amazon

For outdoor enthusiasts, a long weekend of sales is the best time to stock up on hiking and camping gear like this nine-person tent from Core. Marked down by 42 percent, this insulated, spacious, water-resistant tent is perfect for large groups, fitting three queen air mattresses with ease. Featuring a gear loft and electrical cord access port, this $87 tent will be a fan-favorite for avid campers.

To buy: amazon.com, $87 (originally $150)

Iniu Portable Charger

Amazon

I refuse to travel without a portable charger, and that quickly became an issue when I accidentally threw away my only one after a particularly chaotic recent flight. I’m going to be using this sale to snag the “Amazon Choice” Iniu charger for just $33 this weekend. It’s capable of charging your phone up to 61 percent in just 30 minutes, so you’ll be hard pressed to find a better option at such a low price.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $65)

Sojos Polarized Sunglasses

Amazon

Polarized sunglasses are nonnegotiable for protecting your vision at any age, and these timeless frames from Sojos are a steal at just $15 this weekend. UV protection keeps your eyes safe from the sun, offering clearer vision and less color distortion and eye strain during everyday wear. Why invest in overpriced sunnies when this stylish pair is just as high quality for 25 percent off?

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

