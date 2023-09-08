Amazon's Virtual Shelves Were Restocked With Hundreds of New Products — Shop the 11 Best Deals for Travelers

Frequent travelers know that the hunt for the best travel products is an adventure in itself. Whether it’s the inevitable wear and tear on your trusty sneakers, a luggage mishap, or simply that innate desire to discover the latest innovations, finding the best gear and accessories is a lifelong pursuit. Fortunately, there is one destination that consistently delivers in terms of new and exciting travel essentials: Amazon. In fact, the retailer just updated its catalog with hundreds of new arrivals that will excite any traveler.

Amazon has long been a reliable storefront for all travel-related items, with an array of travel-ready outfits, gadgets, luggage, and so much more. And in anticipation of fall, travelers can enjoy the recent rollouts of new and innovative products that cater to the ongoing needs of modern jet-setters. While we, of course, hold a special place in our hearts for the tried-and-true staples, the retailer’s commitment to hosting an array of products ensures that there is always something to add to your gear repertoire and elevate your experience.

This September, we’re diving into the 11 latest and greatest travel products that just hit Amazon’s virtual shelves. From portable door locks for safer travel to functional travel attire, keep reading to discover some of the freshest offerings to make your next trip even better.

Bagsmart 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

Amazon

Every traveler needs a reliable suitcase, and Bagsmart's newest arrival has it all; it’s sturdy, lightweight, and compact, and is made with a 100 percent polycarbonate hardshell to keep your valuables safe and secure. It also features a TSA-approved lock and a set of four 360-degree spinner wheels that make going through the airport a breeze. Even more, it’s also equipped with extra pockets so you can pack even more. Clip the on-site coupon to save an extra $15 on this newly dropped luggage.

Tobvzoo Clear Crossbody Bag

Amazon

With more and more stadiums and venues requiring attendees to carry small, clear bags, it’s always a good idea to have one in your wardrobe repertoire. And this one has not only reached best-seller status, but it’s also already racked up an impressive number of five-star reviews, with one shopper calling it “perfect for game day” and another chiming in to say that this bag has “plenty of room for my phone, money, lip gloss and other things.” With its compact size and gold detailing, this is the fashionable-yet-functional bag that deserves a spot in your bag collection.

Kirundo Cardigan

Amazon

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You should always travel with a cardigan. This versatile piece is the ideal travel accessory that can be endlessly worn and reworn for never ending looks (and it can even be balled up and used as a mini travel pillow if you’re packing light). I’m personally excited to snag this freshly released one from Kirundo, with its trendy knit design that already has shoppers gushing that it's “so soft and stylish.”

Rusido Portable Door Lock

Amazon

For those that are always on the go, you need this portable door lock as an extra line of protection. And this one was just recently released, with a fresh design for even more security, whether you're staying in a hotel or Airbnb. This portable lock seamlessly fits onto most doors for all-day (or all-night) protection and can be set up within seconds. And it's just $15, so what are you waiting for?

Btfbm Button Down Shearling Jacket

Amazon

Amazon is known for constantly releasing new and trendy pieces, and this sherpa shirt-jacket combination is no exception. This jacket can go double-duty as a shirt, and be endlessly mixed-and-matched with other pieces for endless styling possibilities. In essence, this faux shearling shirt is what fall dreams are made of, and even though it quite literally just hit the virtual shelves, I already know that it is going to become a fall-fashion favorite among shoppers.

Prettygarden Women’s Knit Set

Amazon

Though this sweater knit set was only just released, it’s already a number one best-seller. And with just one look at it, I can see why. This set is crafted with an ultra-soft fabric and easy breezy design that I already know would be the ideal travel outfit for cooler days — and not to mention the perfect set to lounge around in your Airbnb. Even more, it’s also available in eight beautiful hues, and if I were you, I’d go ahead and stock up on one or two.

Kpx Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

Packing cubes are stellar accessories for keeping your items organized and maximizing luggage space, but for the sake of innovation, everything can always be improved upon. And Kpx truly delivered on the innovation front with its newly released set that not only includes four packing cubes for clothes, but a shoe bag, toiletry bag, and even an extra cosmetic bag so you can be even more efficient and organized.

Skechers Women's Work Emma Sneakers

Amazon

Those that spend most of the day on their feet know the value of a great pair of tennis shoes. And this perfect-fitting pair from Skechers is already being crowned the “best shoes ever” by shoppers. Thanks to their memory foam insoles and slip-resistant outsoles, these shoes are “comfortable enough for standing long hours,” according to one buyer, which means that they'll be great for anything from long travel days to a light hike.

Anrabess Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Palazzo pants have that magical ability to feel like pajamas, yet make it look like you came straight out of a fashion magazine. That’s probably why, even though these $25 pants have only been out for a few weeks, shoppers are already sharing that they are their “new favorite pants.” Even more, one buyer said that these “cozy and versatile” pants are excellent for either “going out or lounging around,” which means that they're the versatile piece that your travel wardrobe has been waiting for.

Jealkip Crossbody Bag

Amazon

A crossbody bag is the ideal way to keep your valuables secure and close to you. It's lightweight, comfortable to wear, and easy to style. This freshly released one from Jealkip has already been dubbed the “perfect travel bag” by Amazon shoppers. And even though it’s compact, don’t let its size fool you; one reviewer assured that this bag is “very spacious” and the ideal size to hold your keys, wallet, phone and more. With an incredible range of 57 colors and a price tag starting at $7, this crossbody bag is a must-have. So, what’s stopping you from buying a few different ones to match every outfit in your closet?

Dreamcare Portable Pillow

Amazon

I’m always on a quest for comfortable products and items to help me sleep better while traveling, and this recent release from Dreamcare is on the top of my wishlist. As a matter of fact, it already has shoppers saying that it's the “best pillow ever.” It’s lightweight, comfortable, and is easily portable, making it ideal for getting extra cozy on camping trips, flights, long car rides, and so much more.

