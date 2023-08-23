Amazon’s Massive Outlet Store Sale Has Travel Gear and Accessories Up to 50% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals

For adventures of all kinds, seasoned travelers know the importance of having reliable gear, clothes, and gadgets. And one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets, its hidden Outlet Store, is actually filled with overstocked travel gear and accessories. The under-the-radar section is also a place where shoppers can find fantastic discounts up to 50 percent off on some of the best brands around. But with hundreds, maybe even thousands, of markdowns to sift through, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start. That’s why this travel writer sorted through all of the deals, hand-picking a stellar selection of top travel items to make your next trip a breeze.

Included in this curated roundup is a wide variety of travel essentials — and when I say a variety, I mean it. There's something for every type of traveler and trip, ranging from a packable camping tent, comfy walking sneakers, top-rated duffel bags, and more. The best part? These products are each priced under $50. But, the deals will only be around as long as supplies last, so don’t let these travel-must haves slip away. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite travel essentials.

Mozoter Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Everyone needs a good pair of earbuds to help you pass the time, whether you’re on a long-haul flight, waiting for the train, or going on a run. And this noise-canceling pair ticks off all of the boxes: wireless Bluetooth capability, a comfortable fit, and a long-lasting battery. It also comes with a sleek travel case that can easily be tossed in your pocket or bag. On sale for just $19, this deal is too good to miss out on.

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers

It's rare that you'll regret packing a comfy pair of sneakers for a trip, and these New Balance running shoes are the epitome of comfort. With their cushioned soles, snug-yet-flexible fit, and sleek design, they're the perfect athleisure staple that you need in your wardrobe, especially if you'll be doing a lot of walking. Wear them at the airport, on a sightseeing tour, or at the gym for unmatched support — and make sure to snag them right now while they’re just $42.

Automet Women’s Plaid Button-Down Shirt

Now is the perfect time to be transitioning your travel wardrobe for the upcoming fall season, and lucky for you, this versatile button-down shirt is 40 percent off right now. It’s a lovely layering piece that can be worn as a flannel, on top of tank tops and T-shirts, or in place of a bulky jacket. You'll find that it looks just as great dressed up with a pair of heeled boots as it does with tennis shoes.

Teva Men's Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals

If you’re planning a trip to the lake or beach for Labor Day Weekend, make sure that you have a trusty pair of sandals like these sporty Tevas on-hand. They are specifically made with water activities in mind and feature the brand's signature quick-drying webbing design. Plus, their cushioned insoles and durable outsoles keep your feet supported and protected all-day long. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they're on sale starting at $39. So, what are you waiting for?

Adidas All Me Tote Bag

Everyone needs a reliable tote bag in their travel repertoire. Adidas' take on the staple bag is ideal for exploring a new city, going to the gym, or stowing underneath your airplane seat. It also has two different strap options that can be worn on your shoulder or as a crossbody. But, you'll love that it has multiple (and spacious) pockets that seamlessly keep all of your items protected and organized. Best part? It's on sale for just $31.

Fabletics Men’s The Fundamental Shorts

When it comes to travel basics, one can never have too many comfortable shorts, and these ones from Fabletics are an absolute must-have — especially while they're on sale for as little as $10. Shoppers say that these shorts have a “great feel” and are “super lightweight,” making them a great pair to add to your end-of-summer travel wardrobe. It’s important to note that the discount depends on the color, but whichever you choose, you won’t regret adding these top-notch shorts to your cart.

Vera Bradley RFID Protection Crossbody Bag

Getting pickpocketed is every traveler's worst nightmare. And right now, more than ever, making sure that your items are secure and protected is of the utmost importance. That’s why you need a bag like this one from Vera Bradley; it has a built-in RFID-blocking wallet that protects your credit cards and travel documents while you're on the go. In fact, this feature makes shoppers feel like their belongings are safer and “more secure.” And at 45 percent off, there’s no better time to add this protective crossbody to your cart than right now.

Champion Adjustable Baseball Cap

It’s a small thing, but if there’s something that I always make sure is packed in my travel bag, it’s a good hat. I never know when I'm going to want some extra sun protection (or something to distract from a bad hair day). And this Champion one, which is on sale for over 40 percent off, is made with breathable cotton and has an adjustable strap for easy, comfortable wearing.

Puma Evercat Contender Backpack

If you’re looking for an ultra-durable backpack that is made to withstand everything from nature’s elements, busy airports, and everyday wear, this Puma version is calling your name. Designed with multiple pockets and a sleek build, this backpack is made to comfortably take you and your things virtually anywhere. It also has adjustable, cushioned shoulder straps for an extra added layer of comfort. Grab it today while it’s as little as $21 right now.

Alpha Portable Backpacking CampingTent

One of the best deals hiding in Amazon’s Outlet Store is this packable tent that’s less than 8 pounds, making it light enough to carry and set up. It can fit up to three people and has sturdy fiberglass poles that keep it firmly in place throughout the night. There's even an electrical port so you can charge your devices and interior storage pockets to keep your items protected, secure, and close by. At just $40, this deal is simply too good to miss out on.

Samsonite Rolling Duffel Bag

A typical duffel bag is great, but a rolling duffel bag is even better (particularly one that's on sale for 30 percent off). The addition of wheels helps take some of the weight off of your shoulders, and makes navigating busy airports hassle-free. And from a T+L trusted brand like Samsonite, this bag is guaranteed to keep your items safe and secure, while also lasting you for years to come. It's even great for traveling abroad, as one cruise goer shared that it “survived the international trip without any issues and collapsed to slip under our bed in our cruise cabin.”

Coleman Portable Camping Chair

It's a rarity to find a camping chair priced under $50, and this popular Coleman one is on sale for $31. With over 47,000 five-star ratings, this lightweight camp chair is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts, and for plenty of good reasons: it comes with a carry bag that slings across your back for stress-free portability, is easy to set up, can be cleaned, and according to shoppers, is “surprisingly comfortable.” Trust me, you'll want this chair at the center of every end-of-summer outdoor activity, whether you're camping, at a backyard barbeque, tailgating, or watching a Little League sports game.

