Amazon Just Announced Another Prime Day Is Coming This Fall — and Hundreds of Items are Already Deeply Discounted

Get the details on Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, and find out how to score up to nearly 60 percent off on top-rated travel gear and accessories ahead of the exciting savings event.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Prime members, listen up: Amazon is kicking off the fall with a big announcement. Just one month after the retailer’s gigantic Prime Day Sale, news has dropped that Amazon will be hosting an equally massive Prime-exclusive savings event: Prime Big Deals Days. That’s right, in less than two months shoppers will have another chance to score huge discounts on an array of products, including travel essentials, outdoor gear, clothing, and more at affordable prices ahead of the holidays — which means you can get a jump on your shopping list before the rush. Excited to learn more? We thought you'd be, so keep scrolling to find out everything that you need to know about the Amazon October Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

Prime Big Deals Days, similar to the annual Prime Day Sale that happens every summer, is a new savings event hosted by Amazon held exclusively for Prime members. During this highly anticipated sale, Prime members can expect hundreds (if not thousands) of significant discounts and deals across various departments. It will take place across 19 countries, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. 

Best Overall Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now: 

When does Amazon Big Prime Deals Days start?

Details surrounding the exact dates and kickoff times of the sale haven’t been released yet, we imagine that Amazon Prime Big Deals Days will span across two days, much like its sister event in July — dropping new deals and specials throughout, with Prime members reaping the most benefits.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member?

While some deals will be available for shoppers without Prime memberships, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days reserves exclusive promotions, the highest discounts, and limited-time Lighting Deals on best-selling items for its Prime members. And, if shopping past Prime Days has taught us anything, it's that Prime subscribers are privy to the biggest markdowns. If you don’t want to miss out on the best deals, make sure that you’re signed up ahead of the big sale. In fact, you can start a free 30-day trial right now.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

During this first-of-its-kind shopping event, items across all departments will be on sale, but in our experience, the best deals are always on travel gear and accessories, luggage, outdoor equipment, clothing, and more. Whether you’re a frequent traveler or outdoor enthusiast, you’re sure to find a treasure trove of incredible discounts during this limited-time sale. 

In fact, the savings fun has already begun. Amazon has already started rolling out early deals ahead of its fall Prime Day sale, and they're pretty impressive. From durable suitcases to nifty travel gadgets, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days will be your chance to score top-rated products at unbeatable prices. With discounts on trusted brands and a range of items tailored to meet all of your travel needs, this event is the perfect occasion to upgrade all of your travel gear. 

Read on so you can start shopping the best early Amazon Prime Big Deals Days markdowns for travelers.

SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board

Amazon SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon

The beauty of inflatable paddle boards is that you can have all of the enjoyment of exploring the waterways without worrying about where (and how) to store it. And this one from SereneLife is incredibly easy to inflate and deflate despite its 10.5-feet long stature, and it includes everything that you need for a safe and fun day on the water — like an ankle leash, an adjustable aluminum paddle, one plastic fin, a manual air pump, a repair kit, and a carrying bag. Plus, Travel + Leisure named it the best-overall inflatable paddle board for its lightweight-yet-durable nature that suits both beginner and advanced users. As if it can’t get any better, you can score it right now for almost half off. 

Veken Packing Cubes Set

Amazon Veken 6 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

Amazon

If you’re looking to take your carry-on game to the next level, packing cubes are non-negotiable. And lucky for you, the flight attendant-approved Veken Packing Cube Set is just $17. Not only do these packing cubes keep your items organized, but they also compress your clothes to help you save extra space in your luggage. Made with durable nylon fabric, these packing cubes are equipped with sturdy zippers and mesh panels to keep your items well ventilated and protected. 

