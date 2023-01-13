Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories

Winter travel is in full swing. And, if your go-to gear isn’t up to par for your next adventure, consider this your sign for an upgrade. Amazon is kicking off the long weekend with an epic sale, offering shoppers up to 60 percent off top-rated travel gear and accessories. Hundreds of products have been marked down and, while these deals will last through Monday, January 16, we’re expecting most of them to sell out once word gets out about these discounts.

We know a sale of this scope may seem overwhelming at first, especially if you don’t know where to begin. But don’t worry, we’re here to help. If you’re in need of a new suitcase, head over to Amazon’s luggage department, where you can get the Wrangler 4-Piece Luggage Set for up to 36 percent off. If you consider yourself a minimalist traveler, there’s also an impressive deal happening on the Matein Carry-On Backpack, which is as little as $32 through the weekend. Of course, you can’t pack without packing cubes; the flight attendant-approved Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes Set is on sale starting at $30, and travelers never go anywhere without them because they help them fit double the amount of clothes in their luggage.

You can also expect big savings on game-changing tech like the noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds Headphones and Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, which are up to 33 percent off. And, you can use the sale to refresh your travel wardrobe with comfy joggers, stylish sweaters, supportive footwear, and more starting at $18. But these are just a handful of the markdowns that you can expect. Keep scrolling to shop the 16 best deals from the Amazon Long Weekend Sale, hand-picked by a travel writer who loves a good deal.

Our Top Picks From Amazon’s Long Weekend Sale

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Underseater Luggage

Amazon

This small-but-mighty underseat luggage is the perfect size for weekend trips and short getaways, especially if you're someone that prefers to travel light through busy airports and stations. Its durable exterior keeps it looking sleek while its spacious interior, which features plenty of pockets and compartments, helps you fit all of your essentials.

To buy: amazon.com, from $77 (originally $90)

Beats Studio Buds In-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Every trip needs a soundtrack, and the Beats Studio Buds deliver crisp sound to keep you entertained throughout your adventure. They come with three soft ear tip options so you can customize your fit, ensuring that your headphones are securely and comfortably in your ears at all times. And, they have impressive noise-canceling capabilities to block out any disturbances, which will come in handy on calls. Get a pair while they're on sale for 33 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $150)

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

Amazon

Able to fit up to two weeks' worth of clothes, according to reviewers, the incredibly spacious SwissGear Sion Carry-On Luggage is the ultimate travel companion. Its expandable softside construction gives you extra wiggle room to fit those last-minute additions without weighing you down. And, it's equipped with multiple compartments and stash pockets for optimal organization. Its 360-degree spinning wheels breeze across airport terminals, and you're in full control thanks to its sturdy telescoping handle.

To buy: amazon.com, $85 (originally $120)

Brand Q Portable Charger

Amazon

I never leave home without my portable charger, but recently, I've been longing for one that can handle multiple devices at once. Enter: the Brand Q Portable Charger. With nearly 8,500 five-star ratings, it's one of Amazon's highest rated models and it's able to charge up to three devices at once — and it does so at "lightning speed," according to reviewers. I'm also intrigued by its rechargeable design, which plugs right into a wall outlet for extra convenience.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Wrangler 4-Piece Luggage and Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

Currently marked down 36 percent off, this four-piece set fills any gaps in your travel gear collection while helping you pack smarter. It includes a 20-inch carry-on suitcase and a 25-inch checked suitcase so you have the right sized luggage for any trip duration, and also comes with a duo of packing cubes so you can maximize your space and stay better organized on the go. Both suitcases feature a durable plastic exterior and are expandable for extra packing space.

To buy: amazon.com, $96 (originally $149)

Matein Carry-On Backpack

Amazon

Whether you want to skip checked bag fees or need a new travel backpack, this versatile pick is the one for you. Its expandable 19.5-inch by 13.5-inch by 6-inch frame holds up to 3 weeks' worth of clothes, according to savvy backpackers, and its adjustable shoulder straps keep you comfortable — one traveler said they carried it for five hours without pain or discomfort. And, just like its suitcase counterparts, it has compression straps and a D-shaped opening so you can fit as much as you need and access everything inside. Add it to your cart while it's up to 38 percent off!

