Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Products Amazon's Labor Day Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Shop the 80 Best Deals for Travelers Up to 71% Off Prices start at $15 for luggage sets, travel-ready clothes, outdoor gear, and more. By Rachael Green Rachael Green Rachael Green is a freelance writer specializing in commerce, culture, and finance. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Bustle, Elite Daily, The Spruce, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Deals Best Luggage Deals Best Travel Accessory Deals Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Best Travel Clothing Deals Best Travel Tech Deals Best Home and Kitchen Deals Best Outdoor and Camping Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington As summer comes to an end, it’s time for travelers to transition from beach days and resort getaways to fall hikes and wine country weekends. Luckily, Amazon is making your prep for the changing season easy with huge markdowns on shopper-loved travel and outdoor brands during its Labor Day Sale. Over the holiday weekend, travelers can score up to 71 percent off on luggage, tech accessories, outdoor gear, and more. And to make it even easier to find the best travel deals during such a massive sale, we scoured the retailer’s site for the highest, can't-miss savings in every category — and, we're happy to report that there are hundreds (if not thousands) of them. Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On Suitcase Amazon Buy on Amazon $180 $51 Want a little sample of the savings? Prices start at just $30 for this mini portable phone charger that charges three devices at once, and you’ll be able to get these Merrell hiking boots, which normally retail for $145, on sale for as little as $69. Tech fans, these popular noise-canceling JBL Tune Earbuds are 40 percent off. And, if you’re gearing up for a fall camping trip, Amazon’s Labor Day sale is your chance to stock up on gear essentials like this three-season sleeping bag (that's on sale for $24) and this best-selling Stanley camp cookware set, which is 30 percent off right now. Wherever your next adventure is taking you — whether it’s a road trip, an international adventure, or a quick weekend getaway with friends — make sure that you stock up on everything that you need during Amazon's Labor Day Sale. To give you a head start on your deal hunt, check out our favorite 80 deals from the major savings event below. Best Overall Deals Amazon Amazon has slashed prices on tons of great travel products for Labor Day Weekend. So now’s your chance to snag luxury luggage, like this two-piece set from Delsey Paris for up to nearly 40 percent off. You can also save up to $100 off on these Beats Studio Pro Noise-Canceling Headphones and make your next flight the most relaxing one yet. And run to the gate in comfort with these classic Adidas Originals Men's Sneakers that are on sale for 48 percent off. Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set, $273 (originally $431) SwissGear 7272 Energie Hardside Carry-On Suitcase, $135 (originally $170) TravelWise Packing Cube Set, $25 (originally $32) Powkey Portable Power Bank, $110 with on-site coupon (originally $190) Beats Studio Pro Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $250 (originally $350) JBL Tune Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones, $60 (originally $100) Miisso Ultra-Slim Portable Charger With Built-In Cables, $30 (originally $36) Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug, $18 (originally $25) 33,000ft Women's Packable Rain Jacket, $50 (originally $63) Tommy Hilfiger Women's Hampton Chino Pants, $39 (originally $45) Coofandy Men's 2-Piece Linen Outfit Set, $46 (originally $52) Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneakers, $83 (originally $160) Crocs Women's Tulum Toe Post Sandals, $35 (originally $50) TravelWise Packing Cube Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $25 JBL Tune Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $60 Best Luggage Deals Amazon Looking to invest in a new suitcase or weekender bag? Well, there are huge discounts on the brands that travelers love and trust most — starting with this flight attendant-approved Maxlite Air Carry-on from TravelPro that's just $145. You can pair it with this sleek and stylish Tibes weekender bag for just $38. And, if your fall travel plans are taking you on longer trips, upgrade your checked bag with this Samsonite Freeform hardside spinner, which is 28 percent off during Labor Day weekend. Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On Suitcase, $51 (originally $180) Level8 Elegance Carry-On Luggage With Packing Cubes, $187 (originally $260) Traveler’s Choice Pagosa Hardside Carry-On Suitcase, $76 (originally $111) Samsonite Freeform Hardside 28-Inch Checked Bag, $196 (originally $270) Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Carry-On Suitcase, $145 (originally $170) Lumesner 40L Backpack With Packing Cubes, $43 (originally $55) Vera Bradley Cotton Utility Weekender Bag, $69 (originally $140) Tibes Travel Weekender Bag, $40 (originally $49) Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag, $34 (originally $44) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Checked 28-Inch Suitcase, $65 (originally $160) Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set, $172 (originally $200) Vera Bradley Cotton Utility Weekender Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $69 Rockland Melbourne Hardside Checked 28-Inch Suitcase Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $65 Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon The difference between a stressed traveler and a relaxed traveler really comes down to the right accessories. For example, a great travel pillow can be a huge help for catching a few hours of sleep before you land, instead of arriving jet-lagged and exhausted. Right now, you can get this ultra-plush memory foam neck pillow for 33 percent off, as well as this inflatable travel pillow (it's famous on TikTok) for just $22. And, don’t forget to stock up on packing cubes to make the most of every inch of luggage space. This eight-piece set is on sale for just $18 right now, and it comes recommended by flight attendants. Veken Packing Cubes Set, $22 (originally $30) Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $16 (originally $24) Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, $25 (originally $28) Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set, $15 (originally $22) Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $20 (originally $30) Sunany Inflatable Travel Pillow, $24 (originally $33) Newvanga Universal Travel Adapter, $13 (originally $20) Zegur Garment Bag, $60 (originally $85) Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $15 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Racing through the airport, walking through a new city, or strolling along a sunny beach are each made easier with a comfy-yet-stylish pair of shoes. Whether