Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Outdoor Furniture — Score Up to 60% Off Top Brands

Now that the weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, it's the perfect time to start planning out all of the backyard barbecues and patio hangouts you hope to enjoy during the coming summer months. And, if you haven't given your outdoor area a refresh in quite some time, worry not because Amazon has tons of high-quality and seriously stylish outdoor furniture pieces on sale right now for up to nearly 60 percent off.

Whether you’re in the market for a new cozy outdoor couch ideal for afternoon naps in the sun, a set of Adirondack chairs great for sitting around a fire pit with friends, or an elegant table on which you can enjoy a gorgeous evening meal outside, there are plenty of options on our list that are bound to suit your needs. And, because each one of these items is currently on sale, you won’t have to spend a fortune to fill your backyard space with beautiful, sturdy, and top-rated furniture.

Ready to give your space a makeover? Keep scrolling to shop the 14 best pieces from Amazon's flash outdoor furniture sale.

FDW 4-Piece Outdoor Rattan Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

In need of a whole new set of outdoor furniture? Check out this excellent option from FDW, which is 30 percent off and includes a beautiful rattan wicker sofa and two matching chairs (all with weather-proof, washable cushions included), as well as an elegant glass-top coffee table. They come in 10 colors, including a classic black, a gray and khaki combo, and even a fun bright blue. One shopper called it “a great little set,” adding that the pieces are “fast to assemble” and “quite comfortable.”

To buy: amazon.com, $132 with on-site coupon (originally $200)

Amazon Basics Outdoor Reclining Chairs With Side Table

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a pair of ultra-comfortable chairs to relax in while outdoors, look no further than this set from Amazon Basics that's up to 40 percent off (and doesn't require any complex assembling). Each reclining, zero-gravity chair features a removable headrest and cup holder, and the set also helpfully comes with a foldable side table that offers two additional cup holders. You can pick up the great set in blue, beige, black, or red. "This is hands down the best Amazon purchase I have ever made," one reviewer wrote, adding that her husband, who has back problems, "sat in this chair, leaned back, and was in heaven."

To buy: amazon.com, from $92 (originally $152)

Danpinera Outdoor Weather-Resistant Metal Side Table

Amazon

Add a fun pop of color to your patio setup with the help of this vibrant outdoor side table from Danpinera. The round metal piece comes in eight hues, including yellow, green, and white, and has helpful features like adjustable height levelers and curved edges to prevent items from spilling. Between its function and decorative design, it’ll make a great addition to your space. “This table is so cute, sturdy, and easy to put together,” exclaimed one shopper. “It’s perfect between our chairs.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60)

Devoko Outdoor Sectional and Table Set

Amazon

For shoppers who love nothing more than hosting guests on their patios, consider this spacious (and best-selling) sectional sofa from Devoko. The gorgeous and comfortable couch consists of five separate pieces, so you can take them apart if you want to make two loveseats and an ottoman for lounging. The set comes with a matching glass-and-wicker coffee table, too, and it's 24 percent off for the weekend. One customer raved, "I am in love with this patio set! It's easy to put together and so comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, from $350 (originally $460)

Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Loveseat

Amazon

You won’t regret picking up this sophisticated and splurge-worthy loveseat from Signature Design by Ashley. It’s made from sturdy and elegant eucalyptus wood, and comes with two cozy all-weather cushions and two decorative throw pillows, instantly elevating your outdoor space with their beachy and elegant aesthetics. An Amazon shopper shared, "My husband put everything up last night and it looks beautiful. Each item is timeless, well made, and comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $689 (originally $955)



Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

This Adirondack chair from Serwall stands out due to its foldable design, so you can store it compactly when not in use to save on space. It comes partially assembled, too, saving you precious time and effort, and is available in 26 color options, ensuring that there's a hue that's perfect for any patio decor scheme. Grab one (or two, or three) for your backyard while it's on sale for up to 35 percent off. One reviewer raved, "I’m beyond impressed with the quality of this chair. It would take a tornado to blow this thing away. The look and feel is easily worth the price."

To buy: amazon.com, from $136 (originally $210)

Walker Edison Sorrento Outdoor Loveseat

Amazon

Made from solid acacia wood and featuring lovely gray cushions, this stunning loveseat from Walker Edison is a serious show-stopper. It’s stylish, durable, and can hold up to 400 pounds. What's more, the cushions are weather-resistant, so they won’t get harmed by the elements when left outside. Add it to your cart while it's nearly 20 percent off. "This couch is perfect," a reviewer said. "The cushions are firm but comfortable and you can feel the material is thick and durable." They also highlighted that the cushions have removable covers for easy washing and raved, "For the quality and look, this is a great value!"

