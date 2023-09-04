10 Comfy Sneakers That Will Have You Wearing White After Labor Day — Up to 66% Off

Labor Day Weekend is finally here, and with it comes the usual onslaught of sales from your favorite retailers as they clean out their inventory in preparation for the coming season. One of the most popular items on sale this year? White sneakers, which happen to be a perfect, timeless staple to include on your travel packing list no matter the season. So, if you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes to carry with you into your autumn adventures, now is the best time to snag them while they’re on sale for up to 66 percent off at Amazon.

Starting off strong, the effortlessly cool Adidas Sam Smith Sneakers have seen a price slash of 40 percent off to ring in the holiday weekend, and even the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers are on sale for just $42 right now (which is good news if you’re looking for a shoe to take you from the golf course to a nice dinner at more than half off). Adidas Originals Women’s Nizza Platform Sneakers are only $54 for a limited time, or, if you’re drawn to a celeb-approved option, the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are now just $38 so you can twin with Kate Middleton without breaking the bank. But it’s the Damyuan Women’s Walking Shoes that have seen the most significant price cut of the weekend; they're up to nearly 70 percent off.

These unbeatable sale prices won’t last forever, so below, we’ve rounded up 10 pairs of white sneakers that you won’t want to let slip through the cracks while they’re steeply discounted.. Don’t worry — we won’t blink an eye if you wear white after Labor Day.

Damyuan Women’s Walking Shoes

Amazon

Comfort should always be your first priority when packing shoes for your travels, and these lightweight walking shoes from Damyuan are designed to provide your feet with the support they need while remaining neutral enough to play a versatile role in your wardrobe. Breathable mesh uppers facilitate quality air flow with every step, and durable, slip-resistant outsoles provide shock absorption and an added level of protection against uneven terrain. Did we mention that they’re nearly 70 percent off right now thanks to an on-site coupon?

Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith Sneakers

Amazon

Stan Smiths are one of the most classic styles of white sneakers, and right now the Amazon’s Choice shoes are on sale for up to 40 percent off to celebrate Labor Day. Not only are these streetwear shoes incredibly timeless and wearable, but they're also designed with your comfort in mind, making them the ideal travel companions. Rubber soles aren’t just great for skate shoes — they also provide the traction needed to stay safe on uneven surfaces, much like the cobblestone streets of Europe. And seeing as they’re made with full-grain leather, you can rest assured that these sneakers will remain in good shape during season after season of regular wear.

Adidas Originals Women’s Nizza Platform Sneakers

Amazon

If you’re looking to lock down a pair of classic Adidas sneakers, these sleek platform shoes are on sale for just $56 and about to become the most-worn shoes in your closet. A blend of synthetic and leather come together to create these high-quality everyday sneakers, and whether you’re taking on a day of shopping or gearing up for a morning walk around an unfamiliar destination, these are the coolest shoes to throw on to prepare you for the day. Adidas Sambas might be the hottest shoe of the summer, but these sneakers should be a close second.

Feethit Men’s Slip-on Running Shoes

Amazon

You don’t always have to splurge on a sport sneaker to land on a shoe that’s equipped to support you during all of your travel activities, and these Feethit sneakers are a testament to high quality at an affordable price. These non-slip sneakers are an ideal choice for any end-of-summer plans, and breathable mesh uppers promise to keep your feet cool and dry while ultra-supportive insoles cradle them from toe to heel to create the ultimate wearing experience.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

Amazon

On a number of occasions, Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing these classic white sneakers, and now you can snag a pair just in time for fall while they’re on sale for up to 43 percent off at Amazon. This style of Superga is made with a 100 percent cotton outer paired with rubber soles, and features lace-up fixtures with contrasting silver-tone rivets. These sneakers are versatile enough to pair with even the most basic travel outfit, but incredibly sleek to take your look up a notch. They are must-have shoes to wear from anything from a coastal adventure to a day of city exploration.

Vamjam Men’s Fashion Sneakers

Amazon

Slip-on shoes are ideal when you’re traveling in a rush, and these sneakers may look like simple lace-ups, but convenient loops at the backs of the shoes make them great for days when you’re in a time crunch and trying to hurry out the door. The knit fabric means that they’re not too rigid to slip on and off with minimal effort, and the lightweight design is also well-suited for storage in your suitcase without weighing you down. The best part? They’re only $33 for Labor Day Weekend.

Rocket Dog Women’s Cheery Sneakers

Amazon

These stylish canvas sneakers are an excellent, cheaper alternative to Superga sneakers, and have even earned the title of Amazon’s Choice — not to mention that they’re on sale for 48 percent off right now. The well-cushioned heels of these sneakers are ideal for avoiding blisters or discomfort if you’re going to be walking for long hours during sightseeing days, and the insoles even feature plush memory foam to provide an extra level of comfort to these otherwise basic yet versatile shoes. They may appear innocuous, but these sneakers are designed for optimal support.

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Amazon

If you’re aiming to nail the classic look that creates the illusion that you’ve just strolled straight off the golf course, look no further than these leather Cole Haan sneakers, which are more than half off in honor of the holiday weekend. The timeless-looking sneakers will never go out of style as they’re made with smooth leather uppers that are easy to wipe down after enduring the wear and tear of travel, while injection molded outsoles complete with rubber pods in the heels and forefoot area help you to feel like you’re walking in a cloud with every step. Even if you don’t have a country club membership, you’ll sure look like you do.

Reebok Women’s Club MEMT Sneakers

Amazon

Just because you plan on doing a lot of walking during your vacation doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice your personal style to get the support you need from your shoes. In fact, while these Reebok sneakers may have flat-looking soles, they’re sneakily fitted with removable sock liners that create the perfect fit while adding a little extra cushioning under your feet. These shoes are designed with comfort in mind, and the low-cut style is well-suited for optimal ankle mobility, while toe-box perforations promote airflow and breathability with every step. They may look like casual shoes, but they are ultimately created for performance.

Lacoste Men’s Bayliss Sneakers

Amazon

Lacoste has perfected the sleek and preppy style in everything the brand creates, and these white sneakers are no exception. High-quality fabric outers will keep your feet cool during the final days of summer whether you’re strolling around a European city or your home, and durable rubber soles provide impressive traction on slippery or uneven surfaces. Plus, the striped heel loops add a little extra intrigue to otherwise plain shoes, alongside a unique rope detailing at the back of each sneaker.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