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam 2.0 Sneakers

Amazon adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

With over 60,000 perfect ratings from customers gushing about these “perfect” sneakers that feel like walking on “literal clouds,” it’s clear that the Adidas Cloudfoam shoes are a must-have addition to your travel footwear collection. Made with the brand's signature, super-soft Cloudfoam cushioned midsoles, these sneakers offer unparalleled comfort and support on long walking days. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try out these highly coveted sneakers while they’re on sale for just $52.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Frequent travelers know the important role that a quality pair of headphones play while they're making the most of their time on the road. Whether you’re waiting for your next flight or trying to pass time on the train, there’s really no better way to relax than by zoning out and tuning in to your favorite music, movies, or audiobooks. These popular headphones are well-loved for their sleek design and exceptional sound quality. And there’s no better time to invest in your travel entertainment than now while these top-rated Beats headphones are an incredible 35 percent off. 

Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

Amazon Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage

Amazon

The value of a sturdy and reliable carry-on can not be understated. And right now, you can score this top-selling hardside suitcase from Rockland for just $55. The carry-on bag comes with four multi-directional spinner wheels for seamless maneuvering through even the busiest airports. Plus, it’s designed with expandable sides to maximize your packing capacity. 

Kootek Portable Camping Hammock 

Amazon Kootek Camping Hammock

Amazon

There’s one million ways to appreciate the outdoors, but only a handful of options to relax and sleep peacefully among the stars — which is why avid campers are flocking to the Kootek Portable Hammock. It's garnered nearly 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers for its incomparable comfort; one buyer even admitted that they “would rather sleep in this than my bed.” It’s no surprise that it’s so loved, especially since it's made with durable nylon material and designed for easy setup with its adjustable straps. And for just $15, this deal is almost too good to be true. 

Baleaf Women's Quick-Dry Hiking Pants

Amazon BALEAF Women's Hiking Pants

Amazon

When it comes to quality hiking pants, only a select few pairs actually provide the optimal blend of comfort and functionally. With glowing reviews from hikers and outdoor enthusiasts alike, Amazon’s best-selling hiking pants definitely deserve a spot in your travel wardrobe. These Baleaf pants are crafted with breathable, water-wicking, mosquito-resistant, lightweight, and UPF 50+ material to keep you cool, comfortable, and protected all day long. They come in 15 different stylish colors and right now, they're on sale for just $36. You should definitely consider adding one (or two) to your cart ASAP. 

The early deals don't stop there. Keep scrolling to see what else is on sale ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days Sale; save up to nearly 60 percent off on top-selling travel essentials that have earned thousands of reviews from shoppers. 

More Amazon Prime Travel Deals to Shop: 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Rolling Suitcase into Standing Desk Hack Tout
This Internet-famous Gadget Is a 'Game-changer' for Using Your Laptop While Traveling — and It’s Been Hiding at Amazon
Flight Attendant's Beauty Regimen Tout
A Flight Attendant Swears by These 6 Hydrating and Anti-aging Skincare Products After Long Days of Travel
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
Related Articles
Best Amazon Deals for August tout
The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off
Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Shop the 71 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Amazon Prime Day
prime day mobile
Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but These 53 Travel Essentials Are Still on Major Sale
Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
The 41 Best Members-only Deals You Can Still Shop Before Prime Day Ends
Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals Tout
The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10
prime day mobile
The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 We're Scooping Up in the Final Hours of the Annual Sale
Amazon Prime Day Carry-On Packing Hacks Tout
12 Genius Travel Essentials That ‘Easily Double’ the Room in Your Carry-on — From $7 During Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup: First-Person Roundup Cooling, Lightweight Clothing for Summer Tout
18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Travel Deals Under $25 Tout
15 ​Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
Luggage Deals Tout
Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off
Flight attendant organizing product picks Tout
Flight Attendants Swear by These 8 Products to Fit More in Their Carry-ons — and They Start at $10
Amazon Tennis Skirts on Sale Tout
Shoppers Love This Perfect-fitting Tennis Skirt From Amazon — and It’s Only $30 Today
One-Off: Luggage/Bag/Packing Cubes Deal Tout
Travelers Say These $23 Vacuum Seal Bags Can Fit Up to 4 Weeks’ of Clothes in a Carry-on
composite of the Ultimate Greece Packing List showing scotch and soda Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Knitted pointelle V-neck midi dress, banana republic 7" EASY SHORT, dagne dover VIDA COTTON TOTE BAG, Clarks Women's Breeze Sea and EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter on a water background
The Ultimate Greece Packing List
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Buys tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33