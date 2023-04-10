Amazon Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Luggage That Flight Attendants and Pilots Love — Save Up to 64%

The next time you’re at the airport and spot the flight crew, take a look at their luggage. Chances are it’s made by Travelpro, a brand so beloved by flight attendants and pilots that it actually issues special-edition crew suitcases. Then, you have renowned brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, London Fog, and Delsey Paris, which also dominate the aviation industry thanks to their stately looks, clever compartments, and best-in-class construction.

So, take your cue from the folks who fly for a living and invest in luggage pieces that’ll go the distance. Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to do so. Amazon is having a massive luggage sale, and it includes top-sellers in every category: softside, hardside, carry-ons, checked bags, and even luggage sets — just in case your entire suitcase stash has seen better days.

Hundreds of options have been marked down up to nearly 65 percent off, and we found discounts on the Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On, which comes pilot-approved, and the flight attendant-loved Maxlite 5 Softside Carry-On; both are up to nearly 25 percent off. We also unpacked a massive deal on this London Fog 25-Inch Checked Bag number, which is 64 percent off, that marries all of the best features of a pragmatic suitcase with the aesthetic needs of a world traveler in the modern age.

You'll want to keep scrolling because there's plenty more where that came from. Ready for a luggage revamp? Here are the 12 best deals we found during the flash Amazon luggage sale.

Best Carry-On Deals

Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage

If you want to invest in a durable, no-nonsense carry-on that’ll survive the long haul, Travelpro’s Platinum Elite line is the route to take. It’s one of the brand’s higher-end models and a convincing dupe of their actual cabin crew suitcases. In addition to a rugged polyester shell treated with the brand's Duraguard waterproofing, this 21-inch carry-on rolls on four sturdy wheels that spin smoothly in 360 degrees, so it can hold up to an impromptu rock scramble or get dragged safely up the stairs. Business traveler? Not only is this suitcase smart-looking, but it comes with a zippered garment bag plus an external USB port and dedicated power bank pocket to keep your gadgets juiced up.

And, it comes recommended by a Delta Airlines pilot: “I needed a new bag. I bought several and settled on this one. [It has the] best wheels and storage. It's very lightweight.”

To buy: amazon.com, $315 (originally $370)

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage

There are plenty of reasons why you might be a hardside carry-on person, not the least of which is its ability to squeeze through tight airport aisles with precision. Take your cue from the cabin crew and invest in Samsonite, a ubiquitous brand with a solid reputation and some pretty impressive warranties (this one has a 10-year one). The Winfield 2 20-Inch Carry-On is a clamshell model made of lightweight polycarbonate, which is more durable than its flimsier ABS counterpart and able to bounce back from dents and dings. And, it's on sale for 40 percent off.

With more than 14,400 five-star ratings, this suitcase has earned praise for being "light and roomy" (it’s expandable, too). Plus, it has a telescopic handle and four multidirectional wheels that let you "glide through the airport with ease," as one reviewer described it." In fact, a shopper wrote, “I bought this for my daughter, who just became a flight attendant! It has worked out perfectly for her. She loves how smooth the rolling is and it has held up great with her daily travels.”

To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $200)

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage

This 21-inch spinner is a solid pick for overpackers as it has a feature many hardsides don’t: It’s expandable. Made by another trusted brand, American Tourister, it’s packed with plenty of features that make for a quality carry-on: four 360-degree wheels for effortless navigation, the all-important zippered mesh dividers and compression straps for securing everything in place during a mad dash through the airport, and the good looks to get you there in style. This one’s already a budget-friendly pick (and it's on sale for an additional 40 percent off) possibly because it’s made of ABS plastic, technically the lowest tier in terms of durability. But reviewers still say it can take a beating.

One shopper assured, “My small piece just tumbled down a flight of wood stairs. It scratched it a little, but no dings or dents." And it even earned a stamp of approval from a flight attendant, who called it a “tough little carry-on" in their review. They also wrote, "The four wheels that swivel are fantastic for racing to the gate. The interior of the bag is neat and well-made. It has plenty of room with the extra pop up zipper that allows you to expand this hard case."

