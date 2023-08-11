I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4

When it comes to traveling, preparation is key. And when you travel enough, packing gradually becomes easier once you know what’s truly important (and what you need to prepare for). As someone who likes to travel efficiently, effortlessly, and — most importantly — comfortably, I’m always looking for ways to streamline my travel bag with pre-packed essentials for every trip. Thankfully, Amazon is a gold-mine for game-changing travel accessories and gear at affordable prices.

Staying one step ahead has always been my travel motto; what if my luggage gets lost? No worries, I always keep an Apple AirTag on me to track it. What if I’m caught in a sudden downpour? I've got my mini umbrella already packed. And what if I spill tomato sauce all over my new dress? That's no problem at all, thanks to the stain-fighting power of the Tide To Go Stick that's tucked in my back pocket. But with so many travel necessities out there, it can be a bit overwhelming to narrow them all down to find the best ones for your trip. Lucky for you, this travel writer is here to help, and is sharing the items that are always on their packing list.

In this curated round-up, you’ll find a wide variety of products, including the best packing cubes, personal security alarms, comfy sneakers, and more. Even better, many of these travel essentials are currently on sale, with deals up to 50 percent off right now and prices starting at just $4. But don’t let these deals slip away, there’s no better time than now to build your perfect and ready-to-go travel bag, so keep scrolling for the travel writer-approved must-haves that will make your next trip a breeze.

Etronik Weekender Bag

Amazon

Every great trip starts with a great bag, and my go-to for when I want to travel light for a quick trip or act as my carry-on is the Etronik Weekender Bag. This top-rated duffel is made with durable and water-resistant nylon and measures 18.5 inches by 8.7 inches by 14.2 inches. My favorite feature is that it's stocked with tons of user-friendly pockets, including a designated compartment for shoes, waterproof compartment for wet clothing or laundry, and exterior side pockets to hold sunscreen, umbrellas, water bottles, and more. And right now, it’s 40 percent off, making it the perfect time to grab this travel gem.

Veken Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

I always keep a pair of packing cubes in my suitcase so they’re ready to go when I am. From an organizational and packing standpoint, the Veken Packing Cubes Set is an unbeatable travel companion that I never go on a trip without. They help you categorize your clothes, making packing and unpacking a breeze. I organize mine by type of clothes — pajamas, night-out, undergarments, etc. so I don’t forget anything. And afterwards, I use the handy laundry bag that it comes with to organize them by what needs to be cleaned when I get home. Plus, the set includes a convenient shoe bag to protect your kicks.

Apple AirTag

Amazon

Whether you're arriving at your destination or returning home, there’s such a hopeless feeling that comes with losing your luggage. Even if you're someone that only travels with a carry-on, you always run the risk of the flight attendants asking you to check your bag. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an Apple AirTag in your bag for seamless, real-time tracking. Currently marked down to its lowest price in 30 days, which rarely ever happens, the Bluetooth tracker also comes in handy for keeping an extra eye on other valuables like your purse, travel backpack, wallet, passport, and more.

Dr. Scholl's Luna Slip-On Sneakers

Amazon

If there was a super-fan club for Dr. Scholl’s, I’d be the president. I love all of the brand's über-comfortable and supportive shoes, but these particular slip-ons lend themselves as a durable and versatile pair that goes with virtually everything. They can be thrown on with some sweats for an easy travel day outfit or dressed up with a maxi dress for an elevated look. And since they're on sale for just $36, there’s no better time to see what all of the fuss is about than right now.

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Amazon

I used to opt for disposable toothbrushes for traveling, but over time it became quite wasteful and costly. That’s why I invested in a travel-designated toothbrush that stays pre-packed in my toiletries bag so I don’t have to worry about forgetting it (or accidentally losing my everyday one on the trip). This top-rated version runs on a powerful, long-lasting battery that gently and effectively cleans teeth with its tapered bristles and micro vibration patterns. What's more, it runs on a two-minute timer and notifies you every 30 seconds to switch quadrants, and it comes with a sleek travel case for extra sanitary packing. Just remember to change the brush head every three months, per the American Dental Association.

Tide To Go Stain Remover Stick Set

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than being on vacation and accidentally spilling something on your new blouse that you specifically got for your trip. Accidents happen, we’ve all been there, but this time, you’ll be prepared because you’ll have a handy-dandy Tide To Go Stick in your bag. And even if you don’t need it, you’ll be the hero of any group trip by pulling it out for anyone that has a spill mishap.

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs

Amazon

You never know when you’ll need the sweet remedy of noise-free alone time on your trip. Whether you’re on a rowdy plane, taking a break at a music festival, or trying to get some shut-eye in a noisy hostel, it’s always a good idea to keep a pair of ear plugs with you. And this pair is not only one of the best in the business, but its sleek re-wearable design actually looks good on, too.

Conair Handheld Travel Steamer

Amazon

No matter how carefully you pack, some items are just more susceptible to wrinkling than others. That’s why I love this portable handheld steamer to keep my clothes looking pristine on the go. The speedy, high-power gadget is compact to fit in any bag, and comes with three attachments to cater to all of your fabric needs. It's also worth noting that my mom has had hers for well over five years now, so you can bet that this durable little guy will be around for many trips to come.



Miady Portable Charger Set

Amazon

Keeping a dependable charge on your devices when you're in a new city is a travel-must. And this portable charger is compact, holds a solid charge, and at just $20 for a set of two, is a no-brainer for your wallet. Keep one in your everyday bag and the other as a mainstay in your travel bag so you never have to worry about your phone, headphones, or tablet batteries getting low.

Pink Queen Women’s Two-Piece Outfit

Amazon

The best travel outfits are comfortable, cute, and easy to put together. And this set checks off all of those boxes. Featuring a soft, waffle-knit henley long-sleeve shirt and matching wide-leg sweatpants, the cute and one-and-done outfit can be worn on travel day to ensure that you look and feel your best. Plus, it comes in 27 different colors, so you’ll want to grab one (or two!) to keep on-hand for other outfit ideas (think: lounging in your Airbnb, hanging by the campfire, casual sightseeing excursions, etc.).

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Amazon

For a good night’s sleep on the go, eye masks are a must-have. Sometimes it's hard to catch quality Zs in new environments, so I always like to keep an eye mask packed as extra sleep-aiding support. This one is light-blocking and feels like a light compress on your face to help you achieve relaxation and relieve eye strain, translating to quality sleep on planes, in a new hotel, in a bright train car, and more. Plus, it’s just $10 right now.

Bronax Pillow Slipper Sandals

Amazon

When I read an influx of reviews from buyers claiming that these slippers “feel like walking on clouds,” I knew that I had to try them for myself. And they were right, these have swiftly become my go-to summer travel shoes for anything. They're easy to slip on and off in the TSA line, cushioned enough for long walks, and waterproof for the beach or pool. And of course, they make excellent house slippers if you don't have a trip booked. Do yourself a favor and try them out yourself while they're on sale for just $21.

Dramamine Motion Sickness Relief

Amazon

I get some of the worst motion sickness when I'm traveling, and this T+L-trusted remedy is some of the best anti-nausea support on the market (whether it's a road trip, long flight, or surprise boat ride). Pro tip: buy it at Amazon for a serious deal. In the past, I’ve been stuck buying overpriced Dramamine from airport convenience stores way too many times than I’d like to admit. That’s why I now keep a bottle pre-packed in my travel bag.

Fouews Travel Pill Organizer

Amazon

travel-pill-organizer--32a82d196e4d47a597cf79d78ad23022.jpg

One time, I packed my pill bottles instead of neatly transporting them in a travel container, which swiftly turned into an unorganized mess. I’ll never make that mistake again, and now I opt for a multi-compartment pill organizer like this one to keep track of all of my medication and vitamins when I'm jet-setting. Not traveling with any medications? No problem, this hardshell and super-compact organizer can also be used for jewelry, hair accessories, and other tiny, hard-to-pack items. Plus, it’s over 50 percent off right now — bringing its price tag down to the lowest it's been in 30 days (what a deal!).

Yoobure Mini Umbrella

Amazon

No matter how many times you check the weather app before a trip, your destination's forecast always remains unpredictable. And I don’t know what it is specifically about me, but I’ve been caught in the rain and unprepared far too many times. However, when I found this mini umbrella for just $10, I knew that those days were far behind me. It’s lightweight, compact, and aside from shielding from the rain, it also acts as a great source of shade from the sun’s bright rays, too.

Kosin Safe Sound Personal Alarm Set

Amazon

I'm a believer that you can never be too careful, and in such a hectic world, having an extra line of defense never hurts. I’ve been using this particular personal alarm for a few years now, and have always felt an extra sense of protection knowing that I have this siren in my back pocket. Be warned: it’s loud. Over at Amazon, you can get a set of six on sale for just $18, a deal that I love because you can either put one in every one of your bags or share them with your friends and family.

