Amazon's Kicking Off Memorial Day Weekend With 100 Amazing Deals for Travelers Up to 78% Off Samsonite luggage, Apple AirPods, Adidas shoes, and more are at prices we haven't seen since Black Friday. By Amber Love Bond Published on May 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article Best Overall Amazon Deals Best Amazon Luggage Deals Best Travel Accessory Deals Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Best Travel Clothing Deals Best Tech Deals Best Home and Kitchen Deals Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Memorial Day weekend signals the nearly official kick off of the summer travel season. And as all savvy travelers know, the down time between barbecuing and honoring those who've served our country is a great chance to take advantage of big sales and stock up for summer trips — whether you plan on spending it exploring new destinations or creating a backyard oasis that feels like you're on vacation. Fortunately, Amazon is filled with countless deals and sales throughout several major travel categories including luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 78 percent off. With so many options, it can be super overwhelming to figure out what deals might be right for your summer travels. Luckily, we’re here to make it easier for you, and we’ve spent hours researching to find some of the best deals available this Memorial Day weekend. As you prepare for summer travel, treat yourself to new luggage with the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage three-piece set in Caribbean Blue that’s currently 61 percent off (that’s a $300 savings) or you might want to invest in a hammock, like this Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand that’s currently $60 — down from $120. This is just a little taste of what’s on sale this weekend, so get that “add-to-cart” finger ready and scroll your way through 100 of the best deals on travel gear and accessories at Amazon this holiday weekend, starting at just $7. 14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon This weekend, Amazon is heavily discounting hundreds upon hundreds of items with price tags slashed up to 75 percent off, making it the perfect time to stock up on everything you might need from luggage to tech to walking shoes with the intention of summer travel. Score a pair of lightweight running shoes for just $28 that shoppers say are “breathable and easy to pack.” If you’re hitting the road, you need to try the wildly popular compression packing cubes while they’re marked down. And with all that summer fun and you’ll definitely need some tunes, which makes this highly rated bluetooth waterproof speaker that’s marked down almost 70 percent something worth snagging. Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, $21 with on-site coupon for set of four (originally $30) Rockland Melbourne Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set, $105 (originally $340) Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging, starting at $50 (originally $128) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Running Shoe, from $39 (originally $75) Splendid Women's Marie Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $30 (originally $118) Tumi Voyageur Laptop Backpack, $295 (originally $375) Miikare Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder, $11 (originally $18) Damyuan Women’s Lightweight Running Shoes, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $80) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand, $60 (originally $120) Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair in Nantucket Blue, $144 (originally $493) Notabrick Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, $22 (originally $70) Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker, $350 (originally $400) Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon This holiday weekend, Amazon is being super generous about its luggage markdowns. With luggage options for any length trip you have planned, from weekender bags to carry-ons to checked luggage, you’ll find both individual suitcases and sets outfitted with spinner wheels, expandable zippers, and TSA-approved locks. You can’t beat this Samsonite 3-piece set for 61 percent off its original price, or this MGOB Luggage Carry On with a durable hardshell for just $55. Those looking for a matching set of luggage should check out Rockland Escape 4-Piece Softside Upright Luggage Set that’s a cool $79 this Memorial Day. Beow Luggage Sets Expandable Lightweight Set of 4 Suitcases with Wheel,$170 with on-site coupon (originally $260) Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners 3-Piece Set, $272 (originally $700) American Tourister Belle Voyage Hardside Carry-on, $88 (originally $140) Amazon Basics Oxford Expandable Spinner Luggage Suitcase with TSA Lock, $103 (originally $128) Kenneth Cole Reaction Diamond Tower Collection Lightweight Hardside Expandable Luggage, $100 (originally $160) Etronik Weekender Bag, $29 (originally $50) Rockland Escape 4-Piece Softside Upright Luggage Set, $79 (originally $280) Showkoo Expandable 4 Piece Luggage Set, $170 with on-site coupon (originally $300) Rockland Polka Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set, $87 (originally $280) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, $99 (originally $160) Feybaul Luggage Set 2PCS Suitcase PC+ABS Carry On Luggage with Spinner Wheels, $70 with promo code BOTAL5UQ (originally $140) Joyway Luggage Carry-On Suitcases with 14-inch Cosmetic Bag & 7-inch Small Bag, $84 with on-site coupon (originally $135) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon All avid travelers know that having the right arsenal of travel accessories can make all the difference in the world when it comes to taking trips with ease. From being able to snuggle up on a flight with a cloud-like pillow for just $15 to taking your favorite perfume with you by using Yamadura Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer that’s 50 percent off (less than $10? yes, please) to keeping yourself safely shielded from the sun with this Joywant Foldable Straw Beach Hat with UPF 50+ that packs easily and is on sale for $18, Amazon is serving up a lot of must-have markdowns this weekend. Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag, $17 (originally $24) Napfun Travel Pillow, $15 (originally $22) Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack, $65 (originally $90) Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Tote Bag, $80 (originally $100) Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries, $17 (originally $22) Ntaydzsw Portable Handheld Steamer, $38 (originally $60) Yamadura 4-pack Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottle, $7 (originally $14) Joywant Foldable Straw Beach Hat with UPF 50+, $18 (originally $26) Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror, $29 (originally $34) Yubird 6-piece Elastic Sleeves for Leak Proofing Travel, $9 (originally $12) Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $14 (originally $25) Dorras Belt Bag Waist Pack Crossbody Bag, $8 (originally $13) Nishel Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, $19 (originally $30) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon There are tons of deals this weekend in the shoe department across the board, from comfortable shoes for long travel days to stylish sandals for beach vacations, and casual slides for everyday errands. Right now, even the big name brands are slashing prices: you can score Adidas running shoes for just $35, Teva hiking sandals for a mere $33, and Birkenstocks for 32 percent off. Meanwhile, men who want a little extra arch support might want to check out OrthoComfoot Mens Lace up Shoes that are currently 33 percent off in various colors. Adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe, $35 (originally $70) Birkenstock Women’s Gizeh Sandals, $75 (originally $110) Teva Quick Drying Sport Sandal, $33 (originally $55) Weweya Pillow Slide Sandals for Women and Men, $21 (originally $40) Dr. Martens Men's 1460 Pascal 8 Eye Boot , $130 (originally $170) Feethit Womens Slip On Running Shoes, $33 (originally $46) Tretorn Women's Nylite Plus Sneakers, from $35 (originally $75) Reef Women's Water Vista Sandal, $45 (originally $60) STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes, $31 (originally $71) Vionic Brisk Miles Orthotic Sneaker, $68 (originally $110) Skechers Women’s Go Joy Walking Sneaker, $40 (originally $60) Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $30 (originally $50) Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Everyone wants to show up to vacations fashionable and comfortable, and Amazon is making it super easy to do exactly that with their current Memorial Day deals. From flowy sundresses to swim trunks to linen outfits for everyone, there’s a plethora of summer fashion on sale right now. This Anrabess Women's Maxi Kimono Sundress is 39 percent off and one of those pieces that’s great for barbecues, baby showers, weddings, and dinner on the beach. For $17, The Drop Women's Kiko Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt is an absolute steal and makes for a wonderfully cozy sweater for that Arctic chill you’ll find on airplanes no matter what time of year it is. Coofandy Men's Cotton Linen Henley Shirt, $26 (originally $32) Eddie Bauer Women’s Departure Ankle Pants, $27 (originally $78) Supnier Women’s Summer Maxi Dress with Pockets, $34 (originally $40) Ewedoos Women’s Tennis Dress, from $35 with on-site coupon (originally $50) La Blanca Island Goddess One-piece Swimsuit, $29 (originally $83) Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses, $14 (originally $25) Magcomsen Men's Polo Shirt , $21 (originally $32) Yeokou Women's Cotton Linen Short Overalls, $20 (originally $24) Maamgic Mens Swim Trunks, $17 (originally $35) Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $22 (originally $27) Luli Fama Women's Swimwear Coverup, $37 (originally $65) Ugg