To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $110)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable 19-Inch Carry-On Luggage

If you lead with style and back it up with durability and function, then this French luggage brand just might be the maker of your new go-to bag. The Helium Aero Carry-On is made with beveled polycarbonate, which may look like sheer perfection at first glance, but it’s more than a pretty face. In fact, it has a feature that’s pretty unique and coveted in the world of hardsides: It’s scratch-resistant. Plus, it’s spacious, expandable, and even has an integrated laptop sleeve, which many hardsides also lack. It’s nicely compartmentalized inside with zippered mesh dividers and easy to maneuver with ergonomic features like multidirectional wheels and a handle that locks in place at different heights.

“I travel a lot for work, so this bag has been on 62 flights since I got it," explained one reviewer. "I estimate it was checked for 20, [and in the] overhead bin for the other 40-plus. It has taken a beating and holds up very well. They also added, "The zippers, handles, wheels, all of it works great. It rolls smooth as can be in any direction — push, pull, sideways, whatever.” Another traveler noted, "Not only do I get a surprising number of compliments from passers-by on the style, but since I got it, I have also noticed a lot of regular business travelers and pilots who use this specific model of suitcase."

To buy: amazon.com, $159 (originally $232)

Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage

This uber popular carry-on from the ever-trusty Travelpro is from the brand’s lightweight Maxlite Air line, so it’s a perfect bag if you have back and joint issues — or, if you tend to pack all your heavy stuff in your carry-on. The expandable polycarbonate suitcase has all of the serious features that pilots and flight attendants are drawn to, like 360-degree spinner wheels (eight of them!), secure TSA locks and, of course, Travelpro’s famous lifetime warranty. But, it weighs just a little more than six pounds, which is incredible for a hardside.

One world traveler wrote, “I’ve had lots of bags over the past 30-plus years, including soft-sided Travelpro cases, as I traveled extensively for work and leisure to 80-plus countries. This is hands down the best performing, versatile, durable, well-designed, and affordable bag yet.” Heck, it also earned praise from a retired flight attendant, who gave it a perfect, five-star rating for its durability: "You can’t go wrong with a Travelpro."

To buy: amazon.com, $145 (originally $170)

Best Checked Luggage Deals

Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside Expandable 25-Inch Checked Luggage

One of the closest models that you’ll get to the actual luggage issued to cabin crews, this classic Travelpro Crew Versapack is all business. In fact, one of its best features is a fold-out suiter system on one side that keeps your suit flat and wrinkle-free. The other side has adjustable fold down straps for the rest of your wardrobe. Its spinner wheels are designed with the brand's PrecisionGlide system, which basically lets you operate the suitcase with all of the poise of a pilot. The suitcase is treated to resist stains and abrasions, and will see you through years of adventures — just ask the flight attendants that use it.

One shared, "It's so easy to roll or pull behind you. It goes over all the bumps very easily and it's easy to lift onto a bus or shuttle, which is extremely important." Another flight attendant wrote, "It fits in all overheads with no problem, very sturdy handles, zippers, lots of inside space. I really like all the different pockets and compartments in this bag." A third shopper added, "I bought this on a recommendation from a flight attendant, and I have never had a problem with it fitting the smaller, global standards for some international airlines."

To buy: amazon.com, $298 (originally $320)

London Fog Chelsea Expandable 25-Inch Checked Luggage

This stately spinner is made by an off-the-radar airline employee-favorite brand that frequent fliers also swear by: the iconic London Fog. At a whopping 64 percent off, this top-rated checked bag is possibly the best deal we've uncovered in Amazon’s entire luggage sale. The lightweight-yet-rugged polycarbonate checked suitcase has corner reinforcement guards and self-healing zippers, so it’s a stellar choice if you want a bag that can handle getting thrown around. It sails smoothly thanks to eight multidirectional wheels and has plenty of space inside thanks to a zippered divider, two shoe pockets, and a zippered mesh pocket — plus it expands up to 2 inches.

One international traveler wrote, “We took a trip to Ireland this past August and my suitcase worked out perfectly. It's the perfect weight. I loved the color; I could spot my luggage easily and it was great inside for the compartments.”

