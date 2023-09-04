Amazon Just Shaved Nearly $300 Off of This Samsonite Luggage Set — but Only for the Rest of the Day

Time's running out to score this major Labor Day deal.

Published on September 4, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Beyond its significance to honor our country's unions and workers, Labor Day Weekend also presents a golden opportunity to score massive discounts on travel essentials for your next adventure. And while we’re seeing deals on an array of products over at Amazon, some of the most impressive offers are centered around great luggage pieces — particularly the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set. It's been incredibly marked down up to 42 percent off, helping shoppers save nearly $300.

For the better part of the past century, Samsonite has been consistently recognized as a leading brand for its commitment to manufacturing reliable and durable luggage. In fact, Travel + Leisure editors have even dubbed it as “one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry." With that said, Samsonite luggage is also known to come with  steep (yet justified) price tags, which is why you're not going to want to miss out on this chance for big savings.

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

This set includes a trio of suitcases: a compact 20-inch carry-on, along with spacious 24-inch and 28-inch checked bags, all designed to provide generous storage for both short and long trips with their expandable constructions. And according to shoppers, with this set, you’ll never have to buy another suitcase again. One reviewer shared that they “used the smallest as a carry-on for a small trip, took the medium size to Michigan with me for a week-long vacation, and used the largest size to Europe with me, and it was awesome.” Additionally, they noted that the three suitcases performed great on each journey, and that they all “store nice together" when they're not in use.

What's more, these Samsonite suitcases boast scratch-resistant hardshell constructions, ensuring their resilience against any wear and tear (think: scuff marks from the taxi line curb, baggage carousel-induced dents, and food and drink stains). Shoppers will also be delighted to learn that the set comes with a 10-year warranty — but you won’t have to worry about it too much because customers say that these bags are “super durable” and some “of the best luggage out there.”

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

As if the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set couldn't get any better, each suitcase is also equipped with four multi-directional and oversized spinner wheels, which allows them to effortlessly glide through even the most bustling airports and terminals. One reviewer shared that the wheels helped them “travel along cobblestone streets pretty easily,” and another chimed in that they’re “really convenient when trying to walk from subway stations to hotels.”

This luggage set also boasts side-mounted TSA locks to deter theft, and shoppers are appreciative that this feature keeps the “contents of your bag secure and protected.” Techy travelers, listen up: The carry-on suitcase has a built-in USB port so you can charge your devices while you're on the go. 

With its widespread love and trust among travelers, the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set may just be one of the only luggage purchases that you'll ever need to make. Time's running out to score the trio for 42 percent off at Amazon, so don't hesitate to add it to your cart. But, if you’re still looking for reliable luggage options, check out these other great on-sale finds that avid travelers are also loving.

More Great Luggage at Amazon:

Samsonite Omni Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage

Amazon Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Checked 29-Inch Luggage

Amazon SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

Amazon

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase

Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 28-Inch Checked Luggage

Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $409. 

Kate Middletonâs Comfy Sneakers of Choice Are Up to 70% Off â and They're Selling Out Fast
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Sneakers of Choice Are Up to 70% Off — and They're Selling Out Fast
LDW Madewell Sale
Wrinkle-free Pants, Comfy Shoes, and Totes Are Up to 51% Off at Madewell for Labor Day — What to Shop for Fall
LDW Roundup: White Sneakers on Sale for LDW
10 Comfy Sneakers That Will Have You Wearing White After Labor Day — Up to 66% Off