To buy: amazon.com, from $32 (originally $52)

Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Joggers

Amazon

Currently on sale for a whopping 60 percent off, these comfy fleece joggers will keep you cozy and looking fresh on your next travel day. They're warm without being too bulky thanks to their lightweight cotton-polyester construction, which also makes them breathable and soft. Choose between 10 colors and make sure to grab a pair while they're just $18.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $45)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Amazon

This Bluetooth tracker keeps an eye on your valuables, whether it be your suitcase, purse, wallet, keys, etc. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung smart devices, the Tile Mate monitors your gear's location so you always know where it is. Use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. And, if you're someone that often misplaces things, you can even use the app to "ring" the tracker so you can find it easier.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Levenis KN95 Face Masks

Amazon

I use any Amazon sale as an excuse to stock up on KN95 masks, especially if I have a trip coming up. These best-selling Levenis KN95 masks are my favorites because of their supportive-yet-comfortable fit, which feels secure without tugging at my ears or falling down when I talk. Plus, they're incredibly breathable and gentle on the skin, and right now you can get a pack of 50 for just $24.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Fengbay High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings

Amazon

Don't go through another winter travel season without a pair of cozy fleece-lined leggings. These comfy high-waisted ones from Fengbay have racked up more than 7,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and are lined with a soft fleece material that locks in warmth, so you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities and take in the sights. Unlike other fleece-lined leggings, these are made with a four-way stretching material and boast moisture-wicking capabilities so you're comfortable all day long.

To buy: amazon.com, from $13 (originally $20)

Adidas Originals Women's Swift Running Shoes

Amazon

Now's your chance to score these popular Adidas running shoes for nearly 50 percent off. The knit sneakers are a favorite among Amazon shoppers for their lightweight construction, which features a supportive EVA foam midsole for full-foot comfort and cushioning while you're getting your steps in. Plus, they're so dang stylish.

To buy: amazon.com, from $46 (originally $90)

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

These flight attendant-approved packing cubes have a reputation for doubling the room in suitcases thanks to their compressive design. The set includes five different sized packing cubes to ensure that you have what you need to fit inside your go-to suitcase, backpack, or duffel bag. And, there's a handy shoe bag to keep your footwear organized and secure while you're on the go. Get them while they're on sale for 31 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $43)

Evaless Women's Waffle Knit Sweater

Amazon

Perfect for long flights or when you need something warm and stylish to wear while you make your way through your travel itinerary, this half-zip sweater, which is nearly 50 percent off from Evaless, is versatile, warm, and incredibly cozy thanks to its soft polyester material. Its waffle knit texture gives it a sleek and put-together feel, even though it's just as comfy as your favorite slouchy sweatshirt.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $60)

Whitin Men's Waterproof Cold-Weather Boots

Amazon

Amazon's Long Weekend Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cold-weather gear. And, if you're in need of a new pair of snow boots, look no further than the Whitin Waterproof Cold-Weather Boots, which are on sale for 57 percent off and sporting a wallet-friendly $30 price tag. Their grippy rubber outsole, fleece-lined interior, and supportive lace-up construction help you confidently and comfortably navigate any terrain while protecting you from the elements.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $70)

Vintar European Travel Plug Adapter Set

Amazon

Take it from me, you don't want to wait until 24 hours before your trip to Europe to realize that you don't have a plug adapter. Skip the last-minute stress and stock up with the popular Vintar European Travel Plug Adapter Set, which is 24 percent off right now. It can support up to four devices (there are two American outlet sockets and two USB ports) at once and is compatible with most European countries, including Amsterdam, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Iceland, Italy, and Switzerland.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 for set of 3 (originally $27)

Carhartt Men's Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

No travel wardrobe is complete without a comfy sweatshirt, and this Carhartt Crewneck Sweater is as cozy as it gets — plus, now's your chance to get it for up to 29 percent off. With its oversized fitting silhouette and soft cotton-polyester material, you'll feel like you're cuddled up on the couch and wrapped in your favorite blanket, even when you're on a red-eye flight.

To buy: amazon.com, from $32 (originally $45)

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