To buy: amazon.com, $417 (originally $489)

East Oak 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set With Chairs and Table

Amazon

Love the boho chic look for your outdoor decor? Check out this attractive patio furniture set from East Oak, featuring two rattan wicker armchairs with soft, easy-to-clean cushions and a matching round wicker and glass table. The set comes in four striking color schemes, all of which would look fantastic on any patio, deck, or yard. This is an “easy, comfortable, and nice-looking set,” one reviewer said. “The chairs and table are very sturdy, and the assembly was quick and painless. It's a keeper.”

To buy: amazon.com, $270 with on-site coupon (originally $330)

Bali Outdoors Propane Fire Pit Table

Amazon

Very few things are better than spending an evening outdoors sitting around a fire pit, and with this versatile piece from Bali Outdoors, you can make the most out of your outdoor entertaining experience. In addition to being a high-powered steel gas fire pit, it’s also a functional table, thanks to the lid that can be secured in place whenever the fire isn’t in use. How convenient is that? “We love our new fire table," one Amazon customer declared. "It was easy to put together, keeps us toasty, and is gorgeous to boot.”

To buy: amazon.com, $300 (originally $380)



Modway Aura Outdoor Wicker Rattan Sofa

Amazon

Yes, this couch from Modway is pretty pricey, but its timeless style and durable design make it worth the cost. The sleek and attractive outdoor sofa comes in four color schemes and is big enough to fit three people on its plush and weather-resistant cushions, which are so cozy that you’ll never want to get up from them. But, the best part is that it all comes fully assembled. According to one shopper that has had the sofa for two years shared, "The materials are good quality. The cushions are stiff but comfortable, and they retain their form well over time." They also added, "The frame is sturdy and rigid, and the faux wicker looks as good as the day we bought it… This sofa is a steal for the price. It looks a lot like much more expensive outdoor sofas."

To buy: amazon.com, from $865 (originally $1,065)

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Coffee Table

Amazon

For a classic wooden coffee table that’ll be the centerpiece of your patio, make sure to take a look at this highly-rated option from Christopher Knight Home, which has been marked down 42 percent. The rectangular piece is made from durable acacia wood and features rustic slat panels, as well as sturdy iron legs in a striking black color. Vouching for its easy assembly, a reviewer wrote, "You don’t even have to read [the instructions] to put this table together. It is solid, gorgeous and I set it up in 15 minutes flat. The color is rich and I honestly can’t believe this is priced under $150. A steal for the quality."

To buy: amazon.com, from $89 (originally $152)

KidKraft Kids' Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge Chair

Amazon

Want a piece of outdoor furniture that your kids can enjoy? Pick up this adorable and ultra-cozy double chaise lounge chair from KidKraft, which features a three-sided canopy and mesh windows (as well as handy cupholders) to keep your kids protected from the sun. It’s made from durable wood, too, and has a fun, summer-inspired navy and white striped pattern. "I bought this for my two-year-old granddaughter and she loves it," an Amazon customer was happy to report. "It is very sturdy and will last a long time to come. Her two older brothers are enjoying this also."

To buy: amazon.com, $114 (originally $155)

Coos Bay Pop-Up Instant Gazebo With Mosquito Net

Amazon

Create the perfect shady spot in your backyard with this best-selling 11-foot by 11-foot UPF 50+ gazebo, which has been marked down to less than $200. Designed for fast and easy assembly, the Coos Bay outdoor gazebo tent pops into place and is extremely portable, so you can bring it along for camping, picnics, and other outdoor adventures. Its mesh windows simultaneously promote airflow and keep bugs out. A shopper wrote, "Summer was too hot on our back patio. After getting this, it felt like adding an extra room to our living space, and for cheap."

To buy: amazon.com, from $190 (originally $220)

California Umbrella 9-Inch Outdoor Umbrella

Amazon

Currently on sale for up to nearly 60 percent off depending on which color you pick (there are 22 to choose from), the California Umbrella 9-Inch Outdoor Umbrella puts the finishing touches on your outdoor dining space. Equipped with a convenient crank handle, the umbrella provides instant relief from the blazing sun and can be tilted in multiple directions to keep up with the moving rays. "I got this umbrella for my outside front patio area and it matches my home so magically," a reviewer raved. Chiming in, another shopper added, "This umbrella has made it through one extremely hot central California summer. The color has not faded."

To buy: amazon.com, from $103 (originally $230)