you’re on the hunt for breezy sandals or supportive walking shoes, Amazon has you covered with massive discounts on plenty of options. Enjoy 40 percent off on the best-selling Joomra Pillow sandals that make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud, or 45 percent off on these cushioned and supportive Adidas running shoes. You can also find deals on cute sandals that can go from day to night, like these Monika H-Band Sandals from The Drop, which are on sale for just $28. Hey Dude Women's Wendy Woven Loafers, $49 (originally $65) Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Shoes, $39 (originally $70) Soda Topic Women's Wedge Sandals, $31 (originally $40) Reebok Men's Classic Harman Sneakers, $41 (originally $65) The Drop Women's Monika Slide Sandals, $28 (originally $40) Asgard Women's Waterproof Chelsea Boots, $33 (originally $50) Joomra Unisex Pillow Sandals, $24 (originally $40) Adidas Unisex Slides, $20 (originally $30) Guess Women's Loven Sneakers, $36 (originally $62) Blowfish Women's Malibu Mamba Canvas Sneakers, $20 (originally $50) Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $39 The Drop Women's Monika Slide Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon When you’re packing for a trip, finding clothes with that perfect balance between comfort and style is key. You want to look good for the Instagram shot while still being comfortable enough to wear that outfit all day (and maybe even for the remainder of the trip), long after the camera is put away. That means effortless, one-and-done outfits like this Ekouaer beach cover-up that doubles as a dress (and is more 25 percent off for Labor Day Weekend) or this breezy linen set from Anrabess, which is 19 percent off and comes with a matching top and trousers so you don't have to put too much planning into your outfits. Anrabess Women's Summer 2-Piece Set, $38 (originally $46) Bmjl High-Waist Running Shorts, $27 (originally $40) Dokotoo Women's Button Down Dress, $38 (originally $52) Champion Men's Everyday Joggers, $18 (originally $35) Eleplus Comfy Cami Crop Top Set, $30 (originally $36) Ueu Women's Wide-Leg Pants, $25 (originally $37) Ekouaer Beach Cover-Up Dress, $27 (originally $36) Mippo Women's Loose Fit Workout Tank Top, $19 (originally $25) Automet Women's High-Waist Joggers, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $27) Astylish Women's Button Down Blouse, $30 (originally $35) Anrabess Women's Summer 2-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $38 Champion Men's Everyday Joggers Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $18 Best Travel Tech Deals Amazon If you’ve been waiting for a sale to snag high-end tech at low prices, this Labor Day Weekend savings event is your best chance. Right now, you can get a new pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $100 or these audiophile-approved Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones for a rare 21 percent off. You’ll also find unbeatable deals on other premium tech, like 25 percent off on this Samsung Galaxy Tab, or 41 percent off of this handy Anker portable charger. Hicober 3-in-1 Apple Charging Station, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $37) Bose Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $300 (originally $380) Anker Portable Charger, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $22) Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart GPS Watch, $55 (originally $70) Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $278 (originally $350) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $105 (originally $160) Beats Studio Buds In-Ear Headphones, $100 (originally $150) Tile Mate Bluetooth Luggage Tracker, $20 (originally $30) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $105 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones Amazon Buy on Amazon $350 $278 Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Even when you’re not traveling, you can still enjoy the comfy and carefree feeling of being on vacation by turning your home into your own personal getaway. Start by upgrading your bedding with these luxurious French linen sheets that are on major sale. Then, turn your bathroom into a private spa with this set of scented candles and bath bombs (they're 50 percent off). And, make sure to dry off with these super plush, all-cotton bath towels that feel like they came from your favorite resort and are 24 percent off. Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set, $38 (originally $50) Baltic Linen Jersey Cotton King Sheet Set, $18 (originally $60) Eddie Bauer Ultra Plush Throw Blanket, $17 (originally $30) Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow, $110 (originally $189) Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer, $180 (originally $200) Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with on-site coupon (originally $250) Dapu French Linen King Sheet Set, $137 with on-site coupon (originally $170) Ofun Bath Bombs and Scented Candles Set, $17 (originally $40) Casper Sleep Essential Cooling Pillow, $45 (originally $50) Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $38 Ofun Bath Bombs and Scented Candles Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $17 Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Whether you’re heading out for a weekend camping trip or embarking on a week-long backpacking trip, make sure you’ve got the gear you need by shopping Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale. Not sure where to start? Well, you can get this durable-yet-lightweight 40-liter hiking daypack for under $30 and this premium 54-quart Coleman cooler for 31 percent off. Stay comfy with this three-pack of cushioned hiking socks from Merrell for just $18 or these waterproof Columbia women's hiking boots, which are 40 percent off. Venture Pal 40L Hiking Daypack, $29 (originally $34) Merrell Women's Moab Waterproof Hiking Boots, $69 (originally $145) Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet Set, $11 (originally $23) Coleman 54-Quart Cooler, $138 (originally $200) LifeStraw Flex Water Filter Gravity Bag, $33 (originally $55) Merrell Unisex Cushioned Everyday Hiking Socks Set, $17 (originally $29) Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent, $45 (originally $70) Stanley Adventure Camp Cookware Set, $39 (originally $55) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Hiking Boots, $60 (originally $100) Oaskys Sleeping Bag, $24 (originally $40) Everlasting Comfort Backpack Cooler, $40 (originally $50) Coleman 54-Quart Cooler Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $138 Stanley Adventure Camp Cookware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $39 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale Includes 33,000+ Deals Up to 74% Off — but These Are the Only 32 You Need to Shop Zappos Is Cleaning House for Labor Day With Up to 70% Off Comfy Sneakers, Fall Boots, and More We Scoured Adidas’ Labor Day Sale for the 21 Best Comfy, Shopper-Loved Walking Shoes Starting at $34