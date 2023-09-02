Amazon's Labor Day Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Shop the 80 Best Deals for Travelers Up to 71% Off

As summer comes to an end, it’s time for travelers to transition from beach days and resort getaways to fall hikes and wine country weekends. Luckily, Amazon is making your prep for the changing season easy with huge markdowns on shopper-loved travel and outdoor brands during its Labor Day Sale.

Over the holiday weekend, travelers can score up to 71 percent off on luggage, tech accessories, outdoor gear, and more. And to make it even easier to find the best travel deals during such a massive sale, we scoured the retailer’s site for the highest, can't-miss savings in every category — and, we're happy to report that there are hundreds (if not thousands) of them.

Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On Suitcase

Want a little sample of the savings? Prices start at just $30 for this mini portable phone charger that charges three devices at once, and you’ll be able to get these Merrell hiking boots, which normally retail for $145, on sale for as little as $69. Tech fans, these popular noise-canceling JBL Tune Earbuds are 40 percent off. And, if you’re gearing up for a fall camping trip, Amazon’s Labor Day sale is your chance to stock up on gear essentials like this three-season sleeping bag (that's on sale for $24) and this best-selling Stanley camp cookware set, which is 30 percent off right now.

Wherever your next adventure is taking you — whether it’s a road trip, an international adventure, or a quick weekend getaway with friends — make sure that you stock up on everything that you need during Amazon's Labor Day Sale. To give you a head start on your deal hunt, check out our favorite 80 deals from the major savings event below.

Best Overall Deals

Amazon has slashed prices on tons of great travel products for Labor Day Weekend. So now’s your chance to snag luxury luggage, like this two-piece set from Delsey Paris for up to nearly 40 percent off. You can also save up to $100 off on these Beats Studio Pro Noise-Canceling Headphones and make your next flight the most relaxing one yet. And run to the gate in comfort with these classic Adidas Originals Men's Sneakers that are on sale for 48 percent off.

TravelWise Packing Cube Set

JBL Tune Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones

Best Luggage Deals

Looking to invest in a new suitcase or weekender bag? Well, there are huge discounts on the brands that travelers love and trust most — starting with this flight attendant-approved Maxlite Air Carry-on from TravelPro that's just $145. You can pair it with this sleek and stylish Tibes weekender bag for just $38. And, if your fall travel plans are taking you on longer trips, upgrade your checked bag with this Samsonite Freeform hardside spinner, which is 28 percent off during Labor Day weekend.

Vera Bradley Cotton Utility Weekender Bag

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Checked 28-Inch Suitcase

Best Travel Accessory Deals

The difference between a stressed traveler and a relaxed traveler really comes down to the right accessories. For example, a great travel pillow can be a huge help for catching a few hours of sleep before you land, instead of arriving jet-lagged and exhausted. Right now, you can get this ultra-plush memory foam neck pillow for 33 percent off, as well as this inflatable travel pillow (it's famous on TikTok) for just $22. And, don’t forget to stock up on packing cubes to make the most of every inch of luggage space. This eight-piece set is on sale for just $18 right now, and it comes recommended by flight attendants.

Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Racing through the airport, walking through a new city, or strolling along a sunny beach are each made easier with a comfy-yet-stylish pair of shoes. Whether you’re on the hunt for breezy sandals or supportive walking shoes, Amazon has you covered with massive discounts on plenty of options. Enjoy 40 percent off on the best-selling Joomra Pillow sandals that make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud, or 45 percent off on these cushioned and supportive Adidas running shoes. You can also find deals on cute sandals that can go from day to night, like these Monika H-Band Sandals from The Drop, which are on sale for just $28.

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Shoes

The Drop Women's Monika Slide Sandals

Best Travel Clothing Deals

When you’re packing for a trip, finding clothes with that perfect balance between comfort and style is key. You want to look good for the Instagram shot while still being comfortable enough to wear that outfit all day (and maybe even for the remainder of the trip), long after the camera is put away. That means effortless, one-and-done outfits like this Ekouaer beach cover-up that doubles as a dress (and is more 25 percent off for Labor Day Weekend) or this breezy linen set from Anrabess, which is 19 percent off and comes with a matching top and trousers so you don't have to put too much planning into your outfits.

Anrabess Women's Summer 2-Piece Set

Champion Men's Everyday Joggers

Best Travel Tech Deals

If you’ve been waiting for a sale to snag high-end tech at low prices, this Labor Day Weekend savings event is your best chance. Right now, you can get a new pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $100 or these audiophile-approved Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones for a rare 21 percent off. You’ll also find unbeatable deals on other premium tech, like 25 percent off on this Samsung Galaxy Tab, or 41 percent off of this handy Anker portable charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Even when you’re not traveling, you can still enjoy the comfy and carefree feeling of being on vacation by turning your home into your own personal getaway. Start by upgrading your bedding with these luxurious French linen sheets that are on major sale. Then, turn your bathroom into a private spa with this set of scented candles and bath bombs (they're 50 percent off). And, make sure to dry off with these super plush, all-cotton bath towels that feel like they came from your favorite resort and are 24 percent off.

Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set

Ofun Bath Bombs and Scented Candles Set

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Whether you’re heading out for a weekend camping trip or embarking on a week-long backpacking trip, make sure you’ve got the gear you need by shopping Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale. Not sure where to start? Well, you can get this durable-yet-lightweight 40-liter hiking daypack for under $30 and this premium 54-quart Coleman cooler for 31 percent off. Stay comfy with this three-pack of cushioned hiking socks from Merrell for just $18 or these waterproof Columbia women's hiking boots, which are 40 percent off.

Coleman 54-Quart Cooler

Stanley Adventure Camp Cookware Set