To buy: amazon.com, $152 (originally $420)

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside 25-inch Checked Luggage

American Tourister is at it again with this classic softside spinner, which will dazzle on the baggage carousel with its rose gold hardware. It’s super roomy and expands up to 1.5 inches, ensuring that there's extra space for everything you need to pack. It's also equipped with spinner wheels that glide like the suitcase is floating on air, and a 10-year warranty that guarantees its performance. It’s lightweight for a checked suitcase, too: just over 8.5 pounds.

One traveler shared, "I used this for a 12-day trip to Europe. We loaded it full with clothes and gifts, and it didn't go overweight. The wheels glide very easily and I had no trouble at all with maneuverability. The gold zippers and zipper pulls make it stand out from other black bags."

To buy: amazon.com, $102 (originally $170)

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 29-Inch Checked Luggage ​

When Travelpro launched the Maxlite 4 line, we'd imagine plenty of airline workers and travelers alike were breathing sighs of relief that they could get all the same rugged construction and smooth navigation the brand has to offer in a more lightweight package. Don't miss this chance to get yourself the 29-inch Maxlite suitcase at a discounted price. It only weighs 8 pounds, so you can stuff it to your heart’s content before you hit the 50-pound limit. It even expands up to 2 inches!

A flight attendant praised the suitcase's lightweight construction, sharing that this feature is " most important to myself because you can pack more and it’s not heavy. It never tips over.” Another shopper added, “I've been a flight attendant for almost 34 years, and this is the best suitcase I have had so far.”

To buy: amazon.com, $213 (originally $250)

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside 24-Inch Checked Expandable Luggage ​​

It’s not always about overpackers. Prudent packers that prefer a more streamlined and compact checked suitcase will love this popular Samsonite hardside made of durable polycarbonate in a textured finish that resists (or, at worst, camouflages) scratches. The popular 24-inch Omni bag has all of the dependable features you expect from Samsonite, like multidirectional wheels and an adjustable handle. You can’t go wrong with this universal favorite, no matter how far you venture — and now's your chance to get one for up to 50 percent off.

"I have checked this bag multiple times with no issues; it's very lightweight," a frequent traveler, who travels 200 days out of the year, began. "Even when my wife filled it with fall clothing, shoes, makeup, a hair dryer/flat iron, it only weighed 27 pounds." Another reviewer quipped that it "pivots like a ballerina" and chimed in to add, "I've got some nice luggage, but this is by far the best. It spins and rolls so unbelievably easy…It expands easily and still manages to feel solid. It's wonderful luggage that will last you a lifetime."

To buy: amazon.com, from $105 (originally $210)

Best Luggage Set Deals

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

If you’re looking to refresh your entire suitcase set with a discounted bundle but don’t want to sacrifice quality or looks to do so, this Samsonite Centric trio is the way to go — and it's 43 percent off, no less. For the price of one high-end carry-on, you get three pieces of rather futuristic-looking hardside suitcases by a household name (the set comes with a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch checked bag, and a 28-inch checked bag). Scratch-resistant polycarbonate and multidirectional oversized wheels are two of this set’s top draws, and then there’s all that packing space. Each bag even expands up to 1.5 inches.

“This luggage is as good as everyone says," a frequent traveler raved. "Samsonite will be my go-to for luggage needs in the future. I travel a lot for my job and it's doing just wonderfully with the beating that the airport baggage handlers put it through."

To buy: amazon.com, $400 (originally $700)

American Tourister Pop Max Softside 3-Piece Luggage Set

For softside lovers, this heavily discounted set is what travel dreams are made of. The sky's the limit when you have this much packing space, yet you know your suitcases are rugged enough to withstand some serious baggage handling. The suitcases in this three-piece set, which features a 21-inch carry-on and 25-inch and 29-inch checked bags, have compartments galore (both inside and out), and their durable polyester shells, multidirectional wheels, adjustable handles, and strong zippers are protected by a 10-year warranty.

“I travel monthly and wanted luggage in multiple sizes," a reviewer explained. "For the price of this luggage, you can't go wrong. I've used all three pieces and have been very happy with them. They are lightweight and seem to be quite durable."

To buy: amazon.com, $145 (originally $330)

