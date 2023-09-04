Kate Middleton’s Comfy Sneakers of Choice Are Up to 70% Off — and They're Selling Out Fast

We’ve never seen these royal-loved shoes discounted this deeply.

Published on September 4, 2023

Kate Middletonâs Comfy Sneakers of Choice Are Up to 70% Off â and They're Selling Out Fast
The Labor Day Weekend sales aren’t over quite yet. And honestly, with each day that passes, they seem to be getting better and better. Speaking of which, right now, the Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are on sale for an incredible 70 percent off at Amazon. 

These tennis shoes have not only won over the hearts of over 5,200 shoppers, who have each given them a perfect, five-star rating, but they're also the shoes of choice — or should I say, trainers of choice — of fashion icon Kate Middleton. The Duchess has been known to sport these casual-cute shoes for years, especially when she needs a more laidback footwear style for her less formal events and off-duty outfits. And, there’s no better time to score these royal-favorite sneakers on sale than now. During the Amazon Labor Day Sale, they're starting  as little as $20. Yup, you read that right. 

Featuring cotton builds and thick rubber soles, the shoes have undoubtedly won over Middleton and Amazon shoppers with their durability and comfort. What’s more, one reviewer aptly hailed them as the “perfect quintessential everyday shoe,” proudly emphasizing their support, fashionable look, effortless cleaning, impeccable fit, long-lasting construction, and budget-friendly cost. 

Other shoppers also adore how “stylish and versatile” these tennis shoes are, and that you can “wear them with anything.” In fact, one fan even shared that they “receive compliments almost every time I wear these shoes,” and that this pair looks great worn with anything from slacks, yoga pants, and even dresses. So, whether you're dressing up for a royal outing or down for a long flight, if you’re in need of new shoes that work for any occasion, look no further than the Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers.

Before you add a pair to your cart, it's important to note that discounts vary depending on the size and color that you choose. The white navy pair is the most heavily discounted at an incredible 70 percent off, but you’ll have to act fast because to say sizes are selling out quickly would be an understatement. However, if you miss out, there are still big savings to be enjoyed on the classic black pair, which is on sale for $50, and all-navy kicks that have been marked down to $48. 

Consider this our royal decree: Don't miss this chance to save big on the Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers. After all, the Amazon Labor Day sale is in its final hours, and there isn't a lot of time left to shop. But if you’re in the market for other top-rated shoes from Superga, keep scrolling to see what else is out there. 

More Top-rated Superga Sneakers at Amazon:

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. 