Women's Noni Shorts, $25 (originally $68) Kirundo Women Casual Polka Dots Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress, $42 (originally $60) Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts for Women, $21 (originally $25) Zesica Women's 2023 Summer Crossover Halter Neck A Line Maxi Dress, from $35 (originally $55) Mangopop Women's Halter Neck Bodysuit, $21 (originally $38) Best Tech Deals Amazon There’s nothing like noise canceling headphones when on a long and loud flight. And everyone knows you need a solid power adapter when you travel. This holiday weekend is the time to snag great deals on chargers, headphones, speakers, and more. Items you’re going to want to buy include the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $170 (at the lowest they’ve been in the last 30 days), a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100, and this iPhone Charger 3-Pack that’s more than 50 percent off. Go Pro Hero 11 Black, $399 (originally $500) 4K Ultra HD Underwater Camera & Helmet Accessories Kit, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $100) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $170 (originally $350) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $99 (originally $129) Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter, $16 (originally $27) Loveledi Portable Charger Power Bank, $30 (originally $80) 3-in-1 Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices, $31 (originally $51) Lvetek Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender, $13 (originally $20) Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger, 2-Pack, $30 (originally $40) IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound, $20 (originally $26) iPhone Charger 3 Pack 10 ft Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable, $8 (originally $17) Movssou E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $40 (originally $70) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon We know you’re not always on vacation, making Amazon’s home and kitchen deals just as coveted as its travel deals. There are so many sales and markdowns that are great for those who plan on entertaining this summer — like this outdoor patio furniture set that will transform your backyard into an oasis for $60 off. If you find yourself making breakfast for a crowd, or reminiscing about that fancy toaster you always encounter at your favorite hotel’s continental breakfast, this Whall Toaster 4 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster is marked down a whopping 78 percent right now. Or snag hotel-quality pillows for 40 percent off. Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $225 (originally $300) Cozsinoor Hotel Quality Bed Pillows, $21 for two-pack with on-site coupon (originally $50) Stanley 40oz Quencher Stainless Steel Tumbler, $55 (originally $84) Homall 4-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, $340 with on-site coupon (originally $400) Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set of 2, $24 (originally $46) MHCC 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer with Snap-On Storage Case, $20 (originally $60) Whall Toaster 4 Slice Stainless Steel,Toaster, $56 (originally $250) Featol Anti Fatigue Comfort Mat, $46 (originally $60) FDW Patio Furniture Set, $149 (originally $200) Shardor Adjustable Electric Coffee Grinder, $30 (originally $36) Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (originally $400) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Campers and outdoorsy folk, have no fear! Amazon hasn’t forgotten about you; in fact, some of the best deals we found were on outdoor equipment. From this two-person tent that’s marked down more than 68 percent to the Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22'-inch Kettle Grill that’s currently nearly half its usual price, there are some great deals to be had. And let’s not forget about this great Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter that provides UPF50+ protection at the beach, park, or campsite on sale for $124, and this highly rated air mattress that’s 47 percent off and has more than 39,000 five-star ratings. Battery Powered LED Camping Lantern, $36 (originally $60) Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22'-inch Kettle Grill, $295 (originally $539) GearLight TAC LED Flashlight 2Pack, $17 (originally $30) Kuyou Anti-Fog Snorkeling Gear, $30 (originally $38) Ironclad Supply Portable Rocket Stove, $100 (originally $200) 2-3 Person Instant Pop Up Camping Tent, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $140) Waterproof Sandproof Oversized Beach Blanket, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $26) Coleman Big and Tall Folding Camping Chair, $39 (originally $55) Hikenture Double Sleeping Pad for Camping, $64 (originally $100) Osprey Daylite Daypack Hiking Backpack, $58 (originally $65) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler, $275 (originally $467) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 