I Shop for a Living, and These Are the 13 Things I’m Grabbing at Amazon This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is officially here, and you know what that means: It’s prime time to snag some seriously great deals. Whether you’re all about upgrading your outdoor gear, refreshing your closet with vacation-ready clothes, or trying out the latest travel gadgets, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is a treasure trove of savings with discounts up to 60 percent off across various departments

Now, I get it, sifting through hundreds — even thousands — of products can be time consuming. But don’t sweat it, because yours truly, a travel writer that's always on the lookout for the best finds, has done all of the digging for you and curated a handpicked collection of deals worthy of your attention. These discounts caught my eye with their massively marked down price tags and glowing reviews, and I’m certain they’ll catch yours, too. Even better, they will help make your next trip a breeze.

And let me tell you, this round-up truly has something for every traveler out there. We’re talking about portable hammocks for the outdoorsy folks, comfy sneakers for anyone that loves a good sightseeing tour, top-notch expandable suitcases for overpackers, and more. But keep in mind, the clock is ticking on these deals — they’ll only be around until Monday, September 4 (and they can easily sell out before then), so don’t make the mistake of letting these travel must-haves slip away. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite travel essentials.

Automet Women’s Plaid Button-Down Shirt

Pumpkin spice lattes are back and with that, fall is officially underway. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to stock up on pieces to transition your travel wardrobe for the upcoming cooler temperatures. Luckily, this best-selling flannel shirt is 40 percent off right now and can be worn as a button-down, layered on top of tank tops and t-shirts, or as a jacket — talk about versatility.

Apple AirTag Set

Apple AirTags are the trusted Bluetooth tracking choice for countless travelers, flight attendants, and even Travel + Leisure editors alike. But, they rarely ever go on sale, which is why you need to grab this discounted pack of four before the holiday weekend sale ends. I know that I most certainly will be! Not sure what you're going to do with all of them? Well, you can easily slip one in your luggage, your wallet, and your backpack or purse to protect all of your valuables and keep a close eye on them. Plus, you can give some to your travel buddies so they're stocked up for their next getaway.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

I never go anywhere without my Beats. I’ve spent thousands of hours passing the time listening to audiobooks, music, and podcasts on everything from commutes, plane rides, and more. They have incredible sound quality, last for hours, and I personally think they look adorable, too. This weekend, the widely loved pair is on sale for just $129, so there’s no better time than now to grab a pair for yourself.

Kootek Portable Camping Hammock

Don’t get me wrong, I love using my hammock during the summer, but if I'm really being honest with myself, the best time of the year to relax outdoors is during the fall (think: cooler weather, pretty foliage, etc.). This Kootek Portable Hammock has over 24,000-plus perfect ratings from shoppers that say it's "easily one of the best purchases" that they've made. That's because it features durable nylon material and can be seamlessly set up. On sale for just $12 (the lowest price we’ve seen it reach all year), this deal is too good to not get.

Rockland Hardside 28-Inch Checked Suitcase

Whenever my bag is checked, I always find myself standing by the turnstile, filled with anticipation, as I await my bag's return — and worry that I might grab the wrong one, or even worse, someone might grab mine. But with this vibrantly hued one from Rockland, that is never an issue because you'll always know which bag is yours. Even more, this checked suitcase is expandable so you can pack even more and comes with four, 360-degree wheels to help you glide through the airport with ease.

Anrabess Women’s Pullover Sweater

When I saw that this Amazon-exclusive brand had massively discounted this cozy sweater for 43 percent off, I immediately added it to my virtual cart. It’s the epitome of a fall staple, and one shopper even said that it “feels like a blanket” when on. It's got a super soft fabric and looks great with virtually anything. With 15 colors to choose from, once tried, you'll likely be tempted to collect it in all shades. Take it from this travel writer, consider adding a few to your cart now and avoid the need to make multiple purchases later.

Dr. Martens Combat Boots

I’ve been a long-time wearer and lover of Dr. Martens, and my official fall uniform always begins with a pair of combat boots from the U.K.-based brand. These boots look great with absolutely everything, are extremely comfortable (once broken in, but trust me, they're worth it), and are made to last a lifetime. I wear mine to work, while traveling, and even on light cool-weather hikes since they're so grippy. They’re also hardly ever on sale, so if you’ve been waiting to find your new favorite pair of boots, now is the perfect time to try these ones.

Veken Packing Cubes Set

Packing cubes are the best things that you can invest in when it comes to your travel gear. They not only keep your items organized, but they also compress your clothes so you free up extra space in your luggage, which means more room to pack more stuff or bring back souvenirs. The Veken Packing Cube Set is among the best on the market, and right now you can level-up your travel game by getting them for just $20.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

As soon as the temperature starts to drop, one of the first things that I look forward to is adding beanies back into my outfit rotations. They keep your head and ears extra cozy (especially on windy days) and truly look great with anything. This one from Carhartt is on sale for just $16, so if you don’t already have one, make sure to grab one this weekend while it's at this price.

Reebok Women’s Classic Harman Sneakers

Thanks to their supportive build and sturdy design, shoppers call these Reebok shoes the “perfect white sneaker.” They’re the ideal everyday staple that you need in your travel wardrobe; they're great for the hotel gym, long travel days, casual strolls, and more. Make sure to snag them while they’re on sale for as low as $41, because we don’t know how much longer sizes will stay in stock.

AlphaBeing Inflatable Couch

For those that share my enthusiasm for leisure (both at home and at the campsite), incorporating this inflatable couch to your travel repertoire is a must. Designed for both solo relaxation or chilling with a few friends, it offers a lightweight and portable seating solution for optimal outdoor comfort. Get it on sale while it’s only $37.

Napfun Travel Neck Pillow

Be it a lengthy long-haul flight or a short one-hour ride, I’m always packing a neck pillow. Staying comfortable is a must, and we’ve never seen this best-selling one from Napfun, which has a unique, ergonomic design and memory foam cushioning, as discounted as it is — score it for just $12 today. Also, here’s a pro tip for fellow relaxation seekers: This neck pillow is equally comforting for just lounging on the couch, too.

JBL Go2 Waterproof Portable Speaker

Music can make any outing better, and this portable, bite-sized JBL speaker is not only waterproof but also made with durable materials, making it perfect for a day out by the pool and entertaining you and your friends on a camping trip. This Bluetooth speaker has a five-hour battery life and is rechargeable to accompany you on all of your adventures. The best part? You can get it today for as little as $29.

