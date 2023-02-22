Amazon Has a Secret Storefront for Ski Gear — Here Are Our Top Picks for Every Price Point

Punxsutawney Phil recently declared that we can look forward to six more weeks of winter, and while the cold weather is not always a fan favorite, it does mean one good thing: more time for skiing. Being adequately prepared to hit the slopes largely hinges upon having the proper gear to set you up for success, and from insulated jackets to cozy ski socks, you can bet that Amazon is stocked up with all the essentials.

For shoppers with luxury taste, we stumbled upon a secret Amazon storefront that features some undeniably stylish winter coats, snow pants, and cozy sweaters that will instantly help you look your best on the slopes. Personally, I’m enamored with the Perfect Moment Juniper Duvet Jacket with a price point of $880. The eye-catching Perfect Moment Chevron Flare Pant II is another must-have at $540, and the Boglioli Cashmere Plain Knit Beanie has been discounted to $280 to keep your head warm beneath your ski helmet.

Perfect Moment Juniper Duvet Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $880

However, we know that it’s not always realistic to splurge on ski gear for an already notoriously expensive sport, so we rounded up our favorite deals across Amazon that can help you get the luxury look for less. Featuring best-selling ski jackets, insulated snow pants, and thermal underwear, this list includes all the deals worth snatching up before winter activities come to an end.

The Best Ski Gear Deals at Amazon

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles OTG

Amazon

Ski goggles are a nonnegotiable for tearing up the slopes on sunny days, and this pair from OutdoorMaster has earned more than 17,200 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and are currently up to 41 percent off. Sized so that you can wear them over your glasses for optimal vision and made with anti-fog lenses, these goggles are both stylish and functional for your upcoming outdoor adventures.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $44)

Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

Whether it’s snowing, raining, or freezing cold, you must have a well-insulated jacket for skiing and snowboarding. This best-selling coat from Moerdeng comes in 13 bright colors so you stand out on the slopes, and a fuzzy lining and windproof shell ensure you remain comfortable and dry while you ski. Not to mention it’s currently 56 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90)

Moerdeng Men’s Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

The men aren’t left out of this deal either, and in a range of nine neutral shades they can also snag this best-selling coat while it’s a whopping 56 percent off. Featuring the same fuzzy lining and insulated hood, this is a great day-to-day winter jacket and ski coat. It also offers adjustable cuffs to ensure that no cold wind sneaks through the fabric to ruin your time outside.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90)

AstroAI Balaclava Ski Mask

Amazon

Balaclavas are undeniably trendy right now, but before they were a fad they were first a skiing essential. This breathable, lightweight thermal face covering is made with a soft fleece fabric that is thick and cushioned to keep you warm despite whipping winds. A full-coverage design spans the entirety of your head, neck, and face, leaving only your eyes exposed for optimal protection from the cold.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 with on-site coupon (originally $15)

Odoland Ski Helmet and Goggles

Amazon

Instead of buying your gear separately, why not grab this goggle and helmet duo from Odoland that comes in 13 different colors and provides durability and protection you can depend on while on the mountain. The helmet features 28 air vent holes for maximum ventilation, and it’s both shock-proof and penetration-resistant to help prevent injury. Plus, the goggles are made with a flow-tech ventilation design, so you can rest assured you won’t have to worry about foggy vision.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $90)

Arctix Essential Insulated Bib Overalls

Amazon

Snowpants are great in their own right, but bib overalls are really the best way to ensure you won’t have to deal with snow touching your bare skin (even if you have a tendency to fall while skiing.) The best-selling Arctic Insulated Bib Overalls are currently up to 21 percent off and are made with high-tech ThermaLock nylon so they’re wind- and waterproof. Great for ski vacations and other winter activities, these overalls are worth the investment, according to more than 31,200 shoppers who gave them five-star ratings.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Hylaea Merino Wool Ski Socks

Amazon

If you don’t have the right pair of socks while you’re skiing, your toes are surely going to suffer the consequences. For this, the best-selling Hylaea Merino Wool Ski Socks are the way to go, and right now a three-pack of these knee-high socks are on sale for just $30. They’re made with a moisture-wicking fabric so sweaty feet are out of the question, and odor-resistant properties keep you smelling fresh as a daisy while merino wool locks in heat to keep you warm. Plus, if you struggle with circulation, they’re made with compressive arch support that keeps the socks in place all day long.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $41)

Tough Outdoors Ski & Snow Gloves

Amazon

Just as it’s important to keep your toes warm while out and about during the winter, investing in insulated gloves to keep your fingers toasty is equally as essential for enjoying your time outdoors. These waterproof, windproof gloves from Tough Outdoors are only $22 right now, and with a nylon shell and thermal insulation, they’re the perfect choice for long days on the slopes.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $26)

Thermajane Thermal Underwear

Amazon

What you wear underneath your snow gear is just as important as the outer layers, and the best-selling women’s Thermajane Long Johns that have earned more than 27,400 perfect ratings at Amazon are a no-brainer for keeping you warm this winter. The moisture-wicking material keeps you dry even once you begin to sweat, and these long johns are ultra soft for maximum comfort throughout the day.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $40)

Thermajohn Thermal Underwear

Amazon

The men’s Thermajohn Long Underwear is also discounted right now for just $27, featuring all the same benefits as the women’s pair but in eight neutral colors. Made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex, these long johns are stretchy, comfortable, and the only base layer you’re ever going to want to wear skiing from now on.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $40)

OutdoorMaster Boot Bag

Amazon

When you’re trekking back and forth from your car to the lodge, it can be useful to have a bag that’s well-suited to hold all of your gear and leave your hands free to carry your skis. Thankfully, the “Amazon Choice” Outdoor Master Boot Bag has been marked down to just $45, making transporting your essentials that much easier this winter. A waterproof base ensures there’s no leakage even when you put your wet boots back into the bag at the end of a long day, and the spacious backpack boasts room for your boots, helmet, googles, and more.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $50)

Dalbello Women’s DS MX 65 W Ski Boots

Amazon

Right now, Amazon even has some unbeatable deals on ski boots, with this pair from Dalbello coming in at just $170. Excellent for both new and experienced skiers and secured with four buckles and a velcro strap at the top, these sleek, comfortable boots prove that you don’t need to spend exorbitant amounts of money on your gear.

To buy: amazon.com, $170 (originally $200)

Zipline Ski Store Carbon Composite Poles

Amazon

Not every skier uses poles, but if you’re in the market for a new pair, the Zipline Ski Store is the official U.S Ski Team supplier, making their 14mm lollipop poles the flexible and durable option you need to tear up any and all terrain. These poles are lightweight and easy to hold, so snag a pair while they’re on sale for as little as $80 at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $85)

Athletico Ski Bag

Amazon

Taking hands-free travel to the next level is this lightweight ski bag from Athletico that allows you to sling your gear onto your back as you head toward the mountain. This polyester bag fits skis up to 200 cm and is ideal for air travel and busy weekends on the slopes. An added bonus? This set even comes with a bag to carry your boots and helmet for just $45.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $50)

Innopaw Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Amazon

Hand warmers have been a game changer for winter activities since their invention, but this rechargeable pair from Innopaw offers even more customizable warmth. Not only can you use these warmers at three different temperature settings, but they also function as portable chargers so you never have to worry about running out of phone battery while you’re out and about. Lightweight and easily slipped into your gloves or pockets, these are sure to become a winter staple no matter what you’re doing outside.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $60)

