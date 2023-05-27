Amazon’s Kicking Off Memorial Day Weekend With 100 Amazing Deals for Travelers Up to 78% Off

Memorial Day weekend signals the nearly official kick off of the summer travel season. And as all savvy travelers know, the down time between barbecuing and honoring those who’ve served our country is a great chance to take advantage of big sales and stock up for summer trips — whether you plan on spending it exploring new destinations or creating a backyard oasis that feels like you’re on vacation.

Fortunately, Amazon is filled with countless deals and sales throughout several major travel categories including luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 78 percent off.

With so many options, it can be super overwhelming to figure out what deals might be right for your summer travels. Luckily, we’re here to make it easier for you, and we’ve spent hours researching to find some of the best deals available this Memorial Day weekend.

As you prepare for summer travel, treat yourself to new luggage with the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage three-piece set in Caribbean Blue that’s currently 61 percent off (that’s a $300 savings) or you might want to invest in a hammock, like this Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand that’s currently $60 — down from $120.

This is just a little taste of what’s on sale this weekend, so get that “add-to-cart” finger ready and scroll your way through 100 of the best deals on travel gear and accessories at Amazon this holiday weekend, starting at just $7.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

Amazon

This weekend, Amazon is heavily discounting hundreds upon hundreds of items with price tags slashed up to 75 percent off, making it the perfect time to stock up on everything you might need from luggage to tech to walking shoes with the intention of summer travel. Score a pair of lightweight running shoes for just $28 that shoppers say are “breathable and easy to pack.” If you’re hitting the road, you need to try the wildly popular compression packing cubes while they’re marked down. And with all that summer fun and you’ll definitely need some tunes, which makes this highly rated bluetooth waterproof speaker that’s marked down almost 70 percent something worth snagging.



Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Amazon

This holiday weekend, Amazon is being super generous about its luggage markdowns. With luggage options for any length trip you have planned, from weekender bags to carry-ons to checked luggage, you’ll find both individual suitcases and sets outfitted with spinner wheels, expandable zippers, and TSA-approved locks. You can’t beat this Samsonite 3-piece set for 61 percent off its original price, or this MGOB Luggage Carry On with a durable hardshell for just $55. Those looking for a matching set of luggage should check out Rockland Escape 4-Piece Softside Upright Luggage Set that’s a cool $79 this Memorial Day.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

All avid travelers know that having the right arsenal of travel accessories can make all the difference in the world when it comes to taking trips with ease. From being able to snuggle up on a flight with a cloud-like pillow for just $15 to taking your favorite perfume with you by using Yamadura Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer that’s 50 percent off (less than $10? yes, please) to keeping yourself safely shielded from the sun with this Joywant Foldable Straw Beach Hat with UPF 50+ that packs easily and is on sale for $18, Amazon is serving up a lot of must-have markdowns this weekend.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Amazon

There are tons of deals this weekend in the shoe department across the board, from comfortable shoes for long travel days to stylish sandals for beach vacations, and casual slides for everyday errands. Right now, even the big name brands are slashing prices: you can score Adidas running shoes for just $35, Teva hiking sandals for a mere $33, and Birkenstocks for 32 percent off. Meanwhile, men who want a little extra arch support might want to check out OrthoComfoot Mens Lace up Shoes that are currently 33 percent off in various colors.

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon

Everyone wants to show up to vacations fashionable and comfortable, and Amazon is making it super easy to do exactly that with their current Memorial Day deals. From flowy sundresses to swim trunks to linen outfits for everyone, there’s a plethora of summer fashion on sale right now. This Anrabess Women's Maxi Kimono Sundress is 39 percent off and one of those pieces that’s great for barbecues, baby showers, weddings, and dinner on the beach. For $17, The Drop Women's Kiko Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt is an absolute steal and makes for a wonderfully cozy sweater for that Arctic chill you’ll find on airplanes no matter what time of year it is.

Best Tech Deals

Amazon

There’s nothing like noise canceling headphones when on a long and loud flight. And everyone knows you need a solid power adapter when you travel. This holiday weekend is the time to snag great deals on chargers, headphones, speakers, and more. Items you’re going to want to buy include the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $170 (at the lowest they’ve been in the last 30 days), a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100, and this iPhone Charger 3-Pack that’s more than 50 percent off.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon

We know you’re not always on vacation, making Amazon’s home and kitchen deals just as coveted as its travel deals. There are so many sales and markdowns that are great for those who plan on entertaining this summer — like this outdoor patio furniture set that will transform your backyard into an oasis for $60 off. If you find yourself making breakfast for a crowd, or reminiscing about that fancy toaster you always encounter at your favorite hotel’s continental breakfast, this Whall Toaster 4 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster is marked down a whopping 78 percent right now. Or snag hotel-quality pillows for 40 percent off.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon

Campers and outdoorsy folk, have no fear! Amazon hasn’t forgotten about you; in fact, some of the best deals we found were on outdoor equipment. From this two-person tent that’s marked down more than 68 percent to the Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22'-inch Kettle Grill that’s currently nearly half its usual price, there are some great deals to be had. And let’s not forget about this great Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter that provides UPF50+ protection at the beach, park, or campsite on sale for $124, and this highly rated air mattress that’s 47 percent off and has more than 39,000 five-star ratings.

