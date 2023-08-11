Amazon Just Announced Another Prime Day Is Coming This Fall — and Hundreds of Items are Already Deeply Discounted

Prime members, listen up: Amazon is kicking off the fall with a big announcement. Just one month after the retailer’s gigantic Prime Day Sale, news has dropped that Amazon will be hosting an equally massive Prime-exclusive savings event: Prime Big Deals Days. That’s right, in less than two months shoppers will have another chance to score huge discounts on an array of products, including travel essentials, outdoor gear, clothing, and more at affordable prices ahead of the holidays — which means you can get a jump on your shopping list before the rush. Excited to learn more? We thought you'd be, so keep scrolling to find out everything that you need to know about the Amazon October Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

Prime Big Deals Days, similar to the annual Prime Day Sale that happens every summer, is a new savings event hosted by Amazon held exclusively for Prime members. During this highly anticipated sale, Prime members can expect hundreds (if not thousands) of significant discounts and deals across various departments. It will take place across 19 countries, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Best Overall Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now:

When does Amazon Big Prime Deals Days start?

Details surrounding the exact dates and kickoff times of the sale haven’t been released yet, we imagine that Amazon Prime Big Deals Days will span across two days, much like its sister event in July — dropping new deals and specials throughout, with Prime members reaping the most benefits.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member?

While some deals will be available for shoppers without Prime memberships, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days reserves exclusive promotions, the highest discounts, and limited-time Lighting Deals on best-selling items for its Prime members. And, if shopping past Prime Days has taught us anything, it's that Prime subscribers are privy to the biggest markdowns. If you don’t want to miss out on the best deals, make sure that you’re signed up ahead of the big sale. In fact, you can start a free 30-day trial right now.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

During this first-of-its-kind shopping event, items across all departments will be on sale, but in our experience, the best deals are always on travel gear and accessories, luggage, outdoor equipment, clothing, and more. Whether you’re a frequent traveler or outdoor enthusiast, you’re sure to find a treasure trove of incredible discounts during this limited-time sale.

In fact, the savings fun has already begun. Amazon has already started rolling out early deals ahead of its fall Prime Day sale, and they're pretty impressive. From durable suitcases to nifty travel gadgets, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days will be your chance to score top-rated products at unbeatable prices. With discounts on trusted brands and a range of items tailored to meet all of your travel needs, this event is the perfect occasion to upgrade all of your travel gear.

Read on so you can start shopping the best early Amazon Prime Big Deals Days markdowns for travelers.

SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board

The beauty of inflatable paddle boards is that you can have all of the enjoyment of exploring the waterways without worrying about where (and how) to store it. And this one from SereneLife is incredibly easy to inflate and deflate despite its 10.5-feet long stature, and it includes everything that you need for a safe and fun day on the water — like an ankle leash, an adjustable aluminum paddle, one plastic fin, a manual air pump, a repair kit, and a carrying bag. Plus, Travel + Leisure named it the best-overall inflatable paddle board for its lightweight-yet-durable nature that suits both beginner and advanced users. As if it can’t get any better, you can score it right now for almost half off.

Veken Packing Cubes Set

If you’re looking to take your carry-on game to the next level, packing cubes are non-negotiable. And lucky for you, the flight attendant-approved Veken Packing Cube Set is just $17. Not only do these packing cubes keep your items organized, but they also compress your clothes to help you save extra space in your luggage. Made with durable nylon fabric, these packing cubes are equipped with sturdy zippers and mesh panels to keep your items well ventilated and protected.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam 2.0 Sneakers

With over 60,000 perfect ratings from customers gushing about these “perfect” sneakers that feel like walking on “literal clouds,” it’s clear that the Adidas Cloudfoam shoes are a must-have addition to your travel footwear collection. Made with the brand's signature, super-soft Cloudfoam cushioned midsoles, these sneakers offer unparalleled comfort and support on long walking days. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try out these highly coveted sneakers while they’re on sale for just $52.



Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Frequent travelers know the important role that a quality pair of headphones play while they're making the most of their time on the road. Whether you’re waiting for your next flight or trying to pass time on the train, there’s really no better way to relax than by zoning out and tuning in to your favorite music, movies, or audiobooks. These popular headphones are well-loved for their sleek design and exceptional sound quality. And there’s no better time to invest in your travel entertainment than now while these top-rated Beats headphones are an incredible 35 percent off.

Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

The value of a sturdy and reliable carry-on can not be understated. And right now, you can score this top-selling hardside suitcase from Rockland for just $55. The carry-on bag comes with four multi-directional spinner wheels for seamless maneuvering through even the busiest airports. Plus, it’s designed with expandable sides to maximize your packing capacity.

Kootek Portable Camping Hammock

There’s one million ways to appreciate the outdoors, but only a handful of options to relax and sleep peacefully among the stars — which is why avid campers are flocking to the Kootek Portable Hammock. It's garnered nearly 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers for its incomparable comfort; one buyer even admitted that they “would rather sleep in this than my bed.” It’s no surprise that it’s so loved, especially since it's made with durable nylon material and designed for easy setup with its adjustable straps. And for just $15, this deal is almost too good to be true.

Baleaf Women's Quick-Dry Hiking Pants

When it comes to quality hiking pants, only a select few pairs actually provide the optimal blend of comfort and functionally. With glowing reviews from hikers and outdoor enthusiasts alike, Amazon’s best-selling hiking pants definitely deserve a spot in your travel wardrobe. These Baleaf pants are crafted with breathable, water-wicking, mosquito-resistant, lightweight, and UPF 50+ material to keep you cool, comfortable, and protected all day long. They come in 15 different stylish colors and right now, they're on sale for just $36. You should definitely consider adding one (or two) to your cart ASAP.

The early deals don't stop there. Keep scrolling to see what else is on sale ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days Sale; save up to nearly 60 percent off on top-selling travel essentials that have earned thousands of reviews from shoppers.

More Amazon Prime Travel Deals to Shop:

