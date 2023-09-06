Amazon Extended Its Labor Day Sale — Shop the 10 Best Travel Deals Up to 70% Off While You Still Can

Labor Day Weekend might be over, but here’s the good news: The savings are still going strong at Amazon. Right now, Amazon’s sale section is brimming with deals and discounts up to 70 percent off. Here, you can find big savings across the retailer's wide range of departments — particularly on travel gear and essentials.

Whether you’re planning an autumn adventure, refreshing your fall wardrobe, or looking for the best travel gadgets, this ongoing sale is a can’t-miss. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed or have a slight case of shopping fatigue from the long weekend, take a breather, because I’ve got you covered. As a dedicated travel writer, I’ve combed through the thousands of new markdowns to curate a list of the best Amazon post-Labor Day deals that you need to shop.

And let me assure you, this round-up truly has something for every traveler out there. From discounted Apple AirTags to top-rated hiking shoes and the best carry-on suitcases, this list includes an inventory of travel essentials at unbeatable prices — some even more discounted than they were over the weekend. But here’s the catch: We don’t know how long these deals will last, so keep scrolling to find your new favorite travel must-haves before they're gone for good.

Apple AirTag Set

There are few travel devices that keep your items safer than Apple AirTags. These gadgets are the trusted Bluetooth trackers of choice for Travel + Leisure editors, as well as for countless travelers and flight attendants. And with this discounted pack of four, you can use them to keep track of your checked suitcase, wallet, backpack, and so much more. But, they hardly ever go on sale (especially not like this), so make sure you grab this post-Labor Day deal before they’re all sold out.

Kingdalux Packing Cube Set

When it comes to travel staples, packing cubes are by far one of the most important items for efficiency. They not only keep your items organized, but they also compress your garments to make extra room in your luggage so you can pack even more. And with this set on sale for just $12, there’s no better time than now to try this game-changing travel essential yourself. Hurry, this Lightning Deal is about to expire.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

I swear that this carry-on is even more discounted than it was during Labor Day Weekend. It has an expandable design so you can pack even more and comes equipped with four, 360-degree wheels to help you glide through the airport with ease. One shopper, who has toted this suitcase on more than 30 trips (under all kinds of conditions), raved that this bag is “great for travel.” On sale for just $44, this suitcase is almost too good not to get.

Wise Owl Portable Camping Hammock

The best way to enjoy the fall foliage and cooler weather is in a hammock. And this one is not only an Amazon best-seller, but it’s also adored by over 40,000 happy customers, each of whom have given it a five-star rating. It's earned the status as a shopper-loved item because of its durable nylon material that can be seamlessly set up, and is extra comfortable. On sale for $30, this deal is the perfect way to welcome fall.

Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweater Set

This best-selling sweater set is the one-and-done outfit that you need for any and all of your upcoming fall travels. Even though it’s only been out for a few months, shoppers say that the “hype is real” behind this outfit that has already garnered 1,300-plus perfect ratings. Made with a super soft fabric that looks great with virtually anything, this set is the epitome of a cool-weather staple. With 26 different colors to choose from, once you try it for yourself, you'll likely be tempted to collect it in all shades, so consider adding a few to your cart now while it’s on sale for just $55.

Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Hiking Shoes

With fall quickly approaching, there’s no better way to take advantage of Amazon's post-Labor Day savings than by snagging a pair of these top-rated hiking boots for all of your outdoor adventures. Whether you’re taking in fall foliage with a scenic trek or going on a full blown autumn expedition, these grippy shoes will ensure that your feet stay comfortable and supported all-day long. And, the best part is that they're on sale for $60.

Under Armour Women’s Surge 3 Running Shoes

Sneakers are a year-round travel staple, and shoppers say that these trendy shoes are “comfortable right out of the box,” making them the ideal pair for long flights, casual strolls, the gym, and more. Now that you've found the perfect shoes, you better act fast. Sizes are on sale starting at $44 and we don't know how much longer they'll stay in stock.

Coleman Montana Camping Tent

Fall is the perfect time of year to go camping, and out of all the Amazon post-Labor Day deals, this one is a fierce contender for being the best one. On sale for almost $200 off, this spacious camping tent comfortably (and incredibly) fits up to eight campers and sets up with ease. Even more, this tent is weather-resistant thanks to its welded corners and durable construction that keeps it from moving and from water getting in.

Sony WH-XB910N Noise Canceling Headphones

I never go anywhere without a pair of headphones. There’s truly no better way to pass the time on a travel day than by listening to my favorite audiobooks, music, and podcasts. And this pair from Sony boasts incredible sound quality and has a sleek silhouette that looks great on. Right now, you can score these highly coveted headphones while they’re over 40 percent off. But, don't sleep on this deal because they're already starting to sell out.

Conair Handheld Garment Steamer

I love this portable garment steamer for both at-home and on-the-go use. This speedy, high-power gadget is compact to fit in any bag, and comes with three attachments to cater to your fabric needs — because no matter how carefully you pack, some items are just more likely to get wrinkled than others. Get it today while it’s on sale for just $30.